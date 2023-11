Dingle are to play Clonmel Commercials in the semi-final of the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship.

Commercials have won against Newcastle West in the 1/4 final by 2-7 to 0-6.

Dingle will be away for the game on November 26th.

In the last four of the Intermediate on that same date Fossa or Milltown-Castlemaine will be away to Cill na Martra.

That's after the Cork outfit beat Kilmihil, Clare 1-17 to 1-7.