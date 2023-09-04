Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Sept 2nd and 3rd we held a stableford competition kindly sponsored by Aghadoe Physiotherapy Clinic / Darren & Jo Gaffey
The following were the winners:
1st ... Lucas Cronin 45
2nd... Aaron McCann 44
3rd....Daniel Kelly 41
Division 1 1st Bryan O'Leary 39
2nd Jonathan Casey 38
Division 2 1st Ryan Scott 40
2nd Oliver Butler 39
Division 3 1st Anthony O'Mahony 39
2nd Kieran Murphy 34
The Ross Seniors competition results from August 31st were:-
1st ......Jerry Goulding, Ned Buckley , Seamus McCarthy
2nd.... Pat Mitchell , Dan O'Connor, Jim Larkin
3rd..... .John Ivory, John O'Brien, Sean O'Brien .
On Friday Sept 1st we held our weekly mixed scramble and we again had a large field of very keen competitors.
The winning teams were :-
1st .. Richie Greer, Denise Cremin, Damien Greer, Sean Hickey.
2nd ...Peter Wickham, Kathleen Fitzgerald, Tom Shiels, Denis Desmond.
3rd... Jonathan Casey, Mary Gorman , Dan O Connor , Mike Gorman .
Tralee
Pat Mulcare Am Am 2nd Sept and 3rd Sept
1. Edward Deniel, Yves Denial, Donal O Riordan, Aidan Cremin 182
2. Kevin Stritch, Kieth Stritch, M O Brien, C O Brien 181
3. M G Sheehy, M J Sheehy, Tim Scannell, James Ormonde 180
4. Paul Stephenson, Donagh Stephenson, Mark Stephenson, Brendan Kenny 175
5. Donal Sugrue, Pat Stakelum, John Mc Grath, Donal Hurley 175
Tralee Saturday - Pat Prendeville, Joe Rogers, J O Connor, D Shanahan 89
Ballybunion Sunday -Philip O Sullivan, S O Keeffe, J O Driscoll, B Lennon 91
Ballybunion Sat - Team Paudie O Connor 88 pts
Tralee Sunday Sun Team Cilian O Brien 85
Fixtures
Mens Fourball Sat and Sun 9th and 10th
Mon and Tues 11th and 12th - International Members
Senior Men’s
Result of 12 hole competition played on August 30th
1st Kieran Dinan (17) 30 pts
2nd Nealie Sullivan (18) 28 pts (29-1)
3rd Sean Reidy (14) 27 pts (32-5) last 9 holes
4th Richard Barry (19) 27 pts
5th Kieran Ruttledge (12) 26 pts (27-1)
Over 80+ Red tees
1st Padraig Corcoran (29) 19pts (22-3)
Wednesday 30th August 2023
Ladies Singles Club Sponsored:
1st: Mary Savage (12) 40 pts
2nd: Anne Moran (29) 39 pts Countback
3rd: Sandra O’Sullivan (21) 39 pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Mens Singles sponsored by McMunns(GOY) Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday 29th August, 2023 Cashen Course
18 HOLES STABLEFORD
1st Mags O'Sullivan (19) 38Pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy (21) 37Pts
3rd Maeve Barrett (19) 36Pts
4th Irene O'Connor (29) 9 HOLE COMPETITION
1st Madge Groarke (22) 18Pts
BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB
Old Course – 1st Sept 2023
14 HOLE MIXED SCRAMBLE RESULTS
Nett
1ST Patricia Gleeson (24)
Tommy Gleeson (24)
Mike Gleeson (13)
Mike O’Halloran (24) 44.5
2nd PA Kiely (21)
Brendan Gildea (7)
Jeanelle Griffin (29)
Kieran Culhane (9) 45.15
3rd Mike Jones (24)
Muireann O’Sullivan (36)
Patricik John O’Sullivan (12)
Giles O’Grady (12) 45.6
BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB – CASHEN COURSE
Sponsor: LISTOWEL ARMS HOTEL
Sunday 3 September 2023 18 HOLES STROKE - GOY 16
Overall 1st Maureen Culhane (24) 64 Nett
Overall 2nd Anne Marie Carroll (19) 66 Nett
Category 1
1st Catriona Corrigan (14) 67 Nett
2nd Josephine Larkin (15) 69 Nett
Category 2
1st Ann Kennelly (20) 69 Nett
2nd Nora Quaid (16) 73 Nett
Category 3
1st Olga Kiely (26) 70 Nett
2nd Bernie Moloney (25) 73 Nett
Category 4
1st Tess Noonan (36) 68 Nett
2nd Geraldine Gallagher (31) 78 Nett (B9 - 33.5)
Seniors Lorraine Canty (15) 75 Nett
9 Hole Competition – Stableford
1st 1st Madge Groarke (22) 27 Pts
2nd Jane Anne O'Connor (23) 23 Pts
Senior Men Competitions:
Seniors Competition 31st August.
1st. Nelius O’Sullivan (28) 27+14 p 41pts.
2nd. Frank Dore (10) 35-1 34pts.
3rd. Michael fogarty (20) 34-1 33pts.
Gross. Sean Corcoran 22pts. B5-12.
4th. Tony Hanley (11) 29+3 32pts.
5th. Joe Costello (25) 33-2 31pts. B5-12.
6th. Tim Sheehan (29) 26+5 31pts. B5-9.
7th. Michael Barrett (19) 30pts. B5-12
8th. Larry Hickey (30) 23+7 30pts. B5-9.
9th. Patrick Shanahan (21) 26+3 29pts. B5-12.
10th. Finbar O’Keeffe (27) 31-2 29pts. B5-9
V. John A.Culhane (20) 35-8 27pts. B5-13.
S.V. Fin Broderick (20) 29-1 28pts. B5-9.
S.S.V. Sean Walsh (20) 28-1 27pts. B5-10.
Fixtures:
Thurs 7th Sep Senior Mens Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Mná Sinsir
COMPETITION RESULTS – 1st September, 2023
Team of three 1 score to count.
Cashen Course
1st Norma Mullane (15), Martha Woulfe (21),
Muireann O’Sullivan (21) 28 pts.
Fixtures:
8th Sep-Ladies - Mná Sinsir - Cashen Course 9 hole scramble
Dooks
Mens Club - SiComm Singles - Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd September 2023
Winner Eamonn Foley (18) 42 pts
2nd Tom Foley (20) 40 Pts
3rd Dermot O’Grady Jnr (10) 39 Pts
4th Lawrence Hogan (22) 38 Pts C/B
Best Gross Denis McGillycuddy (4) 34 Pts C/B
Over 65’s Ronan Burke (20) 37 Pts
Cat 1 Martin Daly (7) 36 Pts
Cat 2 John Noonan (15) 37 Pts
Cat 3 Michael Clifford (17) 37 Pts
Cat 4 John Carroll (22) 38 Pts
Next Week: Winter Medal (GOY) - Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September
Ladies Club - 3rd Sept – Woollen Mills Flag Day
1st Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy (33) - 19th Hole - 36 inches
2nd Nuala McEnery (28) - 19th Hole - 99 yards
3rd Joan Harmon (14) - 18th Hole - 10 inches
CAT A Angela Lyons (19) 18th Hole - 5.5 yards
CAT B Agnes Burns (26) - 18th Hole - 39 inches
CAT C Mary OCallaghan (39) 18th Hole - 36 yards
19th / 20th August O’Sullivan Haven Pharmacy
1st Joanne McGillycuddy (35) 39pts
2nd Kerrie-Lisa McGillycuddy (33) 39pts
3rd Betty Griffin (26) 34pts
Cat A: Eileen Breen (17) 32pts
Cat B: Catherine O'Donoghue (25) 33pts
Cat C: Louise Farrell (33) 32pts
15th August 13H Champayne Scramble
1st Maria Bateman (36), Marguerita Mulcahy (22), Catherine ODonoghue (22) & Kay Woods (25) 42 pts
2nd Margo Buckley (29), Dolores Johnston (23), Marie OSullivan (27) & Catherine Spain (18) 41 pts
12th & 13th August 2023 – Bianconi Inn
1st Joan Kirby (25) 38 pts
2nd Mary Gillespie-Donovan (48) 38 pts
3rd Kathleen Wall (26) 35 pts
Cat. A Rosie Lane (13) 34 pts
Cat. B Caitriona Daly (24) 33 pts
Cat C. Anne Mangan (32) 30 pts
7th to 13 August Puck Fair – Towers Hotel Re-entry
1st Caitriona Shanahan (41) 30 pts
2nd Angela Lyons (18) 29 pts
3rd Mary Curran (28) 28 pts
Cat. A Joan Harmon (14) 27 pts
Cat. B Joan Kirby (25) 27 pts
Cat C. Kerrie-Lisa McGillycuddy (33) 28 pts
Ballyheigue
Last weekend we had a 18 Hole Single Stableford competition
1st John Joe O'Connor (16) 42 pts
2nd Alan Teahan (15) 40 pts
3rd Colm McElligott (13) 40 pts
Div 1 Jerry Horan (12) 39 pts
Div 2 John White (22) 37 pts
Div 3 Liam Harty (26) 39 pts
Kenmare
Men’s Scratch Cups Sponsored by Ger Wallace Bar and Catering Ltd
Senior Scratch Cup (03/09/2023)
1st - Philip Duggan (Kenmare Golf Club) - 69
2nd - David Lane (Muskerry Golf Club) - 71
3rd - Pat Fitzpatrick (Kanturk Golf Club) - 73
Junior Scratch Cup (03/09/2023)
1st - Rory O'Sullivan (Kenmare Golf Club) - 72
2nd - Gavin O'Shea (Kenmare Golf Club) - 73
3rd - Aidan Chinoy (Kenmare Golf Club) - 74
Intermediate Scratch Cup (03/09/2023)
1st - Alan O'Regan (Kenmare Golf Club) - 82
2nd - Donal Cronin (Kenmare Golf Club) - 82 OCB
3rd - John Bary (Kenmare Golf Club) - 82 OCB
Minor Scratch Cup (03/09/2023)
1st - Denis Hurley (Macroom Golf Club) - 89
2nd - Derry Dinneen (Kenmare Golf Club) - 91
3rd - Michael Concannon (Macroom Golf Club) - 93 OCB
Ladies:
Mary O'Reilly Cup. Sunday 3rd September, Kindly Sponsored by Eleanor Connor Scarteen.
1st: Colette Bradshaw (13) 72 Nett. ocb.
2nd: Clara Brosnan (15) 72 Nett
Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (7) 80 Gross
3rd: Kathy Kelleher (30) 75 Nett.
Autumn Gold: Thursday 31st August
Winner Larry Kelly, 21 Pts
Kenmare GC Friday Open, Sponsored by Mulcahys
Pos Name Hcp Points Marker Name
1st Mark Looney (14) 42 Pts
2nd Eoin McSwiney 20 (40) Pts
3rd Timothy O'Sullivan (24) 40 Pts