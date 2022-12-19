Kerry reveal Billy Dennehy as manager; Keane and McGrath to play for Kingdom in 2023

Billy Dennehy will manage Kerry in their inaugural season in the League Of Ireland, and has now made his first signings.

Kerry, who are to play in the SSE Airtricity First Division in 2023, begin their campaign at home to Cobh on Friday 17th February at Mounthawk Park.

Originally announced as Director of Football for the club, Billy will now be the man on the side-line for the side embarking on a brand new journey in 2023. The project has been referred to as the brainchild of the Tralee man, who becomes a first-team manager for the first time in his career.

Billy’s playing career concluded in 2018 and on his return from playing in England, Billy won a League of Ireland title with Shamrock Rovers along with the Setanta and EA Sports Cups.

Billy appeared and scored in the Europa League Group stages and also wore the Irish national jersey up to under 23 level.

Speaking on the announcement, Billy said “I am delighted to be named as the manager of the first team for Kerry FC for 2023. This has been a project that I have been excited about for a long time and to finally see it coming to fruition is something I am immensely proud of.” Billy added, “To be named as the manager of Kerry FC is something that means a huge amount to me and my family and although I know it will be a huge challenge I am confident that Kerry FC will be extremely competitive in the 2023 season.”

Kerry natives Matt Keane and Sean McGrath have put pen to paper on deals which will see them don the green of Kerry for 2023.

Keane signs from First Division side Treaty United having made 26 appearances in the division since signing for the Limerick-based side in 2021. The central midfielder played over 1500 First Division minutes last season also appearing in the playoffs where they were narrowly beaten over 2 legs by Galway United. Matt is well known in Kerry for his time playing for Killarney Celtic as a young boy right up to playing top-level senior football in the county.

Speaking after signing his contract, Matt said “I am over the moon to sign for Kerry FC and to be able to play SSE Airtricity First Division football at home is something I have dreamed about for a long time. I have been following the project very closely and when I got the call from Billy (Dennehy), it really was a no-brainer”.

McGrath joins from Cobh Ramblers for the upcoming season. The Kerry FC Academy graduate, who also made 2 appearances for the Republic of Ireland at under 16 level, moved to Limerick in search of underage football in 2018 before playing for Cork City’s Under 17s in 2019. He also played under-19 football for the Rebel Army in 2019 and 2020. Having impressed at underage level, McGrath signed for Cobh Ramblers to play senior First Division Football in 2021 and 2022 scoring 2 goals in 27 appearances from midfield.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, McGrath commented: “Yeah similar to Matt, to have the opportunity to wear a Kerry FC jersey at senior level is something I have dreamed of since I was young. To line out against my former club Cobh Ramblers in our the first game here at the home of football in Kerry (Mounthawk Park) is something I am very much looking forward to.”

Speaking on the announcements, First team manager Billy Dennehy said “I am delighted to welcome Matt and Sean on board for the 2023 season. I couldn’t have asked for 2 nicer players to

announce as my first signings as manager of Kerry FC” Billy added “These are two players who are from the area who carry valuable experience at this level and to have their signatures

secured for the upcoming season is a huge boost to everyone in Kerry FC. Time now for the hard work to begin”

It has been a busy couple of weeks on the ground for Kerry FC as the club ramps up preparations for the upcoming season.

Brand new seats have arrived and will be in place before the New Year.

Season Tickets have also gone on sale and sales are strong with 2 months to go before the first ball is kicked.