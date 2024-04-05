Kerry reveal side for NFL final

The Kerry team for their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 final shows 4 changes from the previous outing.

Cáit Lynch, Deirdre Kearney, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Hannah O'Donoghue are all named to start after coming on as subs in the win over Galway.

Out go Danielle O'Leary, Ciara McCarthy, Katie Brosnan and Kate O'Sullivan.

On Sunday the Kingdom face Armagh in the league decider from 3 in Croke Park.

Kerry:

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

2. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil

4. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglin

6. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

7. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

8. Mary O’Connell - Na Gaeil

9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels

10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans (C)

11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

12. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds

13. Hannah O'Donoghue - Beaufort

14. Emma Dineen - Glenflesk

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

16. Ciara Butler Castlegregory

17. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

18. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

19. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

20. Ciara O’Brien - Laune Rangers

21. Katie Brosnan - Firies

22. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

23. Bríd O'Connor - Na Gaeil

24. Kate O'Sullivan - Daingean Uí Chúis

25. Eilís O'Connor - Na Gaeil

26. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort

27. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels

28. Róisín Smith - Cromane

29. Siobhán Burns - Dr Crokes

30. Keri-Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion