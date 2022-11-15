Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League fixtures

Nov 15, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League fixtures
Thursday November 17th

16’s Premier
LB Rovers v Fenit (Park astro) 8.15pm
U13 Boys Division 1
Killarney Celtic B v Dingle 7pm

Friday November 18th

U12 Division Premier
Killarney Celtic A v Iveragh 8pm TBC

Saturday November 19th

Girls League
13’s Premier
Park v Castleisland 6pm
Fenit v LB Rovers 10am
MEK v Killarney Athletic 10.30am
Listowel Celtic v Iveragh 2.15pm

15’s Premier
Fenit v MEK 11.30am
Camp v Killarney Celtic 2.30pm
Inter Kenmare v Mastergeeha 10.30am
Listowel Celtic v Killarney Athletic 10am

National Cup Round 3

U12’s Round 3
Aisling Anacotty (2) v MEK 1pm
St. Brendan’s Park (1) v Mungret Regional 4pm
Abbeyfeale v Tralee Dynamos 2pm
Killorglin AFC v Dromore United 12pm

U14’s Round 3
Bridge United v MEK 2pm
Murroe AFC v St. Brendan’s Park (1) 2.30pm
Tralee Dynamos v Pike Rovers A 2pm

U16’s Round 3
Killorglin v MEK 4pm
Geraldines AFC v St. Brendan’s Park 2pm
Killarney Celtic v Bridge United 2pm
Granville Rangers v Inter Kenmare 2pm
Mastergeeha fc v Granagh United 2pm
Tralee Dynamos (1) v Pike Rovers c 12pm

National Cup Trophy Round 1

U12’s Round 1
St, Brendan’s Park (2) v Ennis Town 2pm
Castle United v Inter Kenmare 1pm
Lifford v Listowel Celtic 2pm
Killarney Athletic v Ballingarry FC 2pm
Castleisland v Bridge United 2pm

U14’s Round 1
Killorglin v Shannon Hibs 2pm
Mastergeeha FC v Croom United 12pm
Inter Kenmare v Kilrush Crusaders 2pm

U16’s Round 1
Corbally v Tralee Dynamos (2) 2pm

U16’s Round 2
Connolly celtic v Killarney Athletic 2pm

Boys League

U12 Division 1
Listowel Celtic B v Fenit A 1pm
LB Rovers A v Castleisland B (Ballyduff V92 EA32) 1pm
Killarney Athletic B v Mastergeeha A 12pm
Ballyheigue v Dingle 12pm

U12 Division 2 North
Castleisland C v Dingle B 12pm
Park C v Tralee Dynamos B 12pm
LB Rovers B v Fenit B (Ballyduff V92 EA32) 2.30pm

U12 Division 2 South
Inter Kenmare B v Mastergeeha B TBA
Killarney Celtic B v Killarney Athletic C 10.30am
Castleisland D v Killorglin B 10.30am
MEK B v Iveragh B 12pm
U13 Boys Division 2
Castleisland C v Ballyhar B 4pm

U14 Premier
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic 4pm
Iveragh v Fenit 12.30pm

U14 Division 1
Ballyhar v Park C 10.30am
Camp v Killorglin B 1pm
Killarney Celtic B v LB Rovers 12pm

U14 Division 2
Dingle Bay Rovers v Mastergeeha B TBA
MEK B v Castleisland B 10.30am
Inter Kenmare B v Ballyheigue 12pm
Listowel Celtic B v Killarney Athletic B 11.30am
Iveragh B v Park D TBA

U16 Division 2
Listowel Celtic B v Park C 3.45pm
Killarney Athletic B v Killorglin B 10.30am

Sunday November 20th

National Cup Trophy Round 1
U12’s Round 1
St. Brendan’s Park (4) v Ballynanty 12pm

U16 Division 2
Mastergeeha B v Park B 4pm

