Advertisement
Sport

Kerry starting 15 to be named this lunchtime

Apr 19, 2024 08:17 By radiokerrysport
Kerry starting 15 to be named this lunchtime
Kerry v Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

The Kerry team is to be revealed this lunchtime for their Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship opener.

The Kingdom welcome Tipperary to Fitzgerald Stadium tomorrow for a 1.45 throw-in.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kingdom football side announced
Advertisement
Athlone for Kerry tonight
Kerry hurling team revealed
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom football side announced
Kerry hurling team revealed
Athlone for Kerry tonight
Liverpool and West Ham exit Europa League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus