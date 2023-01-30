Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On January 28th and 29th we held a single stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1st ... Brian O'Leary (22) 42 pts

2nd... Alan Flynn (8) 39 pts.

Division 1.

1st .... Tomas Kelliher (10) 38 pts

Division 2.

1st .. Ryan Scott (15) 37 pts

Division 3.

1st ..Denis Desmond (28) 38 pts.

Killarney

Results from 12 Hole Scramble, Killeen, 29thJanuary 2023 are as follows:

1st Amy Arthur, Frances Arthur, Patricia Walsh 33 points

Waterville

18 Hole Singles Stableford

RESULTS.29-01-2023

SPONSOR:Waterville Golf Club

1ST Overall Winner Jim Sugrue Jr. (30) 46pts

2nd Overall Winner John A. Casey (17) 39pts

Best Gross Dominic McGillicuddy (3) 73 gross

3rd Place Winner

Gary Galvin (9) 37pts

F.9 Winner Jim Browne (27) 23 pts

B.9 Winner Ger O Sullivan (13) 22pts

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

30th January 2023

Men’s Competition:

Mixed Competition – Cashen Course - Saturday 28th January 2023

1st Frank Dore, Gerard Rowan, Mossie O'Callaghan, Mary Hickey Keane (8.1) 37.9

2nd Vincent Moloney, Mags O'Sullivan, Maureen Culhane, Sean J Healy (7.9) 40.1

3rd Kevin W Barry, Des Molyneaux, Eithne O'Halloran. Jeanelle Griffin (8.7) 40.3

Men’s Singles– Cashen Course– Sunday 29th January 2023

1st Maurice McAuliffe 19), Pat McLoughlin (19), Maurice O'Connell (19) Gerry Murray (20) 70pts

2nd Kevin W Barry (9), Michael J McCarthy (16), Paul Morkan (10) John Bambury (13) 68pts

3rd Barry Kinsella (16), John Kinsella (13), James Fogarty (18), Philip Byrne (12) 67pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 5th February 2023 – Men’s Spring League Fourball Competition Stableford Round 1 – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course – Tuesday 24th January 2023

1st Jeanelle Griffin H cap 33 39 pts

2nd Bernie Moloney H cap 23 33 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 4th February 2023 – Women’s Christmas (Rescheduled) Sponsored by Doolan Painting Contractors – Old Course

Tuesday 7th February 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 26th January 2023 – Cashen Course

1st. Michael Barry (19) 32+3 35pts. B5-15.

2nd. Martin Lucey (18) 38-3 35pts. B5-12.

3rd. Pat Costello (22) 33+2 35pts. B5-11.

Gross. Des O’Donnell 24pts.

4th. Brendan Daly (10) 31+3 34pts. B5-10.

5th. John A Culhane (17) 39-6 33pts. B-16.

6th. Noel Nash (27) 28+5 33pts. B5-9

7th. Patrick Byrnes (34) 34-3 31pts. B5-12.B1-3

8th. Declan Lovett (21) 34-3 31pts. B5-12.B12.

9th. John Hogan (31) 34-3 31pts. B5-12.B1-1

10th. John Shier (22) 32-1 31pts. B5-10.

V. Pat McLoughlin (19) 32-4 28pts. B5-9.

S.V. Joe Costello (23) 25+2 27pts. B5-10.

S.S.V. Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 23+4 27pts. B5-8.

Fixtures:

Thursday 2nd February 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 27th January 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Eileen Daly (22) 23pts back 3

2nd June Hayes (19) 23pts

3rd Muireann O’Sullivan (25) 22pts

Fixtures:

Friday 3rd February 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Kenmare

Mens

Singles Stableford White - 18 Hole (29/01/2023)

1st - Johnny Allen (22) – 43

2nd - Bruce Mulcahy (13) - 41

3rd - Hugh Murphy (39) - 40 OCB

Best Gross: Robin Clifford (4) – 35 Gross Points

Best Senior: David O’Dwyer Snr (18) - 39 OCB

Ladies

Results of 15 Hole comp. 28th/29th Jan.

1st: Kathy Kelleher (37) 34pts

2nd: Clara Brosnan (17) 31pts

Congrats to Angela Brosnan on a beautiful eagle 3 on the 13th.

Autumn Gold Thurs 26th Jan

Winner Michael O’Brien 19 points.

Tralee

Results of Captains Drive In Competitions - Sponsor Ahern Motors

Front 9

1. Angela Enright, Paula O Sullivan, Eleanor O Dowd, Perl Mc Guillicuddy 53pts

2. Carole Doody ,Michael Lawlor, Mgt Murphy, Kealin O Keeffe 52 pts

3. Adrian O Gara, Paddy O Donoghue, Mgt O Donoghue, P N Barrett 50 pts

Back 7.

1.Ella Moynihan, Sophie Moynihan, Lucy Grattan, Mgts# Hayes 39 pts

2. Captain Martin, Captain Kathleen, President Teddy, President Joan 38pts

3. Antoinette Sayers, John Sexton, Jason Daly, Padraic Coughlan 37

Par 3 Barrow Beag

1. Denis Kelly, Pat O Donnell, Peter Naughton, Bertie Dorrington =27.2

Fixtures

5th February 2023 - 4 person champagne Am Am, any combination.

6th Feb 4 person Am Am semi open any combination

11/12th February - Castle Bar Spring League, Garvey's Spring League

Beaufort

28TH/29TH January - 18 Hole Stableford (Yellow Tees) Sponsored by Mens Branch

1st Jim O'Leary (15) 41 pts

2nd Gavin Carroll (10) 40 pts

3rd David Lynch (10) 40 pts

Fixtures

5th February - Captains Drive In and Scramble. Meet at clubhouse at 9.30am on 5th, Drive-In at 10am and Shotgun Start Scramble at 10.30am followed by refreshments in clubhouse sponsored by Beaufort Golf Club Restaurant & Bar. (Name on timesheet before 1pm on 4th Feb).