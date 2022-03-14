Advertisement
Kerry Racing News

Mar 14, 2022 15:03 By radiokerrysport
Jack Kennedy brought his fine run of form to Leopardstown on Monday where he shared another winner with Gordon Elliott. The pair landed the second division of the two-mile maiden hurdle with the Tim O’Driscoll-owned Prevaricate which scored a four-length win, the 2/9 favourite making all the running to beat 9/2 chance Khanmurjan in good style.

Phillip Enright gave County Tipperary trainer Sam Curling his second winner in as many days when taking the three-mile maiden hurdle on Angels Dawn at Limerick on Sunday. Successful in the Tetratema Cup at Gowran Park with Aloneamongmillions on Saturday, Curling’s seven-year-old scored a 12-length success in the colours of her owner/breeder Alfred Sweetnam. The 15/8 joint-favourite which was nicely clear over the final hurdle as she beat 33/1 outsider Glorious Singer in fine style. Enright doubled up straight away as 7/2 favourite Native Gold won the opening division of the two-mile six-furlong handicap hurdle for his owner/breeder Edward Cawley. The eight-year-old also had the race in safe keeping as he jumped the final flight with a healthy advantage to beat Stolen Moment by four lengths.

