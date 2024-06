Kerry have beaten Waterford in Killarney in Round 2 of Group 2 the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Kerry had goals from Hannah O'Donoghue, Danielle O'Leary, Síofra O'Shea, and Emma Dineen.

Kerry now finish with one win and one draw in Group 2 of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Final score in Killarney was Kerry 4-13 Waterford 0-09.

Declan Quill, Kerry joint-manager