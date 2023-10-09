Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Oct 9, 2023 16:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Racing News
West Is Awake (Phillip Enright) wins the 3m handicap hurdle.
Fairyhouse.
Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
02.10.2023

Phillip Enright and local owner/trainer Edward Cawley landed an easy winner as West Is Awake took the three-mile handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse on Monday. A 12/1 chance, he came from off the pace to lead after the second-last hurdle and went clear to win by seven and a half lengths from the Eoin Griffin-trained Good World.

It was more of a battle as Jack Kennedy shared a winner with Gordon Elliott at Galway on Tuesday where Pats Choice took the two-mile two-furlong handicap chase. The 5/2 joint-favourite briefly opened up a clear lead after the final fence but he had to dig deep in the straight to see off John Ryan’s The Little Yank by three-parts of a length in the colours of Pat Sloan. Elliott also won the concluding bumper with 100/30 chance Dee Capo which was ridden by Harry Swan.

 

Jack Kennedy brought his career tally to 500 winners with his success on the Gordon Elliott-trained Yeats Star at Downpatrick on Friday. Owned and bred by Bertie Mannion, the 2/1 favourite led before the final hurdle and pulled clear to score by all of 13 lengths from the Mags Mullins-trained Talk In The Park. Jenny Flex completed the double for both men with a cosy victory of her own in the two-mile three-furlong beginners’ chase. A 9/2 shot in the colours of Robcour, the six-year-old led from the fourth fence and was never seriously challenged as she got the better of her stable companion Zettabyte by a length and three-parts.

 

Phillip Enright and Edward Cawley took the three-mile handicap chase with Nobody Home to record their second winner of the week at Fairyhouse on Saturday. The 22/1 shot in front two from home and the 13-year-old beat the William Murphy-trained Clonmeen by a length at the line. Navan-based Cian Collins won the two-mile handicap hurdle with the Tom Sheridan-owned Must Meet Cecil. Carl Millar got the 7/1 chance up in the final strides to deny Gillian Callaghan’s The Dasher Conway by a head.

Upcoming Fixtures

Punchestown – Tuesday, October 10 (First Race 1.50pm)

Punchestown – Wednesday, October 11 (First Race 1.50pm)

Tramore – Thursday, October 12 (First Race 2pm)

Curragh – Thursday, October 12 (First Race 1.50pm)

Dundalk – Friday, October 13 (First Race 5.15pm)

Naas – Saturday, October 14 (First Race 1.40pm)

Naas – Sunday, October 15 (First Race 1.05pm)

Cork – Sunday, October 15 (First Race 2pm)

