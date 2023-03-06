Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Mens 18 Hole Singles Stableford

1st - Eoin McSwiney (20) - 45

2nd - Mark Granville (14) - 43

3rd - Sean Finn (15) - 43 OCB

Best Gross Daragh O'Siochru (4) – 35 Gross Points

Ladies 15 Hole Singles Stableford

1st: Elaine Daly (29) 34pts

2nd: Laura Hatton (24) 33pts ocb

3rd: Noreen Crowley (18) 33pts ocb.

February 8 Hole eclectic re-entry

Winner: Angela Cronin (20) 24pts.

Autumn Gold Thursday 2nd March: Winner Larry Kelly 22pts.

Ross

On March 4th & 5th we held the second round of the MD O'Shea Spring League.

This was a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by Neilie Carroll Plaster Mouldings.

The winners were :-

1.. Dan Cronin (12) 41

2.. Niall O'Brien (13) 40.

3.. Alius Brazaitis (24) 38

Division 1.

1st.. Michael J O'Connor

2nd .. Peter Wickham .

Division 2.

1st ..Darren Gaffey

2nd.. Ryan Scott

Division 3.

1st . Maurice Coffey

2nd . Mark Griffin .

The Ross Seniors :-

On Thursday March 2nd the Seniors Scramble winners were :-

1st ...Maurice Coffey, Niall Brosnan, Colm O Keeffe.

2nd.. Mike Casey, Mike Gorman, Jackie Looney, Sean O'Brien

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Spring League Singles Competition Stableford Round 5 – Cashen Course– Sunday 5th March 2023

1st Joe Stack (19) 48pts

2nd JP Hickey (13) 46pts

3rd Noel Twomey (17) 44pts

4th Jonathan Stack (16) 43pts (B9 23pts)

Men's Spring League Overall Results After Round 5

1st Padraig Murphy & Dan Sheehan 19pts

2nd Jimmy Bowler & Columba O'Connor 17pts

3rd Kevin W Barry & Michael J McCarthy 16pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 12th March 2023 – Men’s Team of Four Stableford Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 28th February 2023

1st Elaine Molyneaux (20) 28 Pts (B9-12)

2nd Judy McMahon (39) 28 Pts (B9-9; B6-3; B3-0; B1-0)

2nd Susan Walsh (55) 28 Pts (B9-9; B6-3; B3-0; B1-0)

4th Muireann O'Sullivan (48) 28 Pts (B9-8)

Ladies Competition – Cashen Course – Saturday 4th March 2023

1st Meave Barrett (17) 75 pts

Siobhan Walsh (21)

Eileen Barrett (32)

2nd Janice O’Connell (10) 73 pts

Noirin Hitchen (13)

Catherine Morrissey (25)

3rd Ann O’Riordan (26) 69 pts

Ann Laverty (36)

Muireann O’Sullivan (49)

Fixtures:

Saturday 11th March 2023 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday 14th March 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 2nd March 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Jimmy Bowler (23) 35pts

2nd Pat J.Ryan (17) 33+1 34pts

3rd Michael K.Barrett (11) 34-1 33pts. B5-13

Gross John A Culhane 24pts

4th Brendan Slattery (17) 33pts. B5-11

5th Michael Jones (22) 33pts. B5-10

6th Brendan O Callaghan (23) 28+4 32pts. B5-12. B3-8

7th Finbar Mawe (29) 31+1 32pts. B5-12. B3-7

8th Brendan Lynch (22) 35-3 32pts. B5-12. B3-6

9th Jerry Sexton (27) 35-4 31pts. B5-13

10th Des Molyneaux (18) 33-2 31pts. B5-11

V. John Hogan (31) 35-5 30pts. B5-15

S.V. Tim O’Malley (18) 26+4 30pts. B5-9

S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (25) 26-2 24pts. B5-10

Fixtures:

Thursday 9th March 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 3rd March 2023 – Cashen Course

1s Susan Walsh (29) 25 pts

2n Anne Marie Carroll(9) 24 pts

3r Patricia Gleeson(12) 22 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 10th March 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Maine Valley

Results of Spring League 2023

1st Brendan O'Shea John O'Sullivan Jamie O'Sullivan Gérard O'Sullivan 201

2nd Mikey McKenna Eanna O'Connor Tim O'Neil Donal Lynch 188

3rd Daniel Evans Tommy Evans Joe Long Robert Gallagher 182

Singles Stableford played 4th and 5th March

1st Brendan O’Shea 43pts

2nd Jamie O’Sullivan 42pts

3rd John O’Sullivan 42pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Richard Langford (36) 42 pts

2nd Conor Harty (18) 41 pts

3rd Eamon Stack 41 pts (13)

Next Sunday is the Captains Drive in at 12pm and will be followed by a 9 hole scramble.

Dooks

Mens Club Fourball 4th & 5th March

1st Paul Griffin (8) & Pat Nagle (14) 41 pts

2nd Joe Kennedy (3) & Gary Long (15) 40 Pts C/B

3rd Frank O’Connor (14) & Brendan O’Donoghue (20) 40 Pts

Next weekend - Audiology Singles Stableford White Markers 11th & 12th March 2023

MENS Fourball Sweep - 25th & 26TH FEBRUARY 2023

1st Patrick Riordan (13) & Mick Duffy (18) 39

2nd Patrick Griffin (21) & Gary Long (15) 39 C/B

3rd Clinton Griffin (20) & Daniel Moriarty (17) 39 C/B

Mens Singles Sweep 18th & 19th Feb 2023

1st – John Clifford (21) = 33 pts

2nd – Kieran Foley (17) = 30 pts

3rd – Keith O’Sullivan (8) = 29 pts

Ladies Club

Feb 25th / 26th – Ladies 15h ‘Cha Cha Cha’

1st – Renee Clifford (30), Catherine Doyle (13), Martha Fleming (38), Angela Lyons (17) 67

2nd – Nuala Curran (31), Josephine Foley (34), Elke Menz (31), Gretta Butler (20) 66

3rd – Mary Bowler (21), Betty Jo Dennehy (27), Margaret Lucey (26), Maura O’Boyle (23) 65

Feb 18th / 19th – Ladies 13h Scramble

1st – Nuala Curran, Martha Fleming, Josephine Foley, Nuala McEnery (24) = 34

2nd – Roisin Burke, Margaret Lucey, Kathleen O’Sullivan Nicola Simonds – Gooding (22) = 35

3rd – Maria Bateman, Coreen Coffey, Dolores Johnston, Marguerita Mulcahy (17) = 36