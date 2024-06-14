Kerry Ladies Name Team To Face Waterford

The Kerry Ladies team have been named for this weekend.

The Munster champions welcome Waterford to Fitzgerald stadium for a 3 o’clock throw in.

It’s a crucial match for the Kingdom as they hope to earn their first win following last weeks draw with Donegal.

Andrew Morrissey has the team details…

Kerry ladies manager Darragh Long knows Waterford will be dangerous…

We will have full live commentary of the Kerry V Waterford here on Radio Kerry Weekend Sports with thanks to Topline McCarthys Kenmare