Kerry represented on team of the League

A trio of Kerry players are on the Division 1 team of the Lidl National Football League.
Aishling O’Connell, Anna Galvin and Niamh Carmody are all selected after a campaign which saw the Kingdom surrender their title, going down in the final to Armagh.
Champions Armagh lead the way on the top-flight selection, with seven players included.
Mayo and Meath have two players each on the team, and there’s one player listed from Dublin.
Teams of the 2024 Lidl National Football Leagues
Division 1:
Position Name County
Goalkeeper Laura Brennan Mayo
Right Corner Back Grace Ferguson Armagh
Full Back Clodagh McCambridge Armagh
Left Corner Back Leah Caffrey Dublin
Right Half Back Niamh Gallogly Meath
Centre Back Lauren McConville Armagh
Left Half Back Aishling O’Connell Kerry
Midfield Anna Galvin Kerry
Midfield Caroline O’Hanlon Armagh
Right Half Forward Niamh Carmody Kerry
Centre Forward Aoife McCoy Armagh
Left Half Forward Emma Duggan Meath
Right Corner Forward Aimee Mackin Armagh
Full Forward Kelly Mallon Armagh
Left Corner Forward Lisa Cafferky Mayo
Division 2:
Position Name County
Goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick Tipperary
Right Corner Back Jayne Lyons Tyrone
Full Back Abigail Temple Asokuh Donegal
Left Corner Back Aoife Clifford Kildare
Right Half Back Lara Gilbert Kildare
Centre Back Ruth Sargent Kildare
Left Half Back Meabh Corrigan Tyrone
Midfield Grace Clifford Kildare
Midfield Aoibhinn McHugh Tyrone
Right Half Forward Emma Jane Gervin Tyrone
Centre Forward Neasa Dooley Kildare
Left Half Forward Niamh McLaughlin Donegal
Right Corner Forward Maria Canavan Tyrone
Full Forward Róisín Byrne Kildare
Left Corner Forward Susanne White Donegal
Division 3:
Name Name County
Goalkeeper Helena Cummins Roscommon
Right Corner Back Ellen Irwin Roscommon
Full Back Síofra Ní Chonaill Clare
Left Corner Back Orla Boyle Down
Right Half Back Rachel Fitzmaurice Roscommon
Centre Back Meghan Doherty Down
Left Half Back Laurie Ryan Clare
Midfield Amy Gavin Mangan Offaly
Midfield Aisling Reidy Clare
Right Half Forward Laura Fleming Roscommon
Centre Forward Caoimhe Harvey Clare
Left Half Forward Ailish Considine Clare
Right Corner Forward Aisling Hanly Roscommon
Full Forward Kate Flood Louth
Left Corner Forward Fidelma Marrinan Clare
Division 4:
Name Name County
Goalkeeper Nicole Hanley Carlow
Right Corner Back Charlene Tyrrell Leitrim
Full Back Yvonne Lee Limerick
Left Corner Back Sinéad McCullagh Carlow
Right Half Back Ruth Bermingham Carlow
Centre Back Sarah McCarville Fermanagh
Left Half Back Niamh Forde Carlow
Midfield Róisín Ambrose Limerick
Midfield Róisín Bailey Carlow
Right Half Forward Sinéad McGettigan Wicklow
Centre Forward Deborah Murphy Limerick
Left Half Forward Ailbhe Clancy Leitrim
Right Corner Forward Leah Fox Leitrim
Full Forward Eimear Smyth Fermanagh
Left Corner Forward Clíodhna Ní Shé Carlow