Kerry Golf News & Results

Feb 7, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Beaufort

5th/6th Feb - Round 1 Spring League
1st John Egan (23) 38 pts
2nd Shane O'Flynn (10) 34 pts
3rd Pat G O'Sullivan (11) 34 pts

Beaufort - Mens Fixtures

12th/13th February - Round 3 Spring League - 18 hole Single Stableford - Yellow Tees

Ross

On Feb 5th/6th we held a Club sponsored 18 hole non qualifying SS competition:-
The winners were :-

1.....John Ivory 37 pts
2... Timmy O'Donoghue 37 pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 13th February 2022 – Mens 14 Hole 2 ball Scramble – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 1st February – Old Course

1st Anne Marie Healy (23) 29 Pts
2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 27 Pts (Bk 9-12pts)
3rd Caroline Griffin (48) 27Pts (Bk 9-11pts)
4th Ann O’ Riordan (24) 26Pts

Fixtures:
Saturday 12th February 2022 – Ladies Spring League 14 hole Matchplay – Old Course
Tuesday 15th February 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 3rd February – Old Course
1st Maurice McAuliffe (18) 29+6 35pts
2nd Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 31+2 33pts B5-10
3rd Donal Keane (26) 28+5 33pts B5-8
Gross John Keating 21pts
4th Paudie Kindelan (28) 28+4 32pts
5th Patrick Snr Carmody (40) 30+1 31pts B5-11
6th Jerry Sexton (24) 27+4 31pts B5-10
7th James Keane (20) 27+4 31pts B5-7
8th Fin Broderick (22) 29+1 30pts
9th John Quirke (18) 30-2 28pts B5-10
10th Jerry O’Connor (23) 25+3 28pts B5-9
V. Sean Stack (23) 26pts B5-10
S.V. Tadgh Barrett (46) 29-1 28pts B5-8 B1-3
Fixtures:

Thursday 10th February 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 11th February 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Dooks

Mens Club - Men’s 13 Hole Singles Sweep
5th & 6th February 2022

WINNER Patrick G O’Riordan(23) 29 Pts
2nd Patrick Griffin (19) 28 Pts C/B

Next Weekend 12th & 13th February 13 Hole Fourball

Tralee

Ladies Results
(Wednesday 2nd February ( 9 holes scotch foursomes)
1st Mary Savage and Kathleen houlihan 25pts
2nd Gorretti O Connor and Sandra O Sullivan 24points
Fixtures
Wednesday 9th February 9 hole Am Am
Saturday 12th February and 13th February Garveys Super Valu Spring League Round 1
Wednesday 16thy February 9 holes singles

Men’s and Ladies competition was cancelled on Sunday 6th February due to inclement weather conditions
Fixtures
Sunday 13th February
Mens Castle Bar League Qualifying round

Killarney

Sunday 6th feb 13 hole stableford on Mahoney’s pt .
1st Breda Duggan (19) 28 Points
2nd Maeve Doohan (23) 27 Points
Best Gross Anne Moynihan (3) 23 Points
3rd Christine Carroll (9) 26 Points
4th Emer O Donnell (6) 25 Points (Back 6)

Kenmare

Mixed Team Event 15 Hole Russian Stableford
1st Charlie Vaughan & Michael O'Brien - 85 points
2nd Robin Clifford & Patrick Crushell - 78 points
3rd Tim Twomey & John Allen - 67 points
Format: 15 Hole White Course Hcap, Stableford scores of both players multiplied

Thursday 3rd Feb Autumn Gold
Winner Michael Murphy 19 points

Ceann Sibéal

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

White Tees:
1. Andrew Flannery (28) 37pts
2. Donie O’Sullivan (29) 37pts
3. Tom F Creed (27) 36pts

Yellow Tees
1. Aengus Murphy (29) 35pts

Ladies

13 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Bernie Firtéar (27) 31pts
2. Helena Uí Churráin (32) 29pts
3. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (09) 28pts

