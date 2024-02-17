Advertisement
Sport

Kerry held by Mayo

Feb 17, 2024 15:59 By radiokerrysport
Kerry held by Mayo
Kerry v Mayo in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry and Mayo have drawn in a low scoring encounter in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Kerry v Mayo in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
It finished 8 points all at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Kerry v Mayo in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
2 Anna Galvin points had Kerry in front, with Niamh Ní Chonchúir making it 3 nil after 8 minutes. Twelve minutes later it was 3 all. Mayo then went a point in front but Kerry levelled in added on time through Amy Harrington. It was 4 all at the break.

Kerry v Mayo in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The sides swapped points in the first five minutes of the second period to make it 5 all. After Emma Dineen put Kerry ahead Niamh Ní Chonchúir then rattled the Mayo crossbar. a little after the 3/4 stage Kerry doubled that advantage through a Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh free. Ní Mhuircheartaigh had Kerry 3 to the good in the 50th minute.

Kerry v Mayo in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
However, points in the 55th and 59th minutes reduced that lead to the minimum at 8 points to 7. The sides were tied with a 63rd minute Mayo point.

