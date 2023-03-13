Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On March 11th & 12th we held the third round of the MD O'Shea Spring League.
This was a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by C K Decorators.
The winners were :-
1.. Aidan O'Connor (9) 39
2.. Ryan Scott (15) 39.
3.. Mark Griffin (23) 38
Division 1. ( 0 to 12.4)
1st.. Michael J O'Connor
2nd .. Tomas Kelliher .
Division 2. (12.5 to 21.4)
1st ..Timmy Kelly
2nd.. Tony Lenihan
Division 3. (21.5 and over)
1st . Seamus McCarthy
2nd . MIke O'Leary .
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Team of Four Competition Stableford – Cashen Course– Sunday 12th March 2023
1st Sean J Healy (23) John Keane (15)
Sean C Kennelly (11) William O'Sullivan (16) 127pts
2nd Jimmy Bowler (23) Jerry Kiely (16)
Columba O'Connor (21) Ml Collins (15) 112pts (B9 61pts)
3rd J P Hickey (13) Donnacha Kendlin (18)
John Joy (14) Gary Kavanagh (17) 112pts (B9 60pts)
Fixtures:
Saturday 18th March 2023 – Mixed Waltz Team of 4, 18 Holes Stableford – Old Course
Sunday 19th March 2023 – Eamonn Allen Singles Sponsored by O’Keeffe’s Centra Ballylongford – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course – Tuesday 7th March 2023
1st June Hayes(38) 30 pts (B9-11)
2nd Margaret M McAuliffe(25) 30 pts (B9-9)
Ladies Team of 3 Competition – Cashen Course – Saturday 11th March 2023
1st Teresa Cronin(17), Louise Griffin (15) ,J O’Connell(9) 55pts
2nd Maria Lyons(20), Catherine Moylan(22), Mags O’Sullivan(15) 53pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 21st March 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Thursday 16th March 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 10th March 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Eileen Daly (Ch 23 – Ph 5)
Sighle Henigan (Ch 19 – Ph 2)
Teresa Cronin (Ch 10 – Ph 2) 26 nett
2nd Anne Marie Carroll (Ch 9 – Ph 2)
Toni Quilter (Ch 10 – Ph 2)
Judy McMahon (Ch 21 – Ph 4) 27 nett
Fixtures:
Friday 17th March 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Paul Walsh hit the heights in the Men’s Spring League, while Eva Rowe is a new name on the ladies roll of honour.
Next week – Killarney Credit Union team competition. 3 person team, get booking now.
Ladies:
Ladies 15 hole competition 11th/12th March.
Winner: Eva Rowe (54) 39pts
Mens Spring League Rd 1:
1st - Paul Walsh (15) - 45
2nd - Joe Arthur (7) - 42
3rd - Micheal Munnelly (27) - 42 OCB
Best Gross Joe Arthur (7) – 35 gross points.
Tralee
Result of club sponsored singles green/white 12th March 2023.
1. Philip O Sullivan 40pts
2. John W Murphy 39pts
3. Jim O Donovan 38pts
Results of Spring Leagues Finals.
Cup: Team Paul Stephenson beat Team Jason Daly
Plate: Team Derek O Brien beat Team Barry Moynihan
Fixtures: 17th March 4 person am/am any combination.
Sat/Sun 18th/19th March Club sponsored singles Blue/Whites.
Results:
Wednesday 8th March 2023:
Ladies Club Singles: 11 Holes 1-9, 10 & 18;
1st: Julie Anne Deenihan 26pts (28)
2nd: Sandra O’Sullivan 22pts (14) Countback
Sunday 12th March 2023;
Ladies Club singles 16 Holes 1-10, 10-18;
1st: Caroline Sugrue 39pts (28)
2nd: Eleanor Dowd 38pts (23)
Fixtures:
Wednesday 15th March: Ladies 3 Person AmAm, 11 Holes 1-9, 10 and 18.
Friday 17th March: St. Patrick’s Day: Semi Open AmAm sponsored by McCarthy Insurance - timesheet open; 16 Holes 1-10, 13-18.
Saturday 18th / Sunday 19th March: Ladies Club Singles 16 Holes 1-10, 13-18.
Wednesday 22nd March: 3 person Champagne Scramble 11 Holes 1-9, 10 and 18.
Sunday 26th March: Ladies Club Fourball; 16 Holes 1-10, 13-18.
Ladies Open Day kindly sponsored by The Rose Hotel - Wednesday 26th April;
3 Person AmAm; Timesheet for Members and their guests opens on Thursday
23rd March at 9am; Timesheet for Non-Members opens on 24th March at 9am.
Killarney
Results from killarney golf and fishing club ladies branch 11/12 march 2023 . Category competition.
Overall winner
Ellen Barry (45) 45 pts
Division 1:
1st Mary o Doherty (16) 37 pts
2nd Mege Dalton (15) 37 pts
Division 2:
1st Mary Chute (22) 35 pts
2nd Sinead Lynch (19) 34 pts
Division 3:
1st Roisin Kivlehan (45) 41 pts
2nd Mary Shanahan (34) 37 pts
Next competition: Keanes Jeweller s mixed team of 4 scotch foursomes … march 19th mahony’s point .