Kerry Golf Results

TRALEE
14 hole singles stapleford competition.
Sean McCarthy 24 pts (10) Overall Winner
2 Kieran O'Donnell 22 pts (08) Overall Runner-Up
3 Colm Sheehy 21 pts (11) (Back nine)
BALLYBUNION
Men’s Competitions:
Mens Scotch Foursomes Stableford - 14 holes - Cashen Course
Sunday 19th November 2023, White Tees, CASHEN WHITE
1 . Pius Collins & Colm O Callaghan 33pts
2. Frank Dore & John Shier 29pts
3. Patrick John O Sullivan & Shane Oconnor 27pts
Fixtures: Sunday 25th November John J Galvin Mens Christmas Hamper - Cashen Course
Sunday 25th NovemberJohn J Galvin Mens Christmas Hamper - Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Voucher Re-entry 14th November 2023
14 HOLES STABLEFORD N.Q.
1st Bernie Moloney (26) 31pts
Fixtures: Saturday 24th November Ladies - Christmas Hamper - Cashen Course (Spar Listowel Sponsors)
Tuesday 21st November Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford - Cashen course
Senior Men Competitions:
Seniors Competition 16th November.
1st. Patrick Snr Carmody (29) 31+2 33pts.
nd. Michael (Ballyb) (20) 31-3 28pts. c
3rd.Columba O’Connor (22) 29-3 26pts. B9-18. B3-9.
Gross. Sean Corcoran 21pts.
4th. Frank Dore (11) 29-3 26pts. B9-18. B3-6.
5th. Joe Jo O’Connor (24) 25+1 26pts. B9-17.
6th. Eddie Moylan (19) 23+3 26pts. B9-15.
7th. John Shier (22) 25+1 26pts. B9-14.
8th. Ken Sexton (18) 24+1 25pts. B9-17.
9th. Michael Jones (23) 28-3 25pts. B9-16
10th.Paudie Kindlan (29) 23+2 25pts. B9-9.
V. Michael Fogarty (20) 26-3 23pts. B9-14.
S.V. Joe Costello (25) 30-6 24pts. B9-17.
S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (25) 23-2 21pts. B9-12
Fixtures: Thursday 24th November Seniors Hamper & Dinner Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
17th November 2023
3 Ball Scramble 8 holes – Cashen Course
1st Ann O Riordan (2)
Maria B O Connor(3)
Marianne Relihan(3) 32 nett
Fixtures: Friday 24th November Mna Sinsir Cashen Course