There's a 5pm kick-off for Kerry's Under 19s away to Galway United in Oranmore in the EA Sports National League.

Kerry sides are also in action today in the SFAI Inter League

12’s home to Clare 2pm in Castleisland

13’s away to Limerick County at midday in Charleville

15’s away to Cork 2.15pm in Carrigaline

16’s away to Clare 2pm in Newmarket on Fergus

Then in the SFAI Girls 14’s National Cup

Listowel Celtic v Shelbourne (Dublin) at 2pm