Advertisement
Sport

First game of season at the Oyster Oval today

May 27, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrysport
First game of season at the Oyster Oval today
Share this article

Kerry against Middleton in the MCU Premier Division was abandoned.

The Blanche Rutland Memorial Match is on at noon today.

County Kerry host MCC in the first game of the season at the Oyster Oval.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review
Advertisement

Recommended

Man dies following alleged assault in North Kerry
Ballyheigue victorious in Reserve Cup Final
Record number of new home commencements recorded in Kerry
Almost 11,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus