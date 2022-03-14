Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy brought his fine run of form to Leopardstown on Monday where he shared another winner with Gordon Elliott. The pair landed the second division of the two-mile maiden hurdle with the Tim O’Driscoll-owned Prevaricate which scored a four-length win, the 2/9 favourite making all the running to beat 9/2 chance Khanmurjan in good style.

Phillip Enright gave County Tipperary trainer Sam Curling his second winner in as many days when taking the three-mile maiden hurdle on Angels Dawn at Limerick on Sunday. Successful in the Tetratema Cup at Gowran Park with Aloneamongmillions on Saturday, Curling’s seven-year-old scored a 12-length success in the colours of her owner/breeder Alfred Sweetnam. The 15/8 joint-favourite which was nicely clear over the final hurdle as she beat 33/1 outsider Glorious Singer in fine style. Enright doubled up straight away as 7/2 favourite Native Gold won the opening division of the two-mile six-furlong handicap hurdle for his owner/breeder Edward Cawley. The eight-year-old also had the race in safe keeping as he jumped the final flight with a healthy advantage to beat Stolen Moment by four lengths.