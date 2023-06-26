Kerry Pitch & Putt Notes

A quiet weekend otherwise on the Pitch & Putt scene saw two pairs from Tralee compete in last Saturday’s National Mixed Foursomes Finals in Clonee, Co Meath. Both finished outside the prizes however as Danny O’Leary and Rosemarie O’Sullivan finished on 83 points, 13 points off the winning score posted by the winning pair of Padraic Sarsfield and Audrey Donnelly from Louth of 96 points. Tony Blake and Lisa O’Connor finished one point behind their club-mates meanwhile on 82 points.

Unfortunately Tuesday night June 20th’s weather and ground conditions in Listowel forced us to call off the start of the Tim Scannell Memorial Inter-Club Matchplay and we were due to begin last Tuesday evening (27th) in Deerpark instead. Listowel will now host the final round of the competition on July 25th with the final now scheduled for Tuesday August 1st. This weekend we are in Killarney at Deerpark for the County U16 Strokeplay on Saturday followed by the Munster Adult Strokeplay Qualifiers the following day (Sunday) at the same venue. A reminder that the dress code is in effect for these events.

The following weekend Sunday July 9th sees the Scratch Cups take place in Castleisland followed by the Listowel Scratch Cup on Saturday July 22nd. We encourage all players in the county to do their best to support these events.