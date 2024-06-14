Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Ladies Name Team To Face Waterford

Jun 14, 2024 13:27 By brendan
Kerry Ladies Name Team To Face Waterford
Kerry LGFA Joint Managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

The Kerry Ladies team have been named for this weekend.

 

The Munster champions welcome Waterford to Fitzgerald stadium for a 3 o’clock throw in.

Advertisement

 

It’s a crucial match for the Kingdom as they hope to earn their first win following last weeks draw with Donegal.

 

Advertisement

Andrew Morrissey has the team details…

 

Advertisement

Kerry ladies manager Darragh Long knows Waterford will be dangerous…

 

Advertisement

We will have full live commentary of the Kerry V Waterford here on Radio Kerry Weekend Sports with thanks to Topline McCarthys Kenmare

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Win The Kennedy Shield
Advertisement
We Have Zebo On The Wing
Kerry Team Named For Waterford Clash
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Win The Kennedy Shield
We Have Zebo On The Wing
Prayer Meeting . Sunday 16th. June at 2 30pm in Scartaglen Church.
Killarney boy with scoliosis recovering following 12 hour surgery
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus