Kerry’s Zoe Hyde and Fermoy’s Alison Bergin today compete in the semi-finals at the World Championships.

They go in the Women’s Double Sculls a little later this morning.

Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle go in the Men's Double Sculls semi-final.

Siobhan McCrohan is in action in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls final.

In the Lightweight Men's Singles Sculls D Final, Jacob Thomas McCarthy represents the Irish interest.