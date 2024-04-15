Kerry represented on team of the League

A trio of Kerry players are on the Division 1 team of the Lidl National Football League.

Aishling O’Connell, Anna Galvin and Niamh Carmody are all selected after a campaign which saw the Kingdom surrender their title, going down in the final to Armagh.

Champions Armagh lead the way on the top-flight selection, with seven players included.

Advertisement

Mayo and Meath have two players each on the team, and there’s one player listed from Dublin.

Teams of the 2024 Lidl National Football Leagues

Division 1:

Advertisement

Position Name County

Goalkeeper Laura Brennan Mayo

Right Corner Back Grace Ferguson Armagh

Full Back Clodagh McCambridge Armagh

Left Corner Back Leah Caffrey Dublin

Right Half Back Niamh Gallogly Meath

Centre Back Lauren McConville Armagh

Left Half Back Aishling O’Connell Kerry

Midfield Anna Galvin Kerry

Midfield Caroline O’Hanlon Armagh

Right Half Forward Niamh Carmody Kerry

Centre Forward Aoife McCoy Armagh

Left Half Forward Emma Duggan Meath

Right Corner Forward Aimee Mackin Armagh

Full Forward Kelly Mallon Armagh

Left Corner Forward Lisa Cafferky Mayo

Division 2:

Position Name County

Goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick Tipperary

Right Corner Back Jayne Lyons Tyrone

Full Back Abigail Temple Asokuh Donegal

Left Corner Back Aoife Clifford Kildare

Right Half Back Lara Gilbert Kildare

Centre Back Ruth Sargent Kildare

Left Half Back Meabh Corrigan Tyrone

Midfield Grace Clifford Kildare

Midfield Aoibhinn McHugh Tyrone

Right Half Forward Emma Jane Gervin Tyrone

Centre Forward Neasa Dooley Kildare

Left Half Forward Niamh McLaughlin Donegal

Right Corner Forward Maria Canavan Tyrone

Full Forward Róisín Byrne Kildare

Left Corner Forward Susanne White Donegal

Advertisement

Division 3:

Name Name County

Goalkeeper Helena Cummins Roscommon

Right Corner Back Ellen Irwin Roscommon

Full Back Síofra Ní Chonaill Clare

Left Corner Back Orla Boyle Down

Right Half Back Rachel Fitzmaurice Roscommon

Centre Back Meghan Doherty Down

Left Half Back Laurie Ryan Clare

Midfield Amy Gavin Mangan Offaly

Midfield Aisling Reidy Clare

Right Half Forward Laura Fleming Roscommon

Centre Forward Caoimhe Harvey Clare

Left Half Forward Ailish Considine Clare

Right Corner Forward Aisling Hanly Roscommon

Full Forward Kate Flood Louth

Left Corner Forward Fidelma Marrinan Clare

Division 4:

Advertisement

Name Name County

Goalkeeper Nicole Hanley Carlow

Right Corner Back Charlene Tyrrell Leitrim

Full Back Yvonne Lee Limerick

Left Corner Back Sinéad McCullagh Carlow

Right Half Back Ruth Bermingham Carlow

Centre Back Sarah McCarville Fermanagh

Left Half Back Niamh Forde Carlow

Midfield Róisín Ambrose Limerick

Midfield Róisín Bailey Carlow

Right Half Forward Sinéad McGettigan Wicklow

Centre Forward Deborah Murphy Limerick

Left Half Forward Ailbhe Clancy Leitrim

Right Corner Forward Leah Fox Leitrim

Full Forward Eimear Smyth Fermanagh

Left Corner Forward Clíodhna Ní Shé Carlow