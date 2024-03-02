Kerry host Dublin at lunchtime

Kerry play Dublin this lunchtime in the National Camogie League.
That’s on at 1 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
Also today in Division 1B Wexford face Antrim And Limerick take on Down.
