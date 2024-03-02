Advertisement
Sport

Kerry host Dublin at lunchtime

Mar 2, 2024 09:55 By radiokerrysport
Kerry host Dublin at lunchtime
Share this article

Kerry play Dublin this lunchtime in the National Camogie League.

That’s on at 1 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Also today in Division 1B Wexford face Antrim And Limerick take on Down.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Play-off semi-final for Pauls this afternoon
Advertisement
Late penalty miss denies Kerry draw v Treaty; Kingdom underage sides play today
7 race card at Navan this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

7 race card at Navan this afternoon
Derry against Dublin tonight
Leaders Liverpool at Forest this afternoon
Commercial properties vacancy rate in Kerry is below national average
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus