Kerry link to McNamee awards win

Fintan O’Toole of The 42.ie has won the National Media Award in the 2020 MacNamee Awards.

It’s for an article called “My grandfather, sporting memories and a Kerry team playing on All-Ireland Hurling final day.”

The article is about Kerry hurling & Patie O’Sullivan and his journey from North Kerry to Donegal after the 1992 All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

The citation reads: "If you were to really examine your love of Gaelic Games and try to pinpoint where it comes from, there's a very good chance it's all about family. The passion for club and county that was passed down, the trips to matches as a child with older relatives, the support of parents and siblings on the days you laced up a pair of boots yourself. Fintan O'Toole's beautifully written article about his Grandfather Patie O'Sullivan is an elegy to how a love of Gaelic Games is what binds so many families together. It's full of wry humour, and the colourful picture it paints of a man who loved sport and family will feel universal for so many readers who inherited their own passion for Gaelic Games from those that went before them."

Other winners

2020 Best GAA Publication – ‘Len Gaynor - Chiselled from Ash” by Shane Brophy

2020 Best GAA Club Publication – Knockmore GAA Club 60th Anniversary

2020 Best Website – Blarney GAA Club – blarneygaa.ie

Digital Impact Award – Armagh GAA

Community Contribution Award – Beal an Mhuirthead GAA Club, Belmullet

2020 Best Photograph – David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile

2020 Best GAA Related Radio Programme – Adrian Eames, RTE Radio Sport– Bloody Sunday Commemoration ’

2020 Best Programme GAA – Armagh Senior Football Championship Final Programme

2020 Provincial Media Award – ‘Rubbing Shoulders with Giants’ – by Damian Dolan, The Irish World

2020 Gradam na Gaeilge (Irish Language Award) – Conall Ó Máirtín, BBC Uladh - ‘Domhnach na Fola’

Special Merit Award – Michael Foley, Sunday Times

Hall of Fame – Seán Bán Breathnach