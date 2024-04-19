Kerry starting 15 to be named this lunchtime

The Kerry team is to be revealed this lunchtime for their Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship opener.
The Kingdom welcome Tipperary to Fitzgerald Stadium tomorrow for a 1.45 throw-in.
