Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS

Tuesday, 1st August - Senior Ladies 9H winner Kay Foley

Thursday, 27th July GIG 5H Stableford winner - Caroline O'Carroll

GIG 9H Stableford winner - Maria McMahon

W/E Sunday 13th - 18H Stableford

1st Michelle Murray (Blarney)

2nd Ber Cremin (Blarney)

FIXTURES

Tuesday, 15th August Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 17th GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford

Friday 18th-Sunday 20th - 18H Stableford sponsored by PACO

Saturday, 12th August - LADY PRESIDENT TERESA RICE'S PRIZE

Lady President Teresa Rice's Prize was hotly contested for on Saturday. In what were extremely blustery conditions to say the least the scoring proved to be exceptional. With only 1 point separating 1st and 2nd it was Marie McCarthy who took the prize. This was Marie's first time winning a major competition in the club and she was absolutely thrilled to be presented with her prize by her sister Teresa who was equally delighted.

Teresa would like to thank her sponsors Haulie Kerrins and FBD Insurance. Teresa's charity was Adapt Kerry and monies collected amounted to 660 euro.

Thank you to Teresa for organizing a beautiful meal for us all in the clubhouse afterwards, a most enjoyable day.

Congratulations to all the prize winners on the day and to our Lady President for all her hard work in making the day a great success, well done Teresa.

1st Marie McCarthy (24) 41pts

2nd Alana Rowan (12) 40pts

Best Gross Carmel Kearney (7) 26pts (on countback)

3rd Mary Ciepierski (30) 37pts

4th Miriam Mulhall Nolan (33) 35pts

Past President's Mary Sills

Front 9 Anne Woods 21pts

Back 9 Mary T. Real 18pts

Longest Drive Edel Randles

Nearest Pin Alana Rowan

Ladies 9H Stableford 1st Geraldine Flynn 20pts

GIG Ladies 5H 1st Sharon McGillicuddy

Men's 9H 1st Sean Spillane 20pts

2nd Martin Schoppler 16pts

3rd Martin Rice 16pts

Putting Comp 1st Fiona Barry

2nd Ruth Bowler

CLUB SINGLES MATCHPLAY

We are now down to the last 2 in our club singles matchplay competition. The 2023 Final will be contested by Alana Rowan and Tori Baker. Match to be played by August 27th. We wish both players the best of luck in the final.

JOE QUINLAN TEAM

Our Joe Quinlan Team played against Ballybunion in Ceann Sibeal on Tuesday last. Unfortunately Ballybunion proved to be the better team on the day. Well done to the team and manager Tina Moriarty who put up a good battle.

NOREEN MOORE TEAM

Another victory for our mighty Noreen Moore Team. They took on Maine Valley in Castle last Thursday in extremely windy and wet conditions. Congratulations to all team members and manager Lady Captain Helen Harty. We await their opponents in the next round which will be the semi final stages.

MUNSTER CUP TEAM

Our Munster Cup Team of Carmel Kearney, Alana Rowan and Rose Quilter travel to Mitchelstown on Wednesday, August 16th to take part in this Munster competition for handicaps under 20. Best wishes ladies.

ELEANOR TIVY

Our Eleanor Tivy Team of Anne Collins, Edel Randles and Nina Kearney travel to Cahir Park on Friday next, August 18th to take part in this Munster competition for handicaps of 20 upwards. Best of luck to you.

SENIOR RESULTS;

Thursday August 10th.

1 Donal Barry 21pts

2 Eamonn Travers 19pts

3 John Flynn 17pts (on countback.)

MEN'S RESULTS;

A Singles Stableford was the order this weekend for another of our qualifying competitions and it didn't take the current leader of our Order Of Merit 2023, Stephen O'Leary, long to reinforce his lead at the top of the leaderboard. But still hot on his heels is James Clifford who returned a very admirable score to claim Category B.

Category A;

1st. Stephen O'Leary (13) 36

2nd. Pa Leahy (10) 34

Category B;

1st. James Clifford (24) 36

2nd. Gearoid Costelloe (20) 36

GOLFER OF THE YEAR;



FIXTURES;

This upcoming Saturday and Sunday we are delighted to be hosting the Colour Shade sponsored "Masters". This prestigious event is a 36 hole OPEN Single Stapleford competition played on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th. Green fees are also most welcome to play for this very worthwhile winner's prize. Entries as usual are via the BRS at €10 for members and €40 for guests. Play over both days and the very best of luck to all. There will also be daily prizes.

COURSE;

A reminder that our links is still improving and we all can appreciate this. Theres still works ongoing (tee boxes and fairways) and we ask that you remember to take a d8vot filler bag with you while playing at any stage and please repair any pitch mark you may come across on the greens.

FUNDRAISER EVENT;

Our Lady President, Teresa Rice, has reminded me to let you know that our Club Fundraiser is fast approaching (W/E 27th August) and all proceeds raised will go directly into our course works and improvements. Tee times are still available over the 3 days of this team of 4 event and we are still seeking tee box and greens sponsors. All aid is very much appreciated.

Maine Valley

Results of Dooks Exchange

1st Tommy Evans (17) 42pts

2nd John Noonan (18) 40pts

3rd Mike Lawlor (21) 37pts

Division 1

Capt. Niall Gilroy (8) 34pts (last 6)

Division 2

John Breen (20) 35pts

Division 3

Billy O'Sullivan (29) 36pts

Ross

On August 12th and 13th we held a stableford competition from the blue tees and this was kindly sponsored by The Royal Hotel .

The following were the winners:

1st ........Ryan Scott (13) 39

2nd....... Leo Casey (20) 39

3rd........Bryan O'Leary (10) 38

Division 1

1st Brian McCarthy (Jnr) (7) 38

2nd Jonathan Casey (8) 37

Division 2

1st Jerry O'Brien (19) 37

2nd Dan Cronin (13) 35

Division 3

1st Seamus McCarthy (23) 36

2nd Oliver McCarthy (28) 34

On Friday August 11th we held our Friday Evening Mixed Scramble and despite the inclement weather we again had a large turnout again.

The winning teams were :-

1st .. Michael J O'Sullivan, Mary Nash , Jim Delaney.

2nd ...Daniel Ling,Maurice Coffey, Breda Kelliher, Conor O'Callaghan

3rd... John Ivory, Elaine Casey, James McDonnell, Chris Healy

The Ross Seniors results from August 10h were:-

1st ......Seamus McCarthy,

2nd.... Donal Doherty

3rd..... .Niall Brosnan

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday Ber Hehir held his Captains Prize. The day was kindly sponsored by KOS Coaches Ballyheigue.

1st Pat Dillane (10) 37 pts

2nd Jonathan Kelliher (12) 37 pts

3rd Francis Darcy (15) 36 pts

4th Brendan McMahon (25) 36 pts

Past Captain Paul O'Connor (18) 36 pts

Front Nine Thady Coughlan (23) 21 pts

Back Nine Denis Moriarty (21) 22pts

Senior John Dineen (28) 34pts

Nearest the Pin 6 Michael Leen

Nearest the Pin 17 Jimmy Sullivan

Longest Drive Tommy Hayes

Guest Mike Lucid (10) 35pts

Kenmare

Results of our 2023 Open Week Singles Competition.

Thanks to all who supported a great week of golf, culminating in a dramatic 9 hole playoff on Sunday, and congrats to all 5 category winners.

Singles Qualifiers:

1st Ladies – Angela Brosnan

1st Men - Sean Finn

2nd Ladies – Siobhan O’Herlihy

2nd Men - Henk Bons

Overall:

Ladies Winner - Anne Clifford 31 Nett

Mens Winner - John Granville – 27 Nett

Kerry Fairways Winners – Michael O’Leary and Michel S. Murphy

Junior Girls Winner - Aoibheann O’Connor, 38 Nett OCB (back 1)

Junior Boys Winner - Dylan Trevaud 28 Nett

Ladies 2nd Place –Angela Cronin 32 Nett

Men 2nd Place - Colm Andy O’Sullivan 28 Nett

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Padraic Liston Memorial Sponsored by Heineken Ireland (GOY)

Old Course - Sunday, August 13th 2023

1st Jack Enright (4) 39 pts (B9 21)

2nd Gerard Rowan (20) 39 pts

3rd Patrick Harnett (22) 38 pts

Best Gross Brian Lenihan 33 pts (B9 18)

Cat 1

1st Gary Scanlon (3) 36 pts

2nd Darren Enright (3) 32 pts

Cat 2

1st Brendan Gildea (8) 37 pts

2nd John O’Tiarnaigh (12) 35 pts

3rd Kieran Lynch (12) 34 pts

Cat 3

1st John Quirke (17) 38 pts

2nd Tommy Henchy (18) 36 pts

3rd John Guiney (17) 35 pts

Cat 4

1st Brian Mulvihill (24) 38 pts

2nd David Malone (24) 36 pts

3rd Tim Nolan (25) 36 pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday 8th August 18 HOLES STABLEFORD - OLD COURSE

SINGLES RESULTS

1st Janice O’Connell (10) 38 pts

2nd Siobhan Walsh (21) 37 pts

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (17) 35 pts (B9-19 pts)

4th Marie Silke (25) 35 pts (B9-14 pts)

Ladies 4 Ball Better Ball - 10 August - 18 Holes

1st Georgina Keane (10) & Blanaid Mehigan (33) 40 Pts (B9-17 PTS)

2nd Ruth FitzGerald (20) & Ann Laverty (32) 37 Pts

LADY PRESIDENT NORMA BROWNE DATE 12TH AUGUST 2023

Position Member & Handicap Score

1 Marie Reen (26) 38Pts

2nd Geraldine Williams (18) 37Pts

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (4) 28 gross points

3rd Ann Kennelly(19) 33Pts (B9-16Pts)

4th Marie Silke(25) 33Pts (B9-12Pts)

5th Catherine Moylan(23) 32Pts (B6-10Pts)

6th Josette O'Donnell (20) 32Pts (B6-9Pts

Cat 1 1st Catriona Corrigan (13) 31Pts

Cat 1 2nd Maeve Barrett (17) 30Pts

Cat 1 3rd Susan Gilmore (10) 29pts

Cat 2 1st Helen McSweeney (29) 31Pts

Cat 2 2nd Carmel Carroll (26) 30Pts (B1-1Pt)

Cat 2 3rd Anne Marie Sexton (21) 30Pts (B1-0Pt)

Cat 3 1st Katherine Tangney (31) 30pts

Cat 3 2nd Antoinette Breen ( 35) 29pts

Cat 3 3rd Jennifer Tangney ( 31) 27pts

Past President Sighle Hennigan (23) 21pts

Seniors Bernie Moloney (23) 29pts

Vintage Ray McCarthy (39) 19pts

Committee Maria Lyons (21) 29pts

9 Hole 1st Mary Blake Sheahan (15) 20 Pts

9 Hole 2nd Susan Walsh (28) 15 Pts

9 Hole 3rd Rose Molyneaux (20) 12 Pts (Bk 6 8pts)

Fixtures:

Mixed Scramble-Semi/Open - Old Course -CAHILL'S SUPER VALU, BALLYBUNION - Sponsors

Senior Men Competitions:

Thursday 10th August 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course

1st.Pat Costello (20) 32+2 34pts.

2nd.Jerry Mc Auliffe (24) 31+2 33pts.

3rd.Joe Mc Carthy (18) 25+7 32pts.

Gross.Michael K Barrett 22pts. B5-10.

4th.Patrick Snr Carmody (29) 27+4 31pts.

5th.Pat D Harnett (20) 31-2 29pts. B5-12.

6th.Rory Flannery (24) 29pts. B5-10.

7th.Patrick Byrnes (32) 27+1 28pts. B5-11.

8th.John Shire (22) 31-3 28pts. B5-10.

9th.Finbar Mawe (29) 26+2 28pts. B5-9.

10th.Thomas P O’Donnell (20) 27pts. B5-13.

V. Michael (Ballyb) Sugrue (21) 28-3 25pts. B5-10.

S.V.Nicholas Hayes (22) 27-2 25pts. B5-9.

S.S.V.Brendan Brosnan (25) 25-1 24pts. B5-7.

Fixtures:

Thursday 24th August 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 24th August 2023- Mná Sinsir Competition-Cashen Course

Tralee

President Teddy's Prize to the Men 12th & 13th August

1 Ger Power 41 pts (15) Overall Winner

2 Barry Murphy 39 pts (16) Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes

3 Paddy O'Donoghue 39 pts (20) Overall 3rd

4 Niall Sheehy 38 pts (06) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes

5 Gerard Hussey 38 pts (11) Overall 5th

6 Patrick H. Williams 37 pts (11) Overall 6th Last Nine Holes

7 Niall Enright 37 pts (16) Overall 7th

Best Gross: Anton O' Callaghan 36 pts (+1)

Division 1: Jim O'Donovan 36 pts (07)

Division 2: Hugh O'Farrell 37 pts (14)

Division 3: Eamonn Fitzgerald 37 pts (16)

Division 4: Padraig Sayers 37 pts (20)

Best Saturday: Michael Higgins

Best Sunday: Richard Barrett

Front 9: Anthony Byrne

Back 9: Padraig Moynihan

Past President: Michael Coote

Seniors Prize: Jim O' Connor

Student Prize: Roan Grattan

9 hole Prize Harry Hawney

Guest Prize: Gary Johnson

Result of 12 hole competition played on August 9th

1st Michael G Sheehy (16) 25 pts (31-6) last 9 holes

2nd Michael Brosnan (17) 25 pts (26-1) last 9 holes

3rd Stephen Barter (16) 25pts last 9 holes

4th Pierce Wall (21) 25 pts

5th David S Freitag 23pts (25-2) last 6 holes

70 cards processed.

Over 80+ Red tees

1st Neill Timlin.

Meanwhile, The Irish Speedgolf Open reached an exhilarating climax, revealing the champions across categories and celebrating the incredible energy and camaraderie at Castlebar Golf Club. The final day showcased remarkable performances, solidifying this event as a memorable testament to speed and skill.

The club rallied around the competitors, creating an atmosphere that was nothing short of electric. The support from both locals and visitors was truly extraordinary, contributing to the event's unforgettable ambience.

Champions Announced

In the Men's Category, the ultimate victory belonged to Robert Hogan, who secured the top position with a stellar performance throughout the tournament. His impressive final score of 232 placed him ahead of the competition, showcasing his prowess in both speed and precision. Luke Willett (ENG) followed closely with a score of 240, delivering an equally commendable performance.

The Women's Category saw Liz McKinnon (NZ) emerging as the triumphant champion with a final score of 259. Her consistent display of skill and determination earned her the well-deserved first place. Kathy Leppard (ENG) exhibited remarkable tenacity and secured the second position with a score of 341.

In the Senior Categories, Valerie Texier (FR) claimed victory in the Women's division, while Gary ‘Big Bill’ Sobczak (USA) took the honours in the Men's Senior division. These seasoned athletes proved that age is no barrier to excellence in Speedgolf.

Junior Division and Ewan Hogan Prize

The Junior Division showcased promising young talent, with Owen Kelly (16) making an impact. Paul Murphy's exceptional performance, marked by a remarkable golf score of 74+74, earned him the prestigious Ewan Hogan Prize. His achievement underscores the potential of the rising generation in Speedgolf.

Castlebar's Triumph Over Elements

The event unfolded under varying weather conditions, including heavy showers that tested the mettle of all participants. Castlebar Golf Club proved its resilience, draining remarkably well and ensuring that the competition could proceed smoothly. The international players echoed praises for the outstanding quality of the greens, adding to the club's reputation.

A Resounding Success

The Irish Speedgolf Open 2023 encapsulated the true spirit of sportsmanship, skill, and unity. The vibrant atmosphere within the club resonated with the dedication of athletes, the excitement of spectators, and the unwavering support of the community.

As the event concludes, it marks the beginning of an eagerly anticipated tradition. Castlebar Golf Club's splendid setting and the passion of all involved promise a return of the Irish Speedgolf Open in the coming year.