Sport

Kerry seek All-Ireland final place

Jun 22, 2024
Kerry seek All-Ireland final place
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Cusack Park in Mullingar is the venue this afternoon as Kerry aim for a place in the final of the Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Football Championship.

The last four has them taking on Derry from 1.30.

