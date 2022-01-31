Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: Rescheduled Christmas Hamper 12 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Club:1. Carmel O'Connor, Lady Captain 26 pts. 2. Joanne Brosnan 25 pts (B6). 3. Kathleen Coffey 25 pts. 4. Coral Kiely 24 pts. (B6). 5. Emma Daly 24 pts.

Ladybirds results: 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Helen O'Leary 28 pts. 2. Carmel Daly 25 pts.

FIXTURE: 12 Hole Stableford can be played Sat 5th, Sun 6th, Tues 8th February . Play either day. Entry Sheet on Desk. 12 Hole Re-entry Stableford continues for Month February.

Valentine Scramble: Saturday 12th February. Names to be in by Monday 7th February.

Spring League entries now being taken. Please enter name on Entry Sheet.. Names to be in by Friday 18th February. Draw for Teams.

Beaufort

Advertisement

22nd/23rd Jan - Gents Stableford (yellow tees)

1st John Looney (16) 40 pts

2nd Captain Michael Barry (13) 40 pts

3rd Denis O'Sullivan (6) 40 pts

4th Paudie O'Connor (25) 40 pts

30th Jan - Captains Drive In Scramble

1st Denis Cronin, Stephen Crooks, Geraldine Collins 40 Nett

2nd Pat Tangney, Vincent Darby, Paudie O'Connor, Niamh Quinlan 40.1 net

Fixtures

Advertisement

5th/6th February - Round 1 Spring League (18 Hole Stableford - Yellow Tees).

Waterville

18 Hole Singles Sableford

RESULTS-30.1.2022

SPONSOR:Club

1ST Overall Winner Gary Galvin (12) 42pts

Best Gross Ger O’Neill (4) 35pts

Advertisement

Category 1 Winner Oran Clifford (07) 33pts

Category 2 Winner Gerard McSweeney(13) 35pts

Category 3 Winner John Nolan (24) 34pts

Ross

On Sunday Jan 30th our President Michael J Casey, Lady Captain Breda Farrell and Captain Donie Broderick held their Drive ins .

This was a great day with over seventy golfers taking part in a 10 hole mixed scramble. The scramble was sponsored by Fexco and followed by the Drive-ins.

Advertisement

Result :-

On Jan 30th we held a 10 hole Mixed Scramble in conjunction with the Drive-ins .

The winners were :-

1.... Ivo O'Sullivan, Stanley Wade, Mary Gorman, Ger Flynn.

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

Advertisement

1 Liam McCarthy (9) 29 pts

2 John Dineen (17) 29 pts

3 Declan Mc Cann (8) 29 pts

Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

Tralee

Sunday 30th January 2022 - Captains Drive In.

17 hole competition

James Kelliher, Declan Crowley, Barry Moynihan, James O Connor 84 pts

Kevin Lucey, Paudie O Keeffe, Peter O Driscoll, Maurice Laide 78 pts

9 hole

Kathleen Finnegan, Martin Mitchell, Donagh Stephenson, Allisha Daughton 40 pts

Kevin Mc Carthy, Tom O Farrell, Louise Stuart, John Moran Snr 38 pts

FIXTURES:

Wed 2nd Feb -9 Hole Scotch foursomes

Sunday 6th- Club singles club sponsored 17th holes – start on the 11th

Wed 9th -9 hole AMAM

Sunday 13TH Garvey’s Spring League: round 1 17 holes (Sign up BRS Par3 1/2/22)

Result of Seniors Singles Competition

26th January 2022

Winners: Joe McCarthy (21) 22pts.

2nd Sean O’Connor (25) 21pts.

3nd Sean Reidy (14) (22-2) 20pts. (Back 6=15)

4th Ger MacNamara (19) 20pts. (Back 6=14)

5th John Fitzgerald (25) (21-1) 20pts. (Back 6=13)

6th Kieran O’Callaghan (19) 19pts. (Back 6=13) (Back 3=6), count back

Next Wednesday 2nd February 2022

9 hole Singles Stableford

On Wednesday 9th February

3 Person Scramble

Results:

Wed 26th -Champagne Scramble 9 holes

1st: Gorretti O’Connor, Kathleen Houlihan, Pearl McGillicuddy 50pts

Kenmare

Ladies 15 hole Mulligan Competition 30th January 2022

1st Noreen Maye (35) 27 pts

2nd Colette Bradshaw (17) 26 pts OCB

3rd Angela Brosnan (8) 26 pts OCB

Men 18 Hole Singles

1st Eugene Downing (28) - 43 pts

2nd Micheál Munnelly (27) - 43 pts (OCB - last 6)

3rd Patrick Crushell (24) - 42 pts

Autumn Gold Thursday Jan 27th Winner Paul Brown 20Pts

Thanks,

Charlie Vaughan, PR Officer, Kenmare Golf Club

Dooks

Mens Club - Men’s 13 Hole Singles Sweep

29th & 30th January 2022

WINNER Clinton Griffin (20) 32 Pts C/B

2nd James Doolan (17) 32 Pts

3rd James M o Shea (26) 30Pts C/B

4th Seamus Curran (6) 30 Pts

Best Gross Karl Falvey (3) 24 Pts Gross

Over 65 Patrick J Griffin (10) 27 Pts

Next Weekend 5th & 6th February 13 Hole Singles Sweep

************************

Ladies Club

13 Hole ‘Cha Cha Cha’ Team of 4

29th / 30th January 2022

1st – Gretta Butler (20) / Elsie Stephens (31) / Catherine Woods (33) / Julie Fogarty (34) = 54 pts

2nd – Eileen Breen (14) / Renee Clifford (27) / Rosie Lane (12) / Anne Mangan (26) = 50 pts

3rd – Agnes Burns (24) / Nuala Curran (30) / Josephine Foley (32) / Cathy McKeefry (31) = 50 pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mens 14 Holes Scotch Foursomes – 23rd January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Sean J Healy (24) & Sean C. Kennelly (12) 40pts

2nd Pat Mulvihill (15) & Eoin O’Shaughnessy (14) 39pts

3rd Brian Hayles (15) & Kieran O’Connell (17) 38pts

Mens 14 Holes Singles Stableford – 30th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Shane O’Connor (15) 38pts

2nd T.J. Galvin (13) 33pts

3rd Patrick John O’Sullivan (11) 31pts

Category 1 (+5-5)

1st Barry O’Callaghan (5) 23pts

Category 2 (6-12)

1st Kevin Barry (9) 30pts

Category 3 (13-20)

1st Jerry Kiely (18) 31pts

Category 4 (21+)

1st Joe J. O’Connor (24) 31pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th February 2022 – Mens 14 Hole Stroke Fourball – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 25th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Caroline Griffin (50) 38 Pts

2nd Louise Griffin (21) 36 Pts

3rd Eileen Daly (46) 33Pts

4th Sighle Henigan (20) 32Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 5th February 2022 – Ladies Spring League 14 hole Matchplay – Old Course

Tuesday 8th February 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 28th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Jimmy Bowler (19) 34+3 37pts

2nd Michael K Barrett (9) 33+1 34pts B5-13 B3-7

3rd Donal Quaid (24) 28+6 34pts B5-13 B3-6

Gross John Kinsella 24pts

4th Haulie Costello (14) 33pts

5th Tim O’Malley (17) 34-2 32pts B5-13

6th Nicholas Hayes (23) 33-1 32pts B5-12

7th Danny Larkin (13) 28+4 32pts B5-6

8th Tom Griffin (14) 32+1 31pts B5-12 B3-8

9th Tim Nolan (20) 32-1 31pts B5-12 B3-7

10th Tim Sheehan (23) 28+3 31pts B5-11 B3-7

V. Pat McLoughlin (18) 32-2 30pts B5-13 B3-8

S.V. Denis Eggleston (31) 22+8 30pts B5-11 B3-7

Fixtures:

Thursday 3rd February 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 28th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Ann O’Riordan (12) 19pts

2nd Nuala Lynch (19) 18pts

3rd Marian Flannery (15) 16pts Back 3 7pts

Fixtures:

Friday 4th February 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Ceann Sibéal

4/Ball S/Ford – Club Sponsored

White Tees:

1. Joe Curran (19) Kieran Clancy (20) 43pts

2. Jim Fitzgerald (21) John O’Riordan (30) 43pts

3. Frank Buttimer (14) Tom F Creed (24) 42pts

Yellow Tees

1. Dick Brennan (22) Cathal Ahern (27) 40pts

Ladies

9 Hole Singles S/Ford

1. Fiona Kirwan (19) 29pts

2. Elfriede McNamara (19) 22pts

3. Bernie Firtéar (17) 22pts

Killarney

Champagne scramble on Killeen course Sunday 30th January .

1st Corrina Griffin

Breeda Neeson

Peg Wickham

2nd Catriona O Leary

Sharon Ormonde

Geraldine Rosney

Next week's competition 06/02/2022 13 hole SS ON Mahoneys pt.

3 Man Team Event

1st John Hickey 14, John Wall 20, Pat Sugrue 13, 128pts

2nd Maurice McCarthy 14, Michael Crowley 14, Pat Casey 22, 125pts

3rd Eugene Kennedy 7, Paul Twiss 9, Ted Broderick 12, 122pts

4th Tomas Barry 6, James Curran 8, Brian Holden 11, 120pts

5th Adam Carey 11, Brendan Foley 15, Bernard Carey 11, 120pts