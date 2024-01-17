Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Man Smashes Record To Claim Winter Ultra Marathon

Jan 17, 2024 14:25 By brendan
Kerry Man Smashes Record To Claim Winter Ultra Marathon
The Champion... Ultra Mountain runner, Joe O'Leary, has won the Montane Winter Spine Challenger North in emphatic fashion taking over 16hrs off the existing course record. The Montane Spine Races encompasses the entire length of the Pennine Way, and are widely regarded amongst the toughest and brutal endurance races in the world. Here Joe is on Cruach Mhór, mountain ridge, (933m), MacGillycuddy's Reeks, Co Kerry, competing in the Irish Mountain Runners Association (IMRA) annual Reeks Skyline Race. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Elite Ultra Runner, Joe O’Leary from Killarney, has won the Montane Winter Spine Challenger North in emphatic fashion taking over 16hrs off the existing course record.

The MONTANE  Spine® Race is a non-stop 144 mile (232 Km) winter ultra-marathon encompassing the entire length of the Pennine Way. The Montane Spine Races are widely regarded amongst the toughest and brutal endurance races in the world.

It’s like a dream come true only I couldn’t even have dreamt it.’

Joe finished 3rd in the Montane Winter Spine Challenger South in 2022, and then 3rd in the full Montane Winter Spine Race last year.

It’s been a bitterly cold event throughout, something which has obviously created issues for many runners, but Joe seemed to thrive saying he’d ‘rather be cold and miserable than too hot’.

Conditions over the Cheviots last night were extremely tough with patches of sheet ice, and slabs covered in black ice everywhere. But none of it was enough to stop Joe.

“Joe is a pleasure to have on a Spine Race event. Positive and friendly throughout he is always popular with the Checkpoint Teams.

Massive congratulations from everyone at the Montane Spine Race. An astonishing performance and a well-deserved result.”  Montane Spine Race Organisers

