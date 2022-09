The Kerry Ladies Senior Management team for next year was decided last night.

At the County Board Meeting in the Dromhall Hotel Killarney Darragh Long & Declan Quill have being reappointed as joint managers of the Kerry Senior Ladies on a 2-year term.

There backroom team will consist of Geraldine O’Shea & Annemarie O’Donoghue as selectors. Cassandra Buckley as Strength & Conditioning Coach. Laura Fitzgerald Goalkeeping Coach and Michelle O'Connor sports psychologist