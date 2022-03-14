Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On March 13th we held a Club sponsored 12 hole Single Stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1... Niall O Brien 27
2... Michael J O'Sullivan 26
3....Ger Flynn 25
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Mens Members Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Gary O’Driscoll & Co Auctioneers – 13th Sunday March 2022 – Cashen Course
Fixtures:
Saturday 19th March 2022 – Ukraine Fund Raiser – Old Course
Sunday 20th March 2022 – Eamonn Allen Singles Sponsored by Heaphy’s Centra – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – 8th March 2022 – Cashen Course
Ladies Spring League – 12th March 2022 – Cashen Course
Fixtures:
Saturday 19th March 2022 – Ukraine Fund Raiser – Old Course
Tuesday 22nd March 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 10th March 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Noel Morkan (23) 22+3 25pts B6-18
2nd Des O’Donnell (9) 21+4 25pts B6-12
3rd Brendan Lynch (25) 22+2 24pts B6-15
Gross Brendan Daly 16pts
4th Michael P Murphy (24) 16+8 24pts B6-10
5th Michael O’Callaghan (21) 19+4 23pts B6-12
6th Frank Dore (10) 19+4 23pts B6-11
7th Jodie Fitzmaurice (17) 23-1 22pts B6-17
8th Miley Costello (22) 20+2 22pts B6-15
9th Mike Jones (23) 19+3 22pts B6-13
10th Mike O’Connor (29) 18+4 22pts B6-12
V Michael Fogarty (20) 22-2 20pts B6-16
SV Ollie Kearnes (25) 19+2 21pts B6-13
Fixtures:
Thursday 17th March 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 18th March 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
Ladies
Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League
Top 4:
Team P: Fionnuala Mann, Anne Moran, Bernie O’loughlin-128
Vs
Team J: Norah Quinlan, Noran Shanahan, Jayne Power 123
Team A: Lucy Grattan, Angela Deenihan, Caroline Sugrue 128
Vs
Team F: Gorretti O’Connor, Eleanor Dowd, Mary Fitzgerald -122
Playing in the Plate teams 5-8
Team O: Liz Grey, Sandra O’Sullivan, Cliona Murphy 121
Vs
Team L: Catherine Mc Carthy, Veronique Lostal-Davern, Gerardine Sheehy 110
Team E: Vera Tierney Crowley, Katrina Mehigan, Rhona Johnston 116
vs
Team H: Karen Gearon, Angela Enright, Alisha Daughton 113
Round 1: matches to be played by 4th of April
Full difference of COURSE handicaps of the two players
Players with the lowest handicap play each other and so on
___________________
Results: Club Singles Sat/Sun 12/13th March
1st Antoinette Sayers 33pts (27)
2nd Katrina Mehigan 31pts (26)
3rd Ber Walsh 31pts (14)
Number of Entries: 28
Results: Wed 9-hole AmAm 9/3/22
1st Anne Kerins, Katrina Mehigan, Gorretti O’Connor 39pts
Number of Teams 11
Fixtures:
Wed 16th VPAR -16 holes
Thurs 17th St. Patricks Day Semi-open AmAm Golf Classic – Sponsored by Mc Carthy Insurance
Friday 18th – Family & Friends Fun day –AmAm 17-hole, 9-hole scramble, Par-3 6 hole Scotch Foursomes
Sunday 20th -LADIES Club singles
Wed 23rd -Ladies club singles
Sunday 27th -Ladies Club Singles
Castle Bar Spring League Semi Finals:
Cup: Barry Moynihan beat John Collins.
Mikey Sheehy Jnr beat Tony O Halloran
Plate: Brian Hennebery beat Kieran Dinan Jnr.
Brendan Fitzgerald beat Pat Stack.
Club Singles:
1. Kieran Dinan Jnr(8) 29pts
2. Jason James Daly(5) 27pts.
Fixtures
Castle Bar Spring League Finals Sunday March 20th :
Cup : Barry Moynihan v Mikey Sheehy Jnr.
Plate : Brian Hennebery v Brendan Fitzgerald.
St Patrick's Day semi open 4 person Am AM, 17 holes ( any combination).
March 18th : Friends & Family Fun Day 4 person semi open AM AM, 17 holes (any combination).
March 20th : Club Singles 17 holes ( 1 - 9 & 11 - 18 )
Ballyheigue Castle
Last Sundays competition was cancelled.
Friday we will have the Captains Drive in at 12.30pm and will be followed by a mixed scramble. Please have your name in for the scramble by 12pm.
Next Sunday is the start of the Spring League. Teams of 5 with the best 3 scores to count each Sunday over 5 Sundays. Top 4 teams will qualify for the final. Timesheet available online.
Maine Valley
Round 1 of the Spring league results:
1st The Sultans of Swing 85 points
( Pat Ruane, Liam Martin, Ben Foley & Niall Gilroy)
2nd No Man's Land 84 points
( Alan Daly, Pat Sheehan, Colin O'Sullivan Eamon Courtney )
3rd No Name Yet 83 points
( Danny Evans Tommy Evans Donal Murphy Michael Flynn)
Kenmare
Men – 15 Hole Stableford, Spring League Round 1
1st Joseph O'Sullivan (23) - 40 pts
2nd Michael O'Connor (19) - 39 pts
3rd Colin Coady (10) - 38 pts
Best Senior - Timothy O'Sullivan (24) - 32 points
Ladies 15 Hole Stableford sponsored by Noreen Maye
1st Noreen Maye. (35) 29 pts
2nd Joanne Bhamvra (26) 28 pts
Mens Autumn Gold, Friday March 10th
Winner Paul Brown 23 pts.
Next weekend – Thurs/Sat Killarney CU Club Classic, Singles on Sunday.
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
1. Daniel Flannery (07) 39pts
2. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 39pts
3. Justin Quinlan (20) 39pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored- 13 Hole
1. Bernie Firtéar (27) 38pts
2. Patsy Uí Shithigh (32) 31pts
3. Colma Nic Nialais (33) 28pts