Kerry take on Tyrone this afternoon in a first Under 20 All-Ireland Final appearance for the green and gold for 16 years.

Tyrone are looking to win the tournament for the second time in 3 years.

O'Moore Park in Portlaoise is the venue for a 1 o'clock throw-in and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport with thanks to Lee Strand.

John Drummey has been speaking to the Kerry Manager, Tomas O Se

Kerry Captain Robert Stack is looking forward to the final.