Kerry ladies Minor team to face Tipperary announced

The Kerry Minor ladies Team to face Tipperary away has been announced.

Throw-in is at 2 PM on Saturday the 11th of March in Galtee Rover's GAA, Bansha, county Tipperary.

The team for Saturday is captained by Ballymacelligot's Roisín Rahilly.

1. Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligott

2. Kiera Furey - Southern Gaels

3. Roisin Smith - Cromane

4. Laura Reilly - Churchill

5. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott

6. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil

7. Jessica Gill - Southern Gaels

8. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

9. Eabha Ní Laighinn - Castlegregory

10. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott

11. Roisín Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligott

12. Kelly Enright - Moyvane

13. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

14. Julia Curtin - Currow

15. Leah McMahon - Dr Crokes

16. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels

17. Aideen O'Brien - MKL Gaels

18. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill

19. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels

20. Katie Doe - Firies

21. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion

22. Hanna Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds

23. Katie Nix - Kerins O' Rahilly

24. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott

25. Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks

26. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels

27. Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul

28. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels

29. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort

30. Seodhla O'Donovan - Cromane