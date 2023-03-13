Kerry native and Offaly manager Liam Kearns passes away suddenly

Kerry native and Offaly senior football manager Liam Kearns has passed away suddenly.

The 61 year-old won an All-Ireland minor title with the Kingdom in 1980, going on to be part of the Senior and U21 squads. He was a panellist when Kerry won the 1986 All-Ireland Championship. That same year he won the County Senior Football Championship with Austin Stacks.

He only took over as Offaly boss in August of last year, having previously managed Limerick, Laois and Tipperary.

In a statement, Offaly GAA said they were 'devastated' to learn of Kearns' passing, adding "In his short period of time as manager of the senior footballers, Liam made a hugely positive impact and he was extremely well respected by everyone associated with Offaly GAA. Liam was, of course, an experienced and successful inter-county and club manager and Offaly had quickly benefited from his thorough and meticulous approach to the role."

May he rest in peace.