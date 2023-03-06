Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Mens 18 Hole Singles Stableford
1st - Eoin McSwiney (20) - 45
2nd - Mark Granville (14) - 43
3rd - Sean Finn (15) - 43 OCB
Best Gross Daragh O'Siochru (4) – 35 Gross Points
Ladies 15 Hole Singles Stableford
1st: Elaine Daly (29) 34pts
2nd: Laura Hatton (24) 33pts ocb
3rd: Noreen Crowley (18) 33pts ocb.
February 8 Hole eclectic re-entry
Winner: Angela Cronin (20) 24pts.
Autumn Gold Thursday 2nd March: Winner Larry Kelly 22pts.
Ross
On March 4th & 5th we held the second round of the MD O'Shea Spring League.
This was a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by Neilie Carroll Plaster Mouldings.
The winners were :-
1.. Dan Cronin (12) 41
2.. Niall O'Brien (13) 40.
3.. Alius Brazaitis (24) 38
Division 1.
1st.. Michael J O'Connor
2nd .. Peter Wickham .
Division 2.
1st ..Darren Gaffey
2nd.. Ryan Scott
Division 3.
1st . Maurice Coffey
2nd . Mark Griffin .
The Ross Seniors :-
On Thursday March 2nd the Seniors Scramble winners were :-
1st ...Maurice Coffey, Niall Brosnan, Colm O Keeffe.
2nd.. Mike Casey, Mike Gorman, Jackie Looney, Sean O'Brien
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Spring League Singles Competition Stableford Round 5 – Cashen Course– Sunday 5th March 2023
1st Joe Stack (19) 48pts
2nd JP Hickey (13) 46pts
3rd Noel Twomey (17) 44pts
4th Jonathan Stack (16) 43pts (B9 23pts)
Men's Spring League Overall Results After Round 5
1st Padraig Murphy & Dan Sheehan 19pts
2nd Jimmy Bowler & Columba O'Connor 17pts
3rd Kevin W Barry & Michael J McCarthy 16pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 12th March 2023 – Men’s Team of Four Stableford Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 28th February 2023
1st Elaine Molyneaux (20) 28 Pts (B9-12)
2nd Judy McMahon (39) 28 Pts (B9-9; B6-3; B3-0; B1-0)
2nd Susan Walsh (55) 28 Pts (B9-9; B6-3; B3-0; B1-0)
4th Muireann O'Sullivan (48) 28 Pts (B9-8)
Ladies Competition – Cashen Course – Saturday 4th March 2023
1st Meave Barrett (17) 75 pts
Siobhan Walsh (21)
Eileen Barrett (32)
2nd Janice O’Connell (10) 73 pts
Noirin Hitchen (13)
Catherine Morrissey (25)
3rd Ann O’Riordan (26) 69 pts
Ann Laverty (36)
Muireann O’Sullivan (49)
Fixtures:
Saturday 11th March 2023 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 14th March 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 2nd March 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Jimmy Bowler (23) 35pts
2nd Pat J.Ryan (17) 33+1 34pts
3rd Michael K.Barrett (11) 34-1 33pts. B5-13
Gross John A Culhane 24pts
4th Brendan Slattery (17) 33pts. B5-11
5th Michael Jones (22) 33pts. B5-10
6th Brendan O Callaghan (23) 28+4 32pts. B5-12. B3-8
7th Finbar Mawe (29) 31+1 32pts. B5-12. B3-7
8th Brendan Lynch (22) 35-3 32pts. B5-12. B3-6
9th Jerry Sexton (27) 35-4 31pts. B5-13
10th Des Molyneaux (18) 33-2 31pts. B5-11
V. John Hogan (31) 35-5 30pts. B5-15
S.V. Tim O’Malley (18) 26+4 30pts. B5-9
S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (25) 26-2 24pts. B5-10
Fixtures:
Thursday 9th March 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 3rd March 2023 – Cashen Course
1s Susan Walsh (29) 25 pts
2n Anne Marie Carroll(9) 24 pts
3r Patricia Gleeson(12) 22 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 10th March 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Maine Valley
Results of Spring League 2023
1st Brendan O'Shea John O'Sullivan Jamie O'Sullivan Gérard O'Sullivan 201
2nd Mikey McKenna Eanna O'Connor Tim O'Neil Donal Lynch 188
3rd Daniel Evans Tommy Evans Joe Long Robert Gallagher 182
Singles Stableford played 4th and 5th March
1st Brendan O’Shea 43pts
2nd Jamie O’Sullivan 42pts
3rd John O’Sullivan 42pts
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Richard Langford (36) 42 pts
2nd Conor Harty (18) 41 pts
3rd Eamon Stack 41 pts (13)
Next Sunday is the Captains Drive in at 12pm and will be followed by a 9 hole scramble.
Dooks
Mens Club Fourball 4th & 5th March
1st Paul Griffin (8) & Pat Nagle (14) 41 pts
2nd Joe Kennedy (3) & Gary Long (15) 40 Pts C/B
3rd Frank O’Connor (14) & Brendan O’Donoghue (20) 40 Pts
Next weekend - Audiology Singles Stableford White Markers 11th & 12th March 2023
MENS Fourball Sweep - 25th & 26TH FEBRUARY 2023
1st Patrick Riordan (13) & Mick Duffy (18) 39
2nd Patrick Griffin (21) & Gary Long (15) 39 C/B
3rd Clinton Griffin (20) & Daniel Moriarty (17) 39 C/B
Mens Singles Sweep 18th & 19th Feb 2023
1st – John Clifford (21) = 33 pts
2nd – Kieran Foley (17) = 30 pts
3rd – Keith O’Sullivan (8) = 29 pts
Ladies Club
Feb 25th / 26th – Ladies 15h ‘Cha Cha Cha’
1st – Renee Clifford (30), Catherine Doyle (13), Martha Fleming (38), Angela Lyons (17) 67
2nd – Nuala Curran (31), Josephine Foley (34), Elke Menz (31), Gretta Butler (20) 66
3rd – Mary Bowler (21), Betty Jo Dennehy (27), Margaret Lucey (26), Maura O’Boyle (23) 65
Feb 18th / 19th – Ladies 13h Scramble
1st – Nuala Curran, Martha Fleming, Josephine Foley, Nuala McEnery (24) = 34
2nd – Roisin Burke, Margaret Lucey, Kathleen O’Sullivan Nicola Simonds – Gooding (22) = 35
3rd – Maria Bateman, Coreen Coffey, Dolores Johnston, Marguerita Mulcahy (17) = 36