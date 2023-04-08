Kerry start McDonagh Cup with victory

Kerry have won their Joe McDonagh Cup opener.

The Kingdom were victorious at Down by 1-26 to 1-14 in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

After Down opened the scoring with a point Kerry had back to back scores to lead by 1 after 7 minutes. Shane Conway it was who pointed both of those for the Kingdom. Down meanwhile were wasting multiple chances, either shooting wide or dropping short. After Conway again put over Kerry grabbed the first goal of the game. Eoin Ross it was who finished off the moving, having been superbly set-up by Colin Walsh. At the end of the first quarter the Kingdom advantage was 1-5 to 2 points. An Eoin Ross point on the half hour mark had Kerry in front by 6 at 1-7 to 0-4. The gap at the break was also six; 1-9 to 0-6. Down had 10 wides in that opening period.

Down pointed to make it 1-12 to 8 points after 5 minutes of the second half. Kerry then reeled off 5 unanswered points to go clear by 12 at 1-17 to 8 points by the 49 minute mark. It was double scores in the 58th minutes, 1-21 to 12 points. John B O'Halloran then kept the Kingdom net intact with a fantastic penalty save. However, Downn did goal soon afterwards and 6 minutes form the end it was 1-22 to 1-12. Kerry won by 12.