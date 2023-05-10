Kerry Team To Play Cork

The Kerry Minor Manager Wayne Quillinan has named his team for the Electric Ireland Munster Championship Qtr Final vs Cork.

1 (GK) James Hoare Dingle

2 Shane Clifford Laune Rangers

3 Ben Murphy Austin Stacks

4 Gearóid Evans Keel

5 Pádraig Moynihan Rathmore

6 Keelan O Shea Kilcummin

7 Jamie Moynihan Glenflesk

8 Evan Boyle Ballyduff Capt.

9 Daniel Kirby Austin Stacks

10 Pa Walsh Listowel Emmets

11 Tomás Kennedy Kerins O Rahillys

12 Seán Ó Coinn An Ghaeltacht

13 Aaron Carey Listowel Emmets

14 Paddy Lane Austin Stacks

15 Ronan Carroll Austin Stacks

16 (GK) Oisín O Halloran Ardfert

17 Issac Brosnan Castleisland Desmonds

18 Cian O Connor Rathmore

19 Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

20 Ruairí Brosnan Currow

21 Ruairí O Connell St Senans

22 Darragh O Keeffe Moyvane

23 Stephen Gannon Laune Rangers

24 Oisin Healy Asdee

We'll live coverage of the game tomorrow evening from Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7pm with thanks to Reens Peugeot Rathmore