Kerry Racing News

Gavin Brouder added to his notable success in the Midlands National last month with a winner on the final day of the Galway festival on Sunday. He rode his big Kilbeggan winner for trainer Mouse Morris and this time teamed up with County Kildare trainer Philip Dempsey to take the two-mile two-furlong handicap chase on the JP McManus-owned Fighting Fit. The 33/1 chance came from off the pace to lead after the final fence and he held off the Mick Mulvany-trained Barnacullia, ridden by Michael O'Sullivan, by half a length to score, a second winner of the week for Dempsey.

Figures released by Galway racecourse showed an overall attendance of 122,362 across the seven days of the 2023 festival, an increase of over 5,600 on last year. Attendances were up on each day of the festival, with the exception of Friday.