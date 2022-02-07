Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort
5th/6th Feb - Round 1 Spring League
1st John Egan (23) 38 pts
2nd Shane O'Flynn (10) 34 pts
3rd Pat G O'Sullivan (11) 34 pts
Beaufort - Mens Fixtures
12th/13th February - Round 3 Spring League - 18 hole Single Stableford - Yellow Tees
Ross
On Feb 5th/6th we held a Club sponsored 18 hole non qualifying SS competition:-
The winners were :-
1.....John Ivory 37 pts
2... Timmy O'Donoghue 37 pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 13th February 2022 – Mens 14 Hole 2 ball Scramble – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 1st February – Old Course
1st Anne Marie Healy (23) 29 Pts
2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 27 Pts (Bk 9-12pts)
3rd Caroline Griffin (48) 27Pts (Bk 9-11pts)
4th Ann O’ Riordan (24) 26Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 12th February 2022 – Ladies Spring League 14 hole Matchplay – Old Course
Tuesday 15th February 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 3rd February – Old Course
1st Maurice McAuliffe (18) 29+6 35pts
2nd Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 31+2 33pts B5-10
3rd Donal Keane (26) 28+5 33pts B5-8
Gross John Keating 21pts
4th Paudie Kindelan (28) 28+4 32pts
5th Patrick Snr Carmody (40) 30+1 31pts B5-11
6th Jerry Sexton (24) 27+4 31pts B5-10
7th James Keane (20) 27+4 31pts B5-7
8th Fin Broderick (22) 29+1 30pts
9th John Quirke (18) 30-2 28pts B5-10
10th Jerry O’Connor (23) 25+3 28pts B5-9
V. Sean Stack (23) 26pts B5-10
S.V. Tadgh Barrett (46) 29-1 28pts B5-8 B1-3
Fixtures:
Thursday 10th February 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 11th February 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
Dooks
Mens Club - Men’s 13 Hole Singles Sweep
5th & 6th February 2022
WINNER Patrick G O’Riordan(23) 29 Pts
2nd Patrick Griffin (19) 28 Pts C/B
Next Weekend 12th & 13th February 13 Hole Fourball
Tralee
Ladies Results
(Wednesday 2nd February ( 9 holes scotch foursomes)
1st Mary Savage and Kathleen houlihan 25pts
2nd Gorretti O Connor and Sandra O Sullivan 24points
Fixtures
Wednesday 9th February 9 hole Am Am
Saturday 12th February and 13th February Garveys Super Valu Spring League Round 1
Wednesday 16thy February 9 holes singles
Men’s and Ladies competition was cancelled on Sunday 6th February due to inclement weather conditions
Fixtures
Sunday 13th February
Mens Castle Bar League Qualifying round
Killarney
Sunday 6th feb 13 hole stableford on Mahoney’s pt .
1st Breda Duggan (19) 28 Points
2nd Maeve Doohan (23) 27 Points
Best Gross Anne Moynihan (3) 23 Points
3rd Christine Carroll (9) 26 Points
4th Emer O Donnell (6) 25 Points (Back 6)
Kenmare
Mixed Team Event 15 Hole Russian Stableford
1st Charlie Vaughan & Michael O'Brien - 85 points
2nd Robin Clifford & Patrick Crushell - 78 points
3rd Tim Twomey & John Allen - 67 points
Format: 15 Hole White Course Hcap, Stableford scores of both players multiplied
Thursday 3rd Feb Autumn Gold
Winner Michael Murphy 19 points
Ceann Sibéal
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
White Tees:
1. Andrew Flannery (28) 37pts
2. Donie O’Sullivan (29) 37pts
3. Tom F Creed (27) 36pts
Yellow Tees
1. Aengus Murphy (29) 35pts
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Bernie Firtéar (27) 31pts
2. Helena Uí Churráin (32) 29pts
3. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (09) 28pts