Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review

Girls League

Inter League Semi Final

MGL South 4-1 U13 Kerry Girls

14’s Premier

Killarney Celtic 2-2 MEK Galaxy

Killarney Athletic 2 -1 Killarney Celtic

16’s Premier

Fenit Samphires 6 -0 MEK Galaxy

U16 Girl’s CUP

MEK Galaxy 0 -3 Killarney Celtic

St Brendans Park 1 -3 Inter Kenmare

U12 Boys Division 2 South

Killarney Athletic C 3 -0 Mastergeeha FC B

U12 Boy’s Cup Q/F

Iveragh UTD A 6 -0 Fenit Samphires B

U12 Boy’s Shield

Killarney Athletic B 4 -1 Killorglin AFC B

Ferry Rangers 4 -2 Mastergeeha FC B

U13 Boys Premier

Killarney Athletic 2-1 Listowel Celtic

U13 Boys Division 1

Killarney Athletic B 1 -3 Dingle Bay Rovers

U13 Boy’s Shield Last 6

Killarney Celtic B 3 -2 Killorglin AFC B

U14 Boys Division 2

Inter Kenmare B 3 -0 Fenit Samphires B

Castleisland AFC B 3 -0 Camp Juniors B

U14 Boys Cup

Mastergeeha FC 4 -1 Killarney Athletic

U16 Boys Premier

Tralee Dynamos 3 -2 Inter Kenmare

Mastergeeha FC 4-1 St Brendans Park

U16 Boys Division 1

Fenit Samphires 3 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers

U12 Girl’s CUP (losers into Shield)

Camp Juniors 3 -2 Mastergeeha FC

Castleisland AFC 0 -2 St Brendans Park

Dingle Bay Rovers 1 -3 Killorglin AFC

Ballyhar Dynamos 1 -3 Iveragh UTD

Killarney Celtic 3 -1 Killarney Athletic B

U16 Girl’s CUP

LB Rovers 0 -6 Dingle Bay Rovers

Fenit Samphires 5 -0 Listowel Celtic

U12 Boy’s Cup Q/F

LB Rovers A 0 -3 Castleisland AFC A

St Brendans Park A 5-0 Killarney Athletic A

Ballyhar Dynamos A 0 -2 Killorglin AFC A

U12 Boy’s Shield Q/F

Mastergeeha FC A 2 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers A

U14 Boys Cup

Killorglin AFC 0 -3 Killarney Celtic

U14 Boys Shield

Dingle Bay Rovers 2 -4 Camp Juniors

MEK Galaxy B 4 -5 Tralee Dynamos B (cup & League double up)

U16 Boys Shield

Listowel Celtic B 3-0 Dingle Bay Rovers

Boys League

U12 Boys Premier

Killarney Celtic 2 -3Listowel Celtic 3

U12 Boys Division 1

Inter Kenmare B 2-2 St Brendans Park B

U13 Boys Premier

Mastergeeha FC 1 -1 Killarney Celtic

U14 Boys Division 1

St Brendans Park B 6 -4 Inter Kenmare B

LB Rovers 4 -0 Killarney Celtic B

U14 Boys Division 2

Killarney Athletic B 4-6 St Brendans Park D

U16 Boys Division 1

Inter Kenmare B 3 -4 Camp Juniors

LB Rovers 3-1 Fenit Samphires

U16 Boys Division 2

St Brendans Park B 0 -5 Mastergeeha FC C

Sunday April 23rd

U12 Kerry Girls 5-1 Midlands

U16 Kerry Girls 3-2 Sligo Leitrim extra time

U13 Boy’s National Trophy Semi-Final

St. Brendan’s Park 5-1 Avondale UTD

Team of the Week

1 Harvey Mangan (Killorglin AFC U14)

2 Daniel Roche (LB Rovers U14)

3 Cillian O Baoill (Dingle Bay Rovers U14)

4 Mark Corkery (Killarney Athletic U14)

5 Jack O Grady (Killarney Celtic U14)

6 Stephan Harty (Ballyheigue AFC U14)

7 Micheal Carmody (St Brendans Park U12)

8 James Sheehan (Mastergeeha FC U12)

9 Noah O Carroll (Fenit Samphires U16)

10 Daniel Collins (Castleisland AFC U12)

11 Aaron Sheehan (Inter Kenmare U12)

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Sarah O Sullivan (Fenit Samphires )

Roisin Murphy (Killorglin AFC)

Evie Guerin (Mastergeeha FC )

Nerea Novo (LB Rovers)

Ciara Cronin ( St Brendans Park)

Mia Smith (Castleisland AFC )

Ciara Fitzgerald (Dingle Bay Rovers )

Ashlyn Falvey (Listowel Celtic )

Evelyn Grimes (Killarney Celtic)

Klaudia Merchel (Inter Kenmare)

Anna Allen (MEK Galaxy)

Special mention to Phoebe O Shea Inter Kenmare for her two goals at the U16 interleague all Ireland Semi Final.

Kerry U16s 3-2 Sligo/Leitrim

Kerry produced their best game so far this season in this All Ireland semi final, and will now march bravely onwards to face Mayo in a few weeks time.The game was extremely tight with both teams evenly matched, it was Kerry who made the breakthrough 1st with a fantastic free kick from just outside the box, our opposition never let up and just before half time scored a great goal from 30yards out. Half time 1-1.2nd half we continued to press and scored from a corner early in the half only to be pegged back again just before full time.2-2.Extra time started well for Kerry and again we scored to move 3-2 in front and this time managed to keep out a great Sligo/ Leitrim squad. Two goals from Phoebe O shea and a goal from Katie Foster was enough on the day for Kerry to overcome Sligo-Leitrim. Full time 3-2.

U13 National Trophy Semi Final

St Brendan’s Park 5 -1 Avondale UTD

A national final awaits the lads from Tralee as they put in one of their best performances of the year to overcome a stern test against Avondale UTD .Without their assured centre back Adrian O Conner ,Ryan O Flaherty and did a wonderful job in marshalling the back line in his absence .The first goal arrived after 6 minutes after a well worked passing move allowed Calvin o Sullivan drive a ball across to the on running Shane Conway and St Brendan’s Park were up and running, the second goal arrived thanks to Shane Griffin and Calvin O Sullivan scored a third goal within in the 18 minute mark .St Brendan’s park were in the driving seat at this stage however this all changed when Avondale moved their centre half into the centre of midfield and he pressed forward and they were rewarded for their positional move the score was 3-1 at half time.The second half started like the end of the first with the Cork crew attacking without fear ,however the management team for St Brendan’s Park recognised this and made the right moves. Within 5 minutes Shane Griffin had scored again and that was that.

U14 Cup Killorglin V Killarney Celtic

Celtic travelled to the banks of the Laune, hoping to beat a side that knocked them out of the National Cup earlier this year. Celtic dominated from the off with our midfield trio of Jack O'Grady, Jack Culloty, and Sean Collins combining to create opportunities for our forwards. After a few early chances, Celtic took the lead when Jack Culloty prodded home from a set piece. Celtic added a second when a cross from Luca Mosca evaded the despairing keeper. An own goal gave celtic a deserved cushion at half-time. Celtic created more chances in the second half with Sam Scroop, Ignacy Truchan, and Jack Culloty going close. Luke O'Shea's penalty was well saved after Sam was brought down through on goal. It was the team’s best performance of the year. It's hard to pick a man of the match with so many players performing, but Jack O'Grady gets the nod. Goals :Jack Culloty Luca Mosca OG (Killorglin) Captain: Luke O'Shea

St Brendan’s Park 5-0 Killarney Athletic

St Brendan’s Park FC U12 A had a super win in the quarter final of the cup today at home against Killarney Athletic. Park had another brilliant start with Andy Costello scoring the first goal after 4 minutes. Our outstanding centre back Michael Carmody scored 2 goals in 5 mins from corners to leave the game 3 nil at half time. Park started the second half at the same high tempo and Nathan Anthony scored after 5 mins. Kian Cronin scored our final goal on the 50th minute to leave the final score 5 nil. This was another huge team performance by St Brendan’s Park. Having won the league 2 weeks ago St Brendan’s Park haven't sat back and played today like a team hungry for more success. The Parks back line once again were outstanding led by Eanna Leahy and player of the match Michael Carmody and ably supported by Conor Maguire, Daniel Diggins and our rock solid left back Daniel O'Leary. Midfield played outstanding with Kian Cronin, Dylan McEvoy, Eoghan O Driscoll and Liam Corkery all working hard. It was great to have Eoghan back today. Andy Costello who captained the team today had a great game up front and Nathan Anthony Our caused huge problems for the Killarney Athletic defence. The Parks bench had an impact again today with Liam Corkery, Daniel Diggins and Blake Bowler all playing well when they came on.