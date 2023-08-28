Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Outstanding golf on Sunday by Kathy, Paudie and Sean to win the big summer scramble, and by Kieran Harrington who shot the lights out on Friday to win the open and a nice prize for Mulcahys.

T J Brosnan Scramble (27/08/2023)

1st - Kathy Kelleher/Paudie Kelleher/Sean Daly (Killarney) - 51 nett

Ladies - Colette Bradshaw/Suzanne Doran/Joanne Bhamvra - 53 nett

Mens - Henk Bons/Flor O'Donoghue/Daragh O'Siochru - 55 nett (57 gross -13)

Mixed - Kevin Lynch/Patrick Kelleher/Anne Murphy - 61 nett

Friday Open Series Round 15 (25/08/2023)

1st - Kieran Harrington (24) - 49

2nd - Desmond Healy (24) - 42 OCB

3rd - Patrick O'Sullivan (Lissyclearig) (18) - 42

Killarney

Mixed Foursomes Pat and Claire Courtney Memorial Cups

Sponsored by : Killeen House Hotel

Ist Gerard Quinlan & Moira Quinlan (23) 38 points

2nd William Tarrant & Geraldine Tarrant (20) 37 pts

B/G Padraig G O’Sullivan & Margaret Campion 27 points

3rd Liam Healy & Garce Dennehy (21) 36 pts (Bk9)

4th Ger Linehan & Mary A Cronin (19) 36 pts

26/27 August Stroke Mahony’s Point

Sponsored by Liebherr Container Cranes

1st Anita O’ Sullivan (37) 68

2nd and Best Gross Anne Moynihan (4) 69

3rd Sinead Lynch (19) 69

4th Ann Stuart (17) 70

5th Leila Moloney (18) 71

6th Kay O’Connor (14) 72

Fixtures: Killeen 2/3 September Singles Stableford

Sponsored by Miss Designer Golf

Maine Valley

Results of President's Prize (Golfer of the year)

1st Michael Breen (26) 43pts

2nd Wayne Coffey (23) 37pts (back 9)

3rd Jer Joy (13) 37pts

4th Matt Keane (20) 36pts

5th Roger Crowley (20) 35pts

Gross: Joe Kennedy (3) 83

Division 1 (indexes up to 13.3)

Ben Foley (11) 35pts (last 6)

Division 2 (indexes 13.4 to 18.2)

Eamon Feeley (13) 35pts (back 9)

Division 3 (indexes 18.3 to 22.0)

Tim O'Neill (18) 34pts

Division 4 (indexes 22.1 and above)

Mervin Clifford (23) 33pts

Front 9: Denis Mahony 20pts

Back 9: Brendan Keehan 19pts (last 6)

Past President: Tommy Murphy

Nearest the pin: Michael Breen

Longest Drive: Eanna O'Connor

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Dan Blake Singles Stableford-Sponsored by Bob McClure

Old Course Sunday, August 27th, 2023

1st Jonatan Stack (16) 38 pts

2nd Edmond Healy (2) 35 pts (B9 19)

3rd Michael O’Riordan (20) 35 pts (B9 17 B6 12)

Gross: Brian Lenihan 29 pts

Cat 1

1st Brian Sheehy (5) 31 pts

2nd Adrian Farrell (4) 29 pts

Cat 2

1st Paul Collins (10) 34 pts (B 9 17)

2nd Liam Carmody (7) 34 pts

3rd Padraig Carrig (10) 33 pts

Cat 3

1st Dermot Finnan (15) 35 pts

2nd John Guiney (17) 34 pts

3rd Kevin McCarthy (15) 33 pts (B9 19)

Cat 4

1st Joe J O’Connor (26) 35 pts

2nd Columba O’Connor (25) 34 pts (B9 18)

3rd Keith Browne (20) 34 pts

Fixtures:

2nd September Pat Mulcare Am/Am Day 1 Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB

CASHEN COURSE

Tuesday 22nd August, 2023

18 HOLES STABLEFORD - OLD COURSE

SINGLES RESULTS

1st Ide O Brien(43) 40 pts

2nd Teresa Cronin (19) 37 pts

3rd Eileen Barrett(33) 35pts

4th Joan Scanlan(9) 34 pts

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB

Old Course – 21st July 2023

14 HOLE MIXED SCRAMBLE RESULTS

Nett

1ST Nicholas Hayes (20.8)

Fiona Hayes (22.7)

Louise Wilkinson (16.3)

Cameron Roy (12.3) 46.8

2nd Muireann O Sullivan (36)

Shane O Connor (13.5)

Sean C O Sullivan (12.3)

Patrick John O Sullivan (10.1) 47.2

3rd Mags Breen (19.3)

Tony Breen (20.0)

Margaret Sinnott (20.8)

Paul Sinnott (16.2) 47.9

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB

LADY CAPTAIN CATHERINE MOYLAN

COMPETITION RESULTS DATE 26TH AUGUST 2023

Position Member & Handicap Score

1st Josette O’Donnell (20) 39 pts

2nd Eileen Kenny Ryan (14) 37 pts (Bk 9 20)

Best Gross Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 22 Gross pts

3rd Geraldine Williams (18) ` 37 pts (Bk 9 17)

4th Anne Marie Healy (21) 36 pts (Bk 9 20)

5th Marion Kennedy Hogan (15) 36 pts (Bk 9 18)

6th Margaret Mc Auliffe (27) 36 pts (Bk 9 14)

Cat 1 1st Mary Horgan (20) 35 pts

Cat 1 2nd Nora Quaid (15) 34 pts (Bk 9 17)

Cat 1 3rd Josephine Larkin (14) 34 pts (Bk 9 16)

Cat 2 1st Noirin Lynch (30) 35 pts

Cat 2 2nd Catherine Morrissey (22) 34 pts (Bk 9 17)

Cat 2 3rd Ann O’Flynn (21) 34 pts (Bk 9 14)

Cat 3 1st Muireann O’Sullivan (39) 32 pts

Cat 3 2nd Caroline Horgan (39) 29 pts (Bk 9 13)

Cat 3 3rd Mary Kelly (37) 29 pts (Bk 9 12)

Past Captain Georgina Keane (12) 31 pts

Seniors Mary Kenny (18) 32 pts

Vintage Toni Quilter (19) 26 pts

Committee Elaine Molyneaux (17) 31 pts

9 Hole 1st Kelly Browne (29) 17 pts

9 Hole 2nd Judy Carmody (20) 16 pts

Guest Jim Noonan (21) 36 pts

Fixtures:

29th August Ladies - Tuesday 18 holes Singles Stableford - Cashen Course

1st September Mixed Scramble-Semi/Open - Old Course –

CAHILL'S SUPER VALU, BALLYBUNION – Sponsors

2nd September Ladies - BALLYBUNION LADY PAST CAPTAINS' Competition Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions:

Seniors Captains Prize 24th Aug.

1st. Rory Flannery (24) 41pts. B9-20.

2nd. Noel Nash (26) 41pts. B9-17.

3rd. Maurice McEllistrem (15) 40pts. B9-19.

Gross. Donal Liston 28pts.

4th. Brendan Lynch (20) 40pts. B9-18.

5th. Pat Costello (21) 39pts. B9-21.

6th. Michael Tangney (18) 39pts. B9-19.

7th. Eric Kettler (16) 38pts. B9-19.

8th. Joe J.O’Connor (25) 38pts. B9-18

9th. Leo Allman (20) 37pts. B9-20.

10th. Timothy Houlihan (18) 37pts. B9-18

V. Haulie Costello (13) 36pts. B9-13.

S.V. Sean Corcoran (13) 37pts. B9-16.

S.S.V. James Keane (26) 36pts. B9-21.

Fixtures:

Senior Ladies Competitions:

24th August, 2023

9 Hole Qualifying Cashen Course

1st Catherine Walsh (17) 20pts

2nd Patricia Gleeson (12) 18pts

3rd Madge Groarke (22) 17pts

Fixtures:

Ladies - Mná Sinsir - Cashen Course Team of 3, 1 score to count