Kerry Team To Play Cork

The Kerry Minor Manager Wayne Quillinan has named his team for the Electric Ireland Munster Championship Qtr Final vs Cork.
1 (GK) James Hoare Dingle
2 Shane Clifford Laune Rangers
3 Ben Murphy Austin Stacks
4 Gearóid Evans Keel
5 Pádraig Moynihan Rathmore
6 Keelan O Shea Kilcummin
7 Jamie Moynihan Glenflesk
8 Evan Boyle Ballyduff Capt.
9 Daniel Kirby Austin Stacks
10 Pa Walsh Listowel Emmets
11 Tomás Kennedy Kerins O Rahillys
12 Seán Ó Coinn An Ghaeltacht
13 Aaron Carey Listowel Emmets
14 Paddy Lane Austin Stacks
15 Ronan Carroll Austin Stacks
16 (GK) Oisín O Halloran Ardfert
17 Issac Brosnan Castleisland Desmonds
18 Cian O Connor Rathmore
19 Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
20 Ruairí Brosnan Currow
21 Ruairí O Connell St Senans
22 Darragh O Keeffe Moyvane
23 Stephen Gannon Laune Rangers
24 Oisin Healy Asdee
We'll live coverage of the game tomorrow evening from Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7pm with thanks to Reens Peugeot Rathmore