Kerry sides discover Munster Club Championships opposition

Aug 11, 2023 08:44 By radiokerrysport
By virtue of reaching the All-Ireland Final Kerry sides have received a bye to the semi-finals of the AIB Munster Club Football Championships.

Whoever represents Kerry in the Seniors will be away to a Tipperary or Limerick opponent over the weekend of November 25th and 26th.

It'll be away to Cork or Clare that same weekend in the Intermediate & home to Waterford or away to Clare in the Juniors, again over that weekend of November 25th and 26th.

Crotta go to Waterford opposition in Intermediate Hurling on November 4th or 5th.

Parnells host a Clare opponent that same weekend in the Juniors.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

