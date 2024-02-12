Kerry Racing News

With Gordon Elliott supplying him with two winners, Jack Kennedy reached the 100-winner mark in a season for the first time at Punchestown on Bank Holiday Monday. He brought up the century when winning the opening PP Hogan Cross Country Chase on the Gigginstown House Stud-owned Coko Beach. Sent off the 11/8 favourite, the nine-year-old was well on top in beating the Enda Bolger-trained 9/2 chance Genois by six lengths, the pair 11 lengths clear of the Gavin Cromwell-trained Fameaftertheglory. Kennedy and Elliott completed doubles on the day when Lucky Lyreen landed the concluding maiden hurdle over a trip just short of three miles. Owned by the Lyreen Syndicate, the 6/4 favourite skipped a few lengths clear between the final two flights and despite a slow jump at the last came home a two and three-parts of a length winner from the Tom Gibney-trained 15/8 chance Kinturk Kalanisi, winner number 101 for the Dingle jockey.

Tralee trainer Tom Cooper saddled the first of the afternoon’s winner at Fairyhouse on Wednesday where Sainte Dona took the mares’ beginners’ chase over two miles and five furlongs. Ridden by Donagh Meyler, the Whitechurch Stud-owned 3/1 chance made all the running and hardly saw another rival as she recorded a 26-length won over 6/5 favourite Jumping Jet which was ridden for Gordon Elliott by Jack Kennedy.

Phillip Enright enjoyed a comfortable success on the Bill Durkan-trained Eagle Fang in the opening rated hurdle for four-year-olds at Naas on Saturday. A strong 9/4 favourite in the trainer’s own colours, he led approaching the final hurdle and pulled clear to win by five lengths from the Denis Hogan-trained Bright Legend, booking a spot in the Boodles Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Just as they had done at the beginning of the week, Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott combined for another double, this time at Navan on Sunday. The won the Listed Apple’s Jade Mares Novice Hurdle with 1/3 favourite Brighterdaysahead which extended her unbeaten record to five in the Gigginstown House Stud colours with a 12-length success over the Henry de Bromhead-trained Pastorale. American Mike bounced back to form as he won the Grade 2 William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase for owners Bective Stud to complete the Elliott/Kennedy brace. A 7/2 chance, the seven-year-old rallied well from the final fence when the Willie Mullins-trained Nick Rockett, a 6/4 shot, delivered his challenge. There was a length and a quarter between the pair at the line. Kennedy ended the week with an 11-winner lead (103-92) over Paul Townend but his title challenge received a serious blow as he was suspended for four days for his use of the whip on runner Beacon Edge in the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle.