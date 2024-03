Kerry will need to beat Galway in their Lidl Ladies National Football League game to continue the defence of their title.

The sides meet in Fitzgerald Stadium at 3.45 on Sunday in a game that will be live on Radio Kerry.

Joint Kerry Manager, Darragh Long spoke to John Drummey ahead of Dublin's demolition of finalists Armagh this afternoon.

Radio Kerry co-commentator, Breda O'Shea has been impressed with Kerry's season so far.