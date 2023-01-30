Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On January 28th and 29th we held a single stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1st ... Brian O'Leary (22) 42 pts
2nd... Alan Flynn (8) 39 pts.
Division 1.
1st .... Tomas Kelliher (10) 38 pts
Division 2.
1st .. Ryan Scott (15) 37 pts
Division 3.
1st ..Denis Desmond (28) 38 pts.
Killarney
Results from 12 Hole Scramble, Killeen, 29thJanuary 2023 are as follows:
1st Amy Arthur, Frances Arthur, Patricia Walsh 33 points
Waterville
18 Hole Singles Stableford
RESULTS.29-01-2023
SPONSOR:Waterville Golf Club
1ST Overall Winner Jim Sugrue Jr. (30) 46pts
2nd Overall Winner John A. Casey (17) 39pts
Best Gross Dominic McGillicuddy (3) 73 gross
3rd Place Winner
Gary Galvin (9) 37pts
F.9 Winner Jim Browne (27) 23 pts
B.9 Winner Ger O Sullivan (13) 22pts
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
30th January 2023
Men’s Competition:
Mixed Competition – Cashen Course - Saturday 28th January 2023
1st Frank Dore, Gerard Rowan, Mossie O'Callaghan, Mary Hickey Keane (8.1) 37.9
2nd Vincent Moloney, Mags O'Sullivan, Maureen Culhane, Sean J Healy (7.9) 40.1
3rd Kevin W Barry, Des Molyneaux, Eithne O'Halloran. Jeanelle Griffin (8.7) 40.3
Men’s Singles– Cashen Course– Sunday 29th January 2023
1st Maurice McAuliffe 19), Pat McLoughlin (19), Maurice O'Connell (19) Gerry Murray (20) 70pts
2nd Kevin W Barry (9), Michael J McCarthy (16), Paul Morkan (10) John Bambury (13) 68pts
3rd Barry Kinsella (16), John Kinsella (13), James Fogarty (18), Philip Byrne (12) 67pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 5th February 2023 – Men’s Spring League Fourball Competition Stableford Round 1 – Old Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course – Tuesday 24th January 2023
1st Jeanelle Griffin H cap 33 39 pts
2nd Bernie Moloney H cap 23 33 pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 4th February 2023 – Women’s Christmas (Rescheduled) Sponsored by Doolan Painting Contractors – Old Course
Tuesday 7th February 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 26th January 2023 – Cashen Course
1st. Michael Barry (19) 32+3 35pts. B5-15.
2nd. Martin Lucey (18) 38-3 35pts. B5-12.
3rd. Pat Costello (22) 33+2 35pts. B5-11.
Gross. Des O’Donnell 24pts.
4th. Brendan Daly (10) 31+3 34pts. B5-10.
5th. John A Culhane (17) 39-6 33pts. B-16.
6th. Noel Nash (27) 28+5 33pts. B5-9
7th. Patrick Byrnes (34) 34-3 31pts. B5-12.B1-3
8th. Declan Lovett (21) 34-3 31pts. B5-12.B12.
9th. John Hogan (31) 34-3 31pts. B5-12.B1-1
10th. John Shier (22) 32-1 31pts. B5-10.
V. Pat McLoughlin (19) 32-4 28pts. B5-9.
S.V. Joe Costello (23) 25+2 27pts. B5-10.
S.S.V. Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 23+4 27pts. B5-8.
Fixtures:
Thursday 2nd February 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 27th January 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Eileen Daly (22) 23pts back 3
2nd June Hayes (19) 23pts
3rd Muireann O’Sullivan (25) 22pts
Fixtures:
Friday 3rd February 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
Kenmare
Mens
Singles Stableford White - 18 Hole (29/01/2023)
1st - Johnny Allen (22) – 43
2nd - Bruce Mulcahy (13) - 41
3rd - Hugh Murphy (39) - 40 OCB
Best Gross: Robin Clifford (4) – 35 Gross Points
Best Senior: David O’Dwyer Snr (18) - 39 OCB
Ladies
Results of 15 Hole comp. 28th/29th Jan.
1st: Kathy Kelleher (37) 34pts
2nd: Clara Brosnan (17) 31pts
Congrats to Angela Brosnan on a beautiful eagle 3 on the 13th.
Autumn Gold Thurs 26th Jan
Winner Michael O’Brien 19 points.
Tralee
Results of Captains Drive In Competitions - Sponsor Ahern Motors
Front 9
1. Angela Enright, Paula O Sullivan, Eleanor O Dowd, Perl Mc Guillicuddy 53pts
2. Carole Doody ,Michael Lawlor, Mgt Murphy, Kealin O Keeffe 52 pts
3. Adrian O Gara, Paddy O Donoghue, Mgt O Donoghue, P N Barrett 50 pts
Back 7.
1.Ella Moynihan, Sophie Moynihan, Lucy Grattan, Mgts# Hayes 39 pts
2. Captain Martin, Captain Kathleen, President Teddy, President Joan 38pts
3. Antoinette Sayers, John Sexton, Jason Daly, Padraic Coughlan 37
Par 3 Barrow Beag
1. Denis Kelly, Pat O Donnell, Peter Naughton, Bertie Dorrington =27.2
Fixtures
5th February 2023 - 4 person champagne Am Am, any combination.
6th Feb 4 person Am Am semi open any combination
11/12th February - Castle Bar Spring League, Garvey's Spring League
Beaufort
28TH/29TH January - 18 Hole Stableford (Yellow Tees) Sponsored by Mens Branch
1st Jim O'Leary (15) 41 pts
2nd Gavin Carroll (10) 40 pts
3rd David Lynch (10) 40 pts
Fixtures
5th February - Captains Drive In and Scramble. Meet at clubhouse at 9.30am on 5th, Drive-In at 10am and Shotgun Start Scramble at 10.30am followed by refreshments in clubhouse sponsored by Beaufort Golf Club Restaurant & Bar. (Name on timesheet before 1pm on 4th Feb).