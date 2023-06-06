Advertisement
Sport

Kerry paired with Ringmahon Rangers in FAI Cup

Jun 6, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry paired with Ringmahon Rangers in FAI Cup
Kerry FC are to play Ringmahon Rangers of Cork in the first round of the 'Sports Direct' Mens FAI Cup.

The Kingdom have been drawn at home for the tie over the weekend of July 21st to 23rd.

Last year's beaten finalists Athlone Town have been drawn at home against Galway United in the FAI Women's Cup.

League leaders Peamount United will be away to Treaty United.

Second placed Shamrock Rovers are at home to Killester Donnycarney.

2021 winners Wexford Youths will be away to DLR Waves while Cabinteely entertain Bohemians.

Sligo Rovers host Bonagee United and Cork City go to Terenure Rangers.

Holders Shelbourne get a bye into the second round and all ties will be played on the weekend ending August 27th.

