Kerry school looking to qualify for Hogan Cup final

Feb 25, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
St. Brendan's Killarney can today qualify for the All-Ireland Schools Football final.

The last four of the Hogan Cup has them up against Summerhill Sligo in Tuam Stadium at 12.30.

