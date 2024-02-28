Kerry Swimmer Becomes World Champion

SWIMMING

Claire O’Connell has produced a personal best to take a gold medal at the World Aquatic Masters Championship.

The Tralee swimmer produced a personal-best time to become World champion in Qatari capital Doha.

Claire (32) recorded the fastest time today (Wednesday, February 28) in the 50-metre women’s breaststroke event. She raced in the 30-34 age category, and her time of 34.07 seconds was enough to take the title – albeit by an incredibly tight margin, 0.02 seconds ahead of the second-placed Hungarian swimmer.

She also recorded a top-five finish in Tuesday’s 100-metre breaststroke competition in the same age category.