Kerry ladies Minor team to face Tipperary announced

The Kerry Minor ladies Team to face Tipperary away has been announced.
Throw-in is at 2 PM on Saturday the 11th of March in Galtee Rover's GAA, Bansha, county Tipperary.
The team for Saturday is captained by Ballymacelligot's Roisín Rahilly.
1. Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligott
2. Kiera Furey - Southern Gaels
3. Roisin Smith - Cromane
4. Laura Reilly - Churchill
5. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott
6. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil
7. Jessica Gill - Southern Gaels
8. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
9. Eabha Ní Laighinn - Castlegregory
10. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott
11. Roisín Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligott
12. Kelly Enright - Moyvane
13. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
14. Julia Curtin - Currow
15. Leah McMahon - Dr Crokes
16. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels
17. Aideen O'Brien - MKL Gaels
18. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill
19. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels
20. Katie Doe - Firies
21. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion
22. Hanna Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds
23. Katie Nix - Kerins O' Rahilly
24. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott
25. Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks
26. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels
27. Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul
28. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels
29. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort
30. Seodhla O'Donovan - Cromane