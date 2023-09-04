Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Sept 2nd and 3rd we held a stableford competition kindly sponsored by Aghadoe Physiotherapy Clinic / Darren & Jo Gaffey

The following were the winners:

1st ... Lucas Cronin 45

2nd... Aaron McCann 44

3rd....Daniel Kelly 41

Division 1 1st Bryan O'Leary 39

2nd Jonathan Casey 38

Division 2 1st Ryan Scott 40

2nd Oliver Butler 39

Division 3 1st Anthony O'Mahony 39

2nd Kieran Murphy 34

The Ross Seniors competition results from August 31st were:-

1st ......Jerry Goulding, Ned Buckley , Seamus McCarthy

2nd.... Pat Mitchell , Dan O'Connor, Jim Larkin

3rd..... .John Ivory, John O'Brien, Sean O'Brien .

On Friday Sept 1st we held our weekly mixed scramble and we again had a large field of very keen competitors.

The winning teams were :-

1st .. Richie Greer, Denise Cremin, Damien Greer, Sean Hickey.

2nd ...Peter Wickham, Kathleen Fitzgerald, Tom Shiels, Denis Desmond.

3rd... Jonathan Casey, Mary Gorman , Dan O Connor , Mike Gorman .

Tralee

Pat Mulcare Am Am 2nd Sept and 3rd Sept

1. Edward Deniel, Yves Denial, Donal O Riordan, Aidan Cremin 182

2. Kevin Stritch, Kieth Stritch, M O Brien, C O Brien 181

3. M G Sheehy, M J Sheehy, Tim Scannell, James Ormonde 180

4. Paul Stephenson, Donagh Stephenson, Mark Stephenson, Brendan Kenny 175

5. Donal Sugrue, Pat Stakelum, John Mc Grath, Donal Hurley 175

Tralee Saturday - Pat Prendeville, Joe Rogers, J O Connor, D Shanahan 89

Ballybunion Sunday -Philip O Sullivan, S O Keeffe, J O Driscoll, B Lennon 91

Ballybunion Sat - Team Paudie O Connor 88 pts

Tralee Sunday Sun Team Cilian O Brien 85

Fixtures

Mens Fourball Sat and Sun 9th and 10th

Mon and Tues 11th and 12th - International Members

Senior Men’s

Result of 12 hole competition played on August 30th

1st Kieran Dinan (17) 30 pts

2nd Nealie Sullivan (18) 28 pts (29-1)

3rd Sean Reidy (14) 27 pts (32-5) last 9 holes

4th Richard Barry (19) 27 pts

5th Kieran Ruttledge (12) 26 pts (27-1)

Over 80+ Red tees

1st Padraig Corcoran (29) 19pts (22-3)

Wednesday 30th August 2023

Ladies Singles Club Sponsored:

1st: Mary Savage (12) 40 pts

2nd: Anne Moran (29) 39 pts Countback

3rd: Sandra O’Sullivan (21) 39 pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Mens Singles sponsored by McMunns(GOY) Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday 29th August, 2023 Cashen Course

18 HOLES STABLEFORD

1st Mags O'Sullivan (19) 38Pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy (21) 37Pts

3rd Maeve Barrett (19) 36Pts

4th Irene O'Connor (29) 9 HOLE COMPETITION

1st Madge Groarke (22) 18Pts

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB

Old Course – 1st Sept 2023

14 HOLE MIXED SCRAMBLE RESULTS

Nett

1ST Patricia Gleeson (24)

Tommy Gleeson (24)

Mike Gleeson (13)

Mike O’Halloran (24) 44.5

2nd PA Kiely (21)

Brendan Gildea (7)

Jeanelle Griffin (29)

Kieran Culhane (9) 45.15

3rd Mike Jones (24)

Muireann O’Sullivan (36)

Patricik John O’Sullivan (12)

Giles O’Grady (12) 45.6

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB – CASHEN COURSE

Sponsor: LISTOWEL ARMS HOTEL

Sunday 3 September 2023 18 HOLES STROKE - GOY 16

Overall 1st Maureen Culhane (24) 64 Nett

Overall 2nd Anne Marie Carroll (19) 66 Nett

Category 1

1st Catriona Corrigan (14) 67 Nett

2nd Josephine Larkin (15) 69 Nett

Category 2

1st Ann Kennelly (20) 69 Nett

2nd Nora Quaid (16) 73 Nett

Category 3

1st Olga Kiely (26) 70 Nett

2nd Bernie Moloney (25) 73 Nett

Category 4

1st Tess Noonan (36) 68 Nett

2nd Geraldine Gallagher (31) 78 Nett (B9 - 33.5)

Seniors Lorraine Canty (15) 75 Nett

9 Hole Competition – Stableford

1st 1st Madge Groarke (22) 27 Pts

2nd Jane Anne O'Connor (23) 23 Pts

Senior Men Competitions:

Seniors Competition 31st August.

1st. Nelius O’Sullivan (28) 27+14 p 41pts.

2nd. Frank Dore (10) 35-1 34pts.

3rd. Michael fogarty (20) 34-1 33pts.

Gross. Sean Corcoran 22pts. B5-12.

4th. Tony Hanley (11) 29+3 32pts.

5th. Joe Costello (25) 33-2 31pts. B5-12.

6th. Tim Sheehan (29) 26+5 31pts. B5-9.

7th. Michael Barrett (19) 30pts. B5-12

8th. Larry Hickey (30) 23+7 30pts. B5-9.

9th. Patrick Shanahan (21) 26+3 29pts. B5-12.

10th. Finbar O’Keeffe (27) 31-2 29pts. B5-9

V. John A.Culhane (20) 35-8 27pts. B5-13.

S.V. Fin Broderick (20) 29-1 28pts. B5-9.

S.S.V. Sean Walsh (20) 28-1 27pts. B5-10.

Fixtures:

Thurs 7th Sep Senior Mens Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Mná Sinsir

COMPETITION RESULTS – 1st September, 2023

Team of three 1 score to count.

Cashen Course

1st Norma Mullane (15), Martha Woulfe (21),

Muireann O’Sullivan (21) 28 pts.

Fixtures:

8th Sep-Ladies - Mná Sinsir - Cashen Course 9 hole scramble

Dooks

Mens Club - SiComm Singles - Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd September 2023

Winner Eamonn Foley (18) 42 pts

2nd Tom Foley (20) 40 Pts

3rd Dermot O’Grady Jnr (10) 39 Pts

4th Lawrence Hogan (22) 38 Pts C/B

Best Gross Denis McGillycuddy (4) 34 Pts C/B

Over 65’s Ronan Burke (20) 37 Pts

Cat 1 Martin Daly (7) 36 Pts

Cat 2 John Noonan (15) 37 Pts

Cat 3 Michael Clifford (17) 37 Pts

Cat 4 John Carroll (22) 38 Pts

Next Week: Winter Medal (GOY) - Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September

Ladies Club - 3rd Sept – Woollen Mills Flag Day

1st Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy (33) - 19th Hole - 36 inches

2nd Nuala McEnery (28) - 19th Hole - 99 yards

3rd Joan Harmon (14) - 18th Hole - 10 inches

CAT A Angela Lyons (19) 18th Hole - 5.5 yards

CAT B Agnes Burns (26) - 18th Hole - 39 inches

CAT C Mary OCallaghan (39) 18th Hole - 36 yards

19th / 20th August O’Sullivan Haven Pharmacy

1st Joanne McGillycuddy (35) 39pts

2nd Kerrie-Lisa McGillycuddy (33) 39pts

3rd Betty Griffin (26) 34pts

Cat A: Eileen Breen (17) 32pts

Cat B: Catherine O'Donoghue (25) 33pts

Cat C: Louise Farrell (33) 32pts

15th August 13H Champayne Scramble

1st Maria Bateman (36), Marguerita Mulcahy (22), Catherine ODonoghue (22) & Kay Woods (25) 42 pts

2nd Margo Buckley (29), Dolores Johnston (23), Marie OSullivan (27) & Catherine Spain (18) 41 pts

12th & 13th August 2023 – Bianconi Inn

1st Joan Kirby (25) 38 pts

2nd Mary Gillespie-Donovan (48) 38 pts

3rd Kathleen Wall (26) 35 pts

Cat. A Rosie Lane (13) 34 pts

Cat. B Caitriona Daly (24) 33 pts

Cat C. Anne Mangan (32) 30 pts

7th to 13 August Puck Fair – Towers Hotel Re-entry

1st Caitriona Shanahan (41) 30 pts

2nd Angela Lyons (18) 29 pts

3rd Mary Curran (28) 28 pts

Cat. A Joan Harmon (14) 27 pts

Cat. B Joan Kirby (25) 27 pts

Cat C. Kerrie-Lisa McGillycuddy (33) 28 pts

Ballyheigue

Last weekend we had a 18 Hole Single Stableford competition

1st John Joe O'Connor (16) 42 pts

2nd Alan Teahan (15) 40 pts

3rd Colm McElligott (13) 40 pts

Div 1 Jerry Horan (12) 39 pts

Div 2 John White (22) 37 pts

Div 3 Liam Harty (26) 39 pts

Kenmare

Men’s Scratch Cups Sponsored by Ger Wallace Bar and Catering Ltd

Senior Scratch Cup (03/09/2023)

1st - Philip Duggan (Kenmare Golf Club) - 69

2nd - David Lane (Muskerry Golf Club) - 71

3rd - Pat Fitzpatrick (Kanturk Golf Club) - 73

Junior Scratch Cup (03/09/2023)

1st - Rory O'Sullivan (Kenmare Golf Club) - 72

2nd - Gavin O'Shea (Kenmare Golf Club) - 73

3rd - Aidan Chinoy (Kenmare Golf Club) - 74

Intermediate Scratch Cup (03/09/2023)

1st - Alan O'Regan (Kenmare Golf Club) - 82

2nd - Donal Cronin (Kenmare Golf Club) - 82 OCB

3rd - John Bary (Kenmare Golf Club) - 82 OCB

Minor Scratch Cup (03/09/2023)

1st - Denis Hurley (Macroom Golf Club) - 89

2nd - Derry Dinneen (Kenmare Golf Club) - 91

3rd - Michael Concannon (Macroom Golf Club) - 93 OCB

Ladies:

Mary O'Reilly Cup. Sunday 3rd September, Kindly Sponsored by Eleanor Connor Scarteen.

1st: Colette Bradshaw (13) 72 Nett. ocb.

2nd: Clara Brosnan (15) 72 Nett

Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (7) 80 Gross

3rd: Kathy Kelleher (30) 75 Nett.

Autumn Gold: Thursday 31st August

Winner Larry Kelly, 21 Pts

Kenmare GC Friday Open, Sponsored by Mulcahys

Pos Name Hcp Points Marker Name

1st Mark Looney (14) 42 Pts

2nd Eoin McSwiney 20 (40) Pts

3rd Timothy O'Sullivan (24) 40 Pts