Kerry overcame a resilient Galway side to extend the defence of their Lidl Ladies National League title.

Goals in each half from Danielle O'Leary and Hannah O'Donoghue respectively helped them to a victory on a 2-11 to 0-12 scoreline at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

They will play Division 1 table-toppers Armagh in the final at Croke Park in a fortnight.

Joint Kerry Captain Declan Quill spoken to Radio Kerry's Tim Moynihan after the game.