Kerry reveal side for NFL final

Apr 5, 2024 13:00 By radiokerrysport
20 January 2024; Niamh Hetherton of Dublin in action against Kerry players, from left, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Aishling O'Connell and Deirdre Kearney during the 2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 1 fixture between Dublin and Kerry at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
The Kerry team for their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 final shows 4 changes from the previous outing.

Cáit Lynch, Deirdre Kearney, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Hannah O'Donoghue are all named to start after coming on as subs in the win over Galway.

Out go Danielle O'Leary, Ciara McCarthy, Katie Brosnan and Kate O'Sullivan.

On Sunday the Kingdom face Armagh in the league decider from 3 in Croke Park.

Kerry:

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
4. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglin
6. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
7. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
8. Mary O’Connell - Na Gaeil
9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels
10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans (C)
11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
12. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds
13. Hannah O'Donoghue - Beaufort
14. Emma Dineen - Glenflesk
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne
16. Ciara Butler Castlegregory
17. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
18. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
19. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
20. Ciara O’Brien - Laune Rangers
21. Katie Brosnan - Firies
22. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
23. Bríd O'Connor - Na Gaeil
24. Kate O'Sullivan - Daingean Uí Chúis
25. Eilís O'Connor - Na Gaeil
26. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort
27. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels
28. Róisín Smith - Cromane
29. Siobhán Burns - Dr Crokes
30. Keri-Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion

