Kerry Lose To Tyrone Again En Route To League Final

Mar 27, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry were on the wrong end of the result against Tyrone once again after a one point defeat to the All-Ireland Champions.

Jack O'Connor's side 2-11 to Tyrone's 1-15 in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Darren McCurry was the talisman for Tyrone with 1-7 of his county's total.

Kerry's goals came from Tony Brosnan - the first in the first half to finish a lovely move, the second from the penalty spot after a foul on Stephen O'Brien - commentary is from Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O'Donovan.

Former Kerry Captain Billy O'Shea gave his reaction to John Drummey

