Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Saturday 30th July and Sunday 31st July 22 – Captain’s Prize Mr Michael McCarthy– Old Course.
Ladies Competition
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 19th July 2022 – Old Course
1st Sighle Henigan (19) 36pts (Bk 9-18)
2nd Ann Kennelly (18) 36pts (Bk 9-16)
3rd Teresa Cronin (19) 36pts (Bk 9-15)
4th Lucy Pye (19) 34pts
14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 22nd July 2022- Old Course
1ST
Jeanelle Griffin(34), Gerard Hannon(17), Elizabeth Keane(36), Claude Keane(9) 9.6 (addback 1.5) 49 40.9
2nd
Donal Liston (8), Tommy Gleeson(24), Patsy Gleeson(26), Jean Liston(33) 9.1 (addback 1.5) 50 42.2
3rd
Orla Quilty (13), Brian Quilty (9), Conor Quilty (7), Pat McLoughlin (22)
5.1 49 43.9
Fixtures:
Tuesday 26th July 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 21st July 22 – Cashen Course
1st Eamon Kennelly (24) 34+6 40pts
2nd Fin Broderick (22) 39-3 36pts B5-14
3rd Billy Lane (28) 33+3 36pts B5-13
Gross John A Culhane 24pts
4th Rory Mehigan (16) 33+3 36pts B5-11 B3-7
5th Noel Nash (25) 34+2 36pts B5-11 B3-6
6th Pat D Harnett (19) 33+3 36pts B5-9
7th John Hogan (30) 36-1 35pts
8th Joe Costello (21) 31+3 34pts
9th Tadgh Barrett (44) 37-4 33pts B5-1
10th Jame O’Driscoll (20) 30+3 33pts B5-10
V. Michael P O’Farrell (24) 31pts B5-13
S.V. Miley Costello (21) 30+1 31pts B5-9
S.S.V Finbar O’Keeffe (26) 33-2 31pts B5-9
Fixtures:
Thursday 28th July 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 14th July 22 – Cashen Course
1st Marie Benn (17), Katherine Tangney (15), Mary Cronin (19) 23pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (10), Margie Morkan (14), Helen O’Riordan (16) 22pts
3rd Ray McCarthy (21), Mary B Kelly (25), Muireann O’Sullivan (27)
22pts
Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 21st July 22 – Cashen Course
1st Lucy McAuliffe (16), Marie Benn (17), Loyola O’Sullivan (17) 34pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 28th July 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Mulcahy's Restaurant Friday Mixed Open Singles Stableford (22-July-2022)
1st - Sean Murphy (13) - 42 points
2nd - Kathryn Johnston (27) - 40 points
3rd - Henk Bons (5) - 39 points (OCB)
Best Gross - Henk Bons (5) - 34 points
Tom Healy Memorial Singles Stableford
1st - Bruce Mulcahy (15) - 42 points
2nd - Bosco MacGearailt (16) - 41 points (OCB)
3rd - Donal Herlihy (12) - 41 points
Best Gross - Mark O'Donovan (4) - 36 points
37 players entered
Autumn Gold Thursday 21st
Winner Noel Connellan 24Pts
Next Week: Captain Sean Finn’s Prize (Sunday) and Mulcahy’s Mixed Friday Open.
Killarney
Mahony’s Point, Singles Stableford, Saturday 23rd/Sunday 24thJuly, Club Sponsored
1st – Maureen Creedon (15) - 43 points (Last six Holes)
2nd – Eileen Devane (27) - 43 points
Best Gross – Amy Arthur (05) – 32 points
3rd – Breeda Sheerin (34) - 42 points
4th – Catriona O Leary (24) - 41 points (Last Nine Holes)
5th - Lorna O Leary ( 23) - 41 points
18 Hole Singles Stroke
Sat 23rd & Sun 24th
Killeen
Sponsor: EBS
1st David Byrne (23) 67
2nd Liam Kearney (9) 68
Best Gross Shane Horgan (scr) 75
Division 1
1st Eoin O’Donoghue (8) 71
2nd Jonathan Sparling (8) 71
3rd Russell Fleming (7) 72
Division 2
1st Padraig Sweeney (10) 69
2nd Gerard Moroney (13) 70
3rd Christian Casey (9) 71
Division 3
1st Jim Sheehan (13) 73
2nd George Lenihan (10) 73
3rd Evan Cronin (16) 74
Division 4
1st John Wall (24) 69
2nd Patrick O’Donoghue (28) 72
3rd John O’Brien (26) 72
Ross
On July 23rd and 24th the Lady Captain, Ms Breda O'Farrrell held her prize to the Gents .
The winners were :-
1... Anthony O'Mahony...44
2.... Dave O'Neill... 39
3.....Michael Courtney...39
4.... Trevor Nagle.... 38
5... Timmy O'Donoghue ....38
On July 16th and 17th we held a stableford competition kindly sponsored by MC Construction .
The winners were :
1...Oliver Mc Carthy....42
2....Ivo O'Sullivan..... 41
3... Michael O'Leary.. 40
4... Cormac O'Donoghue.... 40
5....Timmy Kelly.... 40
6.... Niall O Brien.... 40
On Friday July 22nd we held a 10 hole mixed scramble with a very large turnout followed by a BBQ.
The winning team was :- Dan Cronin, Humphrey Kerins, Alan Moynihan.
Waterville
18 Hole Singles S/Ford
Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th July 2022
Sponsored by:
Malachy Walsh & Partners
(Paul Collins)
1st Kyle Casey (10) 42pts
2nd Russell Orpen (17) 41pts
BG Dominic McGillicuddy (3) 77 Gross
3rd Oran Clifford (10) 37pts
F9 Connor Maher (9) 20pts
B9 Dave Barrett (13) 21pts
Ceann Sibéal
Duais an Uachtaráin (Finbar Cahill) – Singles Stroke
1.Jeaicí Mac Gearailt (18) 61net
2. Griagóir Ó Conchuir (18) 68net
Gross. Damian Wallace (04) 77
3. Tom Creed (27) 71net
4. Jim Fitzgerald (20) 73net
Div. 1 Patrick Farrell (10) 74net
Div. 2 Wayne Hughes (17) 74net
Div. 3 Paddy Duggan (29) 74net
Iar Uachtarán. Paul Duffy (17) 77net
Longest Drive Seán Ó Coileain
Nearest Pin Jim Fitzgerald
Yellow Tees- Singles S/Ford
1. Dick Brennan (25) 37pts
Ladies
Captain’s Prize (Michéal) to the Ladies
1. Elmarie Long (19) 71net
2. Maighréad Uí Chíobhain (12) 71net
Gross. Eleanor Curran (12) 88
3. Ann O’Higgins (22) 71net
4. Maire Ní Mhaoileóin (25) 71net
Front Nine. Ann Courtney (18) 30net
Back Nine. Áine Barry (26) 37net
9 Hole Comp.
1. Geralyn Buttimer (21) 22pts
2. Berna O’Mahony (18) 16pts
Ballyheigue Castle
On July 23rd/24th we had an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition.
1st Padraig Casey (25) 68 Nett
2nd Edmond Harty (26) 70 Nett
3rd Colm Griffin (27) 71 Nett
Div 1 Jonathan Kelliher (13) 74 Nett
Div 2 JJ McElligott (18) 72 Nett
Div 3 John Dineen (25) 75 Nett
Next weekend is a V Par competition. Timesheet available online.
Names for Fridays Scramble must be in for 6.30pm for shotgun start at 7pm.
Inter Club Teams
The Jimmy Bruen team play Glengarriff in the West Munster Semi Final in Ballyheigue on Monday at 4pm. The Country Clubs team play Ross on Wednesday at 4pm in Ballyheigue.
Tralee
Ladies results
: Wed 20th July -18 holes Stableford
1st Eilish O’Loughlin 43pts (26)
2nd Paula O’Sullivan 36pts (23)
3rd Elizabeth Lynch 34pts (39)
Fixtures :
27th July- Ballyroe Heights Hotel Open day – timesheet now open
Sat/Sun 30/31st MC9 Ardfert Pharmacy
Mon 1st August: Semi Open Golf Classic McElligotts Garage
Wed 3rd – Club singles 18 holes Stableford
Sat/Sun 6th/7th – No ladies Golf
Wed 10th – Eileen Murphy Qualifier –Format: Scotch Foursomes - max handicap Index 30 (may step down). Final Cork Golf Club 5th Sept.
Sat 13th – Captain’s Charity Day sponsored by Garvey’s SuperValu.
Charities: Irish Guide Dogs, Kerry Hospice, Recovery Haven Kerry and Jigsaw Kerry.
Sun 14th – Lady President Margaret’s Prize to the Ladies MC10
22nd Aug Festival Open AMAM- Ballyroe Heights Hotel-
24th Aug Festival Open singles- Tankard Bar & Restaurant –
Mens fixtures
30/31 July - MC. 9 Sponsor Calibration Services
1/8/22 - Semi Open Am Am - Sponsor McElligotts Garage
6/7 August- President Michael prize/MC 10
13th August - Captains Charity Day
Beaufort
16th/17th July - 3Ts Charity Stableford White Tees - Sponsored by Killarney Trophies.
1st Jim O'Leary (17) 40 pts
2nd Martin Hewitt (18) 38 pts
3rd Thomas Cosgrove (23) 38 pts
15th July - Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Ronan Doyle (30) 43 pts
22nd July - Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Donal O'Keeffe (30) 41 pts
Fixtures
29th July - Open Friday - Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd - Single Stableford - Open to Ladies & Gents. Ring Clubhouse on 064 6644440 to book
30th/31st July - Round 5 Golfer of The Year - 18 Hole Regular Stroke (White Tees) - Sponsored by Seamus Weldon Ground Care.
1st August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Mens Sponsor - Killarney Brewing Company - Ladies Sponsor: The Europe Hotel & Resort. Ring Clubhouse on 064 6644440 to book. Entry fee €25 Cash on the day.
16yh/17th July - Stableford Sponsored by JR Spares
Overall Winner: Colleen Coffey (25) 43 pts
Division 1 Winner: Hannah Moynihan (27) 37 pts
Division 2 Winner: Mary Gargey (28) 38 pts
23rd/24th July - Stableford sponsored by O'Rourke Accountants
Overall Winner: Eimear McShortall (43) 40 pts
Division 1 Winner: Kathleen Cronin (19) 36 pts
Division 2 Winner: Breda Sheerin (34) 37 pts
Fixtures
30th/31st July - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by Beauty Boutique
1st August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Mens Sponsor - Killarney Brewing Company - Ladies Sponsor: The Europe Hotel & Resort.