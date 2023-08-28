Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Outstanding golf on Sunday by Kathy, Paudie and Sean to win the big summer scramble, and by Kieran Harrington who shot the lights out on Friday to win the open and a nice prize for Mulcahys.
T J Brosnan Scramble (27/08/2023)
1st - Kathy Kelleher/Paudie Kelleher/Sean Daly (Killarney) - 51 nett
Ladies - Colette Bradshaw/Suzanne Doran/Joanne Bhamvra - 53 nett
Mens - Henk Bons/Flor O'Donoghue/Daragh O'Siochru - 55 nett (57 gross -13)
Mixed - Kevin Lynch/Patrick Kelleher/Anne Murphy - 61 nett
Friday Open Series Round 15 (25/08/2023)
1st - Kieran Harrington (24) - 49
2nd - Desmond Healy (24) - 42 OCB
3rd - Patrick O'Sullivan (Lissyclearig) (18) - 42
Killarney
Mixed Foursomes Pat and Claire Courtney Memorial Cups
Sponsored by : Killeen House Hotel
Ist Gerard Quinlan & Moira Quinlan (23) 38 points
2nd William Tarrant & Geraldine Tarrant (20) 37 pts
B/G Padraig G O’Sullivan & Margaret Campion 27 points
3rd Liam Healy & Garce Dennehy (21) 36 pts (Bk9)
4th Ger Linehan & Mary A Cronin (19) 36 pts
26/27 August Stroke Mahony’s Point
Sponsored by Liebherr Container Cranes
1st Anita O’ Sullivan (37) 68
2nd and Best Gross Anne Moynihan (4) 69
3rd Sinead Lynch (19) 69
4th Ann Stuart (17) 70
5th Leila Moloney (18) 71
6th Kay O’Connor (14) 72
Fixtures: Killeen 2/3 September Singles Stableford
Sponsored by Miss Designer Golf
Maine Valley
Results of President's Prize (Golfer of the year)
1st Michael Breen (26) 43pts
2nd Wayne Coffey (23) 37pts (back 9)
3rd Jer Joy (13) 37pts
4th Matt Keane (20) 36pts
5th Roger Crowley (20) 35pts
Gross: Joe Kennedy (3) 83
Division 1 (indexes up to 13.3)
Ben Foley (11) 35pts (last 6)
Division 2 (indexes 13.4 to 18.2)
Eamon Feeley (13) 35pts (back 9)
Division 3 (indexes 18.3 to 22.0)
Tim O'Neill (18) 34pts
Division 4 (indexes 22.1 and above)
Mervin Clifford (23) 33pts
Front 9: Denis Mahony 20pts
Back 9: Brendan Keehan 19pts (last 6)
Past President: Tommy Murphy
Nearest the pin: Michael Breen
Longest Drive: Eanna O'Connor
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Dan Blake Singles Stableford-Sponsored by Bob McClure
Old Course Sunday, August 27th, 2023
1st Jonatan Stack (16) 38 pts
2nd Edmond Healy (2) 35 pts (B9 19)
3rd Michael O’Riordan (20) 35 pts (B9 17 B6 12)
Gross: Brian Lenihan 29 pts
Cat 1
1st Brian Sheehy (5) 31 pts
2nd Adrian Farrell (4) 29 pts
Cat 2
1st Paul Collins (10) 34 pts (B 9 17)
2nd Liam Carmody (7) 34 pts
3rd Padraig Carrig (10) 33 pts
Cat 3
1st Dermot Finnan (15) 35 pts
2nd John Guiney (17) 34 pts
3rd Kevin McCarthy (15) 33 pts (B9 19)
Cat 4
1st Joe J O’Connor (26) 35 pts
2nd Columba O’Connor (25) 34 pts (B9 18)
3rd Keith Browne (20) 34 pts
Fixtures:
2nd September Pat Mulcare Am/Am Day 1 Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB
CASHEN COURSE
Tuesday 22nd August, 2023
18 HOLES STABLEFORD - OLD COURSE
SINGLES RESULTS
1st Ide O Brien(43) 40 pts
2nd Teresa Cronin (19) 37 pts
3rd Eileen Barrett(33) 35pts
4th Joan Scanlan(9) 34 pts
BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB
Old Course – 21st July 2023
14 HOLE MIXED SCRAMBLE RESULTS
Nett
1ST Nicholas Hayes (20.8)
Fiona Hayes (22.7)
Louise Wilkinson (16.3)
Cameron Roy (12.3) 46.8
2nd Muireann O Sullivan (36)
Shane O Connor (13.5)
Sean C O Sullivan (12.3)
Patrick John O Sullivan (10.1) 47.2
3rd Mags Breen (19.3)
Tony Breen (20.0)
Margaret Sinnott (20.8)
Paul Sinnott (16.2) 47.9
BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB
LADY CAPTAIN CATHERINE MOYLAN
COMPETITION RESULTS DATE 26TH AUGUST 2023
Position Member & Handicap Score
1st Josette O’Donnell (20) 39 pts
2nd Eileen Kenny Ryan (14) 37 pts (Bk 9 20)
Best Gross Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 22 Gross pts
3rd Geraldine Williams (18) ` 37 pts (Bk 9 17)
4th Anne Marie Healy (21) 36 pts (Bk 9 20)
5th Marion Kennedy Hogan (15) 36 pts (Bk 9 18)
6th Margaret Mc Auliffe (27) 36 pts (Bk 9 14)
Cat 1 1st Mary Horgan (20) 35 pts
Cat 1 2nd Nora Quaid (15) 34 pts (Bk 9 17)
Cat 1 3rd Josephine Larkin (14) 34 pts (Bk 9 16)
Cat 2 1st Noirin Lynch (30) 35 pts
Cat 2 2nd Catherine Morrissey (22) 34 pts (Bk 9 17)
Cat 2 3rd Ann O’Flynn (21) 34 pts (Bk 9 14)
Cat 3 1st Muireann O’Sullivan (39) 32 pts
Cat 3 2nd Caroline Horgan (39) 29 pts (Bk 9 13)
Cat 3 3rd Mary Kelly (37) 29 pts (Bk 9 12)
Past Captain Georgina Keane (12) 31 pts
Seniors Mary Kenny (18) 32 pts
Vintage Toni Quilter (19) 26 pts
Committee Elaine Molyneaux (17) 31 pts
9 Hole 1st Kelly Browne (29) 17 pts
9 Hole 2nd Judy Carmody (20) 16 pts
Guest Jim Noonan (21) 36 pts
Fixtures:
29th August Ladies - Tuesday 18 holes Singles Stableford - Cashen Course
1st September Mixed Scramble-Semi/Open - Old Course –
CAHILL'S SUPER VALU, BALLYBUNION – Sponsors
2nd September Ladies - BALLYBUNION LADY PAST CAPTAINS' Competition Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions:
Seniors Captains Prize 24th Aug.
1st. Rory Flannery (24) 41pts. B9-20.
2nd. Noel Nash (26) 41pts. B9-17.
3rd. Maurice McEllistrem (15) 40pts. B9-19.
Gross. Donal Liston 28pts.
4th. Brendan Lynch (20) 40pts. B9-18.
5th. Pat Costello (21) 39pts. B9-21.
6th. Michael Tangney (18) 39pts. B9-19.
7th. Eric Kettler (16) 38pts. B9-19.
8th. Joe J.O’Connor (25) 38pts. B9-18
9th. Leo Allman (20) 37pts. B9-20.
10th. Timothy Houlihan (18) 37pts. B9-18
V. Haulie Costello (13) 36pts. B9-13.
S.V. Sean Corcoran (13) 37pts. B9-16.
S.S.V. James Keane (26) 36pts. B9-21.
Fixtures:
Senior Ladies Competitions:
24th August, 2023
9 Hole Qualifying Cashen Course
1st Catherine Walsh (17) 20pts
2nd Patricia Gleeson (12) 18pts
3rd Madge Groarke (22) 17pts
Fixtures:
Ladies - Mná Sinsir - Cashen Course Team of 3, 1 score to count