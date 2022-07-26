Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Saturday 30th July and Sunday 31st July 22 – Captain’s Prize Mr Michael McCarthy– Old Course.

Ladies Competition

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 19th July 2022 – Old Course

1st Sighle Henigan (19) 36pts (Bk 9-18)

2nd Ann Kennelly (18) 36pts (Bk 9-16)

3rd Teresa Cronin (19) 36pts (Bk 9-15)

4th Lucy Pye (19) 34pts

14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 22nd July 2022- Old Course

1ST

Jeanelle Griffin(34), Gerard Hannon(17), Elizabeth Keane(36), Claude Keane(9) 9.6 (addback 1.5) 49 40.9

2nd

Donal Liston (8), Tommy Gleeson(24), Patsy Gleeson(26), Jean Liston(33) 9.1 (addback 1.5) 50 42.2

3rd

Orla Quilty (13), Brian Quilty (9), Conor Quilty (7), Pat McLoughlin (22)

5.1 49 43.9

Fixtures:

Tuesday 26th July 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 21st July 22 – Cashen Course

1st Eamon Kennelly (24) 34+6 40pts

2nd Fin Broderick (22) 39-3 36pts B5-14

3rd Billy Lane (28) 33+3 36pts B5-13

Gross John A Culhane 24pts

4th Rory Mehigan (16) 33+3 36pts B5-11 B3-7

5th Noel Nash (25) 34+2 36pts B5-11 B3-6

6th Pat D Harnett (19) 33+3 36pts B5-9

7th John Hogan (30) 36-1 35pts

8th Joe Costello (21) 31+3 34pts

9th Tadgh Barrett (44) 37-4 33pts B5-1

10th Jame O’Driscoll (20) 30+3 33pts B5-10

V. Michael P O’Farrell (24) 31pts B5-13

S.V. Miley Costello (21) 30+1 31pts B5-9

S.S.V Finbar O’Keeffe (26) 33-2 31pts B5-9

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th July 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 14th July 22 – Cashen Course

1st Marie Benn (17), Katherine Tangney (15), Mary Cronin (19) 23pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (10), Margie Morkan (14), Helen O’Riordan (16) 22pts

3rd Ray McCarthy (21), Mary B Kelly (25), Muireann O’Sullivan (27)

22pts

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 21st July 22 – Cashen Course

1st Lucy McAuliffe (16), Marie Benn (17), Loyola O’Sullivan (17) 34pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th July 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Mulcahy's Restaurant Friday Mixed Open Singles Stableford (22-July-2022)

1st - Sean Murphy (13) - 42 points

2nd - Kathryn Johnston (27) - 40 points

3rd - Henk Bons (5) - 39 points (OCB)

Best Gross - Henk Bons (5) - 34 points

Tom Healy Memorial Singles Stableford

1st - Bruce Mulcahy (15) - 42 points

2nd - Bosco MacGearailt (16) - 41 points (OCB)

3rd - Donal Herlihy (12) - 41 points

Best Gross - Mark O'Donovan (4) - 36 points

37 players entered

Autumn Gold Thursday 21st

Winner Noel Connellan 24Pts

Next Week: Captain Sean Finn’s Prize (Sunday) and Mulcahy’s Mixed Friday Open.

Killarney

Mahony’s Point, Singles Stableford, Saturday 23rd/Sunday 24thJuly, Club Sponsored

1st – Maureen Creedon (15) - 43 points (Last six Holes)

2nd – Eileen Devane (27) - 43 points

Best Gross – Amy Arthur (05) – 32 points

3rd – Breeda Sheerin (34) - 42 points

4th – Catriona O Leary (24) - 41 points (Last Nine Holes)

5th - Lorna O Leary ( 23) - 41 points

18 Hole Singles Stroke

Sat 23rd & Sun 24th

Killeen

Sponsor: EBS

1st David Byrne (23) 67

2nd Liam Kearney (9) 68

Best Gross Shane Horgan (scr) 75

Division 1

1st Eoin O’Donoghue (8) 71

2nd Jonathan Sparling (8) 71

3rd Russell Fleming (7) 72

Division 2

1st Padraig Sweeney (10) 69

2nd Gerard Moroney (13) 70

3rd Christian Casey (9) 71

Division 3

1st Jim Sheehan (13) 73

2nd George Lenihan (10) 73

3rd Evan Cronin (16) 74

Division 4

1st John Wall (24) 69

2nd Patrick O’Donoghue (28) 72

3rd John O’Brien (26) 72

Ross

On July 23rd and 24th the Lady Captain, Ms Breda O'Farrrell held her prize to the Gents .

The winners were :-

1... Anthony O'Mahony...44

2.... Dave O'Neill... 39

3.....Michael Courtney...39

4.... Trevor Nagle.... 38

5... Timmy O'Donoghue ....38

On July 16th and 17th we held a stableford competition kindly sponsored by MC Construction .

The winners were :

1...Oliver Mc Carthy....42

2....Ivo O'Sullivan..... 41

3... Michael O'Leary.. 40

4... Cormac O'Donoghue.... 40

5....Timmy Kelly.... 40

6.... Niall O Brien.... 40

On Friday July 22nd we held a 10 hole mixed scramble with a very large turnout followed by a BBQ.

The winning team was :- Dan Cronin, Humphrey Kerins, Alan Moynihan.

Waterville

18 Hole Singles S/Ford

Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th July 2022

Sponsored by:

Malachy Walsh & Partners

(Paul Collins)

1st Kyle Casey (10) 42pts

2nd Russell Orpen (17) 41pts

BG Dominic McGillicuddy (3) 77 Gross

3rd Oran Clifford (10) 37pts

F9 Connor Maher (9) 20pts

B9 Dave Barrett (13) 21pts

Ceann Sibéal

Duais an Uachtaráin (Finbar Cahill) – Singles Stroke

1.Jeaicí Mac Gearailt (18) 61net

2. Griagóir Ó Conchuir (18) 68net

Gross. Damian Wallace (04) 77

3. Tom Creed (27) 71net

4. Jim Fitzgerald (20) 73net

Div. 1 Patrick Farrell (10) 74net

Div. 2 Wayne Hughes (17) 74net

Div. 3 Paddy Duggan (29) 74net

Iar Uachtarán. Paul Duffy (17) 77net

Longest Drive Seán Ó Coileain

Nearest Pin Jim Fitzgerald

Yellow Tees- Singles S/Ford

1. Dick Brennan (25) 37pts

Ladies

Captain’s Prize (Michéal) to the Ladies

1. Elmarie Long (19) 71net

2. Maighréad Uí Chíobhain (12) 71net

Gross. Eleanor Curran (12) 88

3. Ann O’Higgins (22) 71net

4. Maire Ní Mhaoileóin (25) 71net

Front Nine. Ann Courtney (18) 30net

Back Nine. Áine Barry (26) 37net

9 Hole Comp.

1. Geralyn Buttimer (21) 22pts

2. Berna O’Mahony (18) 16pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On July 23rd/24th we had an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition.

1st Padraig Casey (25) 68 Nett

2nd Edmond Harty (26) 70 Nett

3rd Colm Griffin (27) 71 Nett

Div 1 Jonathan Kelliher (13) 74 Nett

Div 2 JJ McElligott (18) 72 Nett

Div 3 John Dineen (25) 75 Nett

Next weekend is a V Par competition. Timesheet available online.

Names for Fridays Scramble must be in for 6.30pm for shotgun start at 7pm.

Inter Club Teams

The Jimmy Bruen team play Glengarriff in the West Munster Semi Final in Ballyheigue on Monday at 4pm. The Country Clubs team play Ross on Wednesday at 4pm in Ballyheigue.

Tralee

Ladies results

: Wed 20th July -18 holes Stableford

1st Eilish O’Loughlin 43pts (26)

2nd Paula O’Sullivan 36pts (23)

3rd Elizabeth Lynch 34pts (39)

Fixtures :

27th July- Ballyroe Heights Hotel Open day – timesheet now open

Sat/Sun 30/31st MC9 Ardfert Pharmacy

Mon 1st August: Semi Open Golf Classic McElligotts Garage

Wed 3rd – Club singles 18 holes Stableford

Sat/Sun 6th/7th – No ladies Golf

Wed 10th – Eileen Murphy Qualifier –Format: Scotch Foursomes - max handicap Index 30 (may step down). Final Cork Golf Club 5th Sept.

Sat 13th – Captain’s Charity Day sponsored by Garvey’s SuperValu.

Charities: Irish Guide Dogs, Kerry Hospice, Recovery Haven Kerry and Jigsaw Kerry.

Sun 14th – Lady President Margaret’s Prize to the Ladies MC10

22nd Aug Festival Open AMAM- Ballyroe Heights Hotel-

24th Aug Festival Open singles- Tankard Bar & Restaurant –

Mens fixtures

30/31 July - MC. 9 Sponsor Calibration Services

1/8/22 - Semi Open Am Am - Sponsor McElligotts Garage

6/7 August- President Michael prize/MC 10

13th August - Captains Charity Day

Beaufort

16th/17th July - 3Ts Charity Stableford White Tees - Sponsored by Killarney Trophies.

1st Jim O'Leary (17) 40 pts

2nd Martin Hewitt (18) 38 pts

3rd Thomas Cosgrove (23) 38 pts

15th July - Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Ronan Doyle (30) 43 pts

22nd July - Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Donal O'Keeffe (30) 41 pts

Fixtures

29th July - Open Friday - Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd - Single Stableford - Open to Ladies & Gents. Ring Clubhouse on 064 6644440 to book

30th/31st July - Round 5 Golfer of The Year - 18 Hole Regular Stroke (White Tees) - Sponsored by Seamus Weldon Ground Care.

1st August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Mens Sponsor - Killarney Brewing Company - Ladies Sponsor: The Europe Hotel & Resort. Ring Clubhouse on 064 6644440 to book. Entry fee €25 Cash on the day.

16yh/17th July - Stableford Sponsored by JR Spares

Overall Winner: Colleen Coffey (25) 43 pts

Division 1 Winner: Hannah Moynihan (27) 37 pts

Division 2 Winner: Mary Gargey (28) 38 pts

23rd/24th July - Stableford sponsored by O'Rourke Accountants

Overall Winner: Eimear McShortall (43) 40 pts

Division 1 Winner: Kathleen Cronin (19) 36 pts

Division 2 Winner: Breda Sheerin (34) 37 pts

Fixtures

30th/31st July - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Beauty Boutique

1st August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Mens Sponsor - Killarney Brewing Company - Ladies Sponsor: The Europe Hotel & Resort.