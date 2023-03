Kerry came from 3 points down at half-time to get the better of Down by a point in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The Kingdom trailed 0-09 to 0-12 at the break with Down good value for their lead.

The home side steadied things in the third quarter drawing level in the 44th minute knowing they were already through to the semi-final.

Final Score

Kerry 1-20 Down 1-19