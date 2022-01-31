Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Ladies Results: Rescheduled Christmas Hamper 12 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Club:1. Carmel O'Connor, Lady Captain 26 pts. 2. Joanne Brosnan 25 pts (B6). 3. Kathleen Coffey 25 pts. 4. Coral Kiely 24 pts. (B6). 5. Emma Daly 24 pts.
Ladybirds results: 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Helen O'Leary 28 pts. 2. Carmel Daly 25 pts.
FIXTURE: 12 Hole Stableford can be played Sat 5th, Sun 6th, Tues 8th February . Play either day. Entry Sheet on Desk. 12 Hole Re-entry Stableford continues for Month February.
Valentine Scramble: Saturday 12th February. Names to be in by Monday 7th February.
Spring League entries now being taken. Please enter name on Entry Sheet.. Names to be in by Friday 18th February. Draw for Teams.
Beaufort
22nd/23rd Jan - Gents Stableford (yellow tees)
1st John Looney (16) 40 pts
2nd Captain Michael Barry (13) 40 pts
3rd Denis O'Sullivan (6) 40 pts
4th Paudie O'Connor (25) 40 pts
30th Jan - Captains Drive In Scramble
1st Denis Cronin, Stephen Crooks, Geraldine Collins 40 Nett
2nd Pat Tangney, Vincent Darby, Paudie O'Connor, Niamh Quinlan 40.1 net
Fixtures
5th/6th February - Round 1 Spring League (18 Hole Stableford - Yellow Tees).
Waterville
18 Hole Singles Sableford
RESULTS-30.1.2022
SPONSOR:Club
1ST Overall Winner Gary Galvin (12) 42pts
Best Gross Ger O’Neill (4) 35pts
Category 1 Winner Oran Clifford (07) 33pts
Category 2 Winner Gerard McSweeney(13) 35pts
Category 3 Winner John Nolan (24) 34pts
Ross
On Sunday Jan 30th our President Michael J Casey, Lady Captain Breda Farrell and Captain Donie Broderick held their Drive ins .
This was a great day with over seventy golfers taking part in a 10 hole mixed scramble. The scramble was sponsored by Fexco and followed by the Drive-ins.
Result :-
On Jan 30th we held a 10 hole Mixed Scramble in conjunction with the Drive-ins .
The winners were :-
1.... Ivo O'Sullivan, Stanley Wade, Mary Gorman, Ger Flynn.
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1 Liam McCarthy (9) 29 pts
2 John Dineen (17) 29 pts
3 Declan Mc Cann (8) 29 pts
Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
Tralee
Sunday 30th January 2022 - Captains Drive In.
17 hole competition
James Kelliher, Declan Crowley, Barry Moynihan, James O Connor 84 pts
Kevin Lucey, Paudie O Keeffe, Peter O Driscoll, Maurice Laide 78 pts
9 hole
Kathleen Finnegan, Martin Mitchell, Donagh Stephenson, Allisha Daughton 40 pts
Kevin Mc Carthy, Tom O Farrell, Louise Stuart, John Moran Snr 38 pts
FIXTURES:
Wed 2nd Feb -9 Hole Scotch foursomes
Sunday 6th- Club singles club sponsored 17th holes – start on the 11th
Wed 9th -9 hole AMAM
Sunday 13TH Garvey’s Spring League: round 1 17 holes (Sign up BRS Par3 1/2/22)
Result of Seniors Singles Competition
26th January 2022
Winners: Joe McCarthy (21) 22pts.
2nd Sean O’Connor (25) 21pts.
3nd Sean Reidy (14) (22-2) 20pts. (Back 6=15)
4th Ger MacNamara (19) 20pts. (Back 6=14)
5th John Fitzgerald (25) (21-1) 20pts. (Back 6=13)
6th Kieran O’Callaghan (19) 19pts. (Back 6=13) (Back 3=6), count back
Next Wednesday 2nd February 2022
9 hole Singles Stableford
On Wednesday 9th February
3 Person Scramble
Results:
Wed 26th -Champagne Scramble 9 holes
1st: Gorretti O’Connor, Kathleen Houlihan, Pearl McGillicuddy 50pts
Kenmare
Ladies 15 hole Mulligan Competition 30th January 2022
1st Noreen Maye (35) 27 pts
2nd Colette Bradshaw (17) 26 pts OCB
3rd Angela Brosnan (8) 26 pts OCB
Men 18 Hole Singles
1st Eugene Downing (28) - 43 pts
2nd Micheál Munnelly (27) - 43 pts (OCB - last 6)
3rd Patrick Crushell (24) - 42 pts
Autumn Gold Thursday Jan 27th Winner Paul Brown 20Pts
Thanks,
Charlie Vaughan, PR Officer, Kenmare Golf Club
Dooks
Mens Club - Men’s 13 Hole Singles Sweep
29th & 30th January 2022
WINNER Clinton Griffin (20) 32 Pts C/B
2nd James Doolan (17) 32 Pts
3rd James M o Shea (26) 30Pts C/B
4th Seamus Curran (6) 30 Pts
Best Gross Karl Falvey (3) 24 Pts Gross
Over 65 Patrick J Griffin (10) 27 Pts
Next Weekend 5th & 6th February 13 Hole Singles Sweep
************************
Ladies Club
13 Hole ‘Cha Cha Cha’ Team of 4
29th / 30th January 2022
1st – Gretta Butler (20) / Elsie Stephens (31) / Catherine Woods (33) / Julie Fogarty (34) = 54 pts
2nd – Eileen Breen (14) / Renee Clifford (27) / Rosie Lane (12) / Anne Mangan (26) = 50 pts
3rd – Agnes Burns (24) / Nuala Curran (30) / Josephine Foley (32) / Cathy McKeefry (31) = 50 pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Mens 14 Holes Scotch Foursomes – 23rd January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Sean J Healy (24) & Sean C. Kennelly (12) 40pts
2nd Pat Mulvihill (15) & Eoin O’Shaughnessy (14) 39pts
3rd Brian Hayles (15) & Kieran O’Connell (17) 38pts
Mens 14 Holes Singles Stableford – 30th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Shane O’Connor (15) 38pts
2nd T.J. Galvin (13) 33pts
3rd Patrick John O’Sullivan (11) 31pts
Category 1 (+5-5)
1st Barry O’Callaghan (5) 23pts
Category 2 (6-12)
1st Kevin Barry (9) 30pts
Category 3 (13-20)
1st Jerry Kiely (18) 31pts
Category 4 (21+)
1st Joe J. O’Connor (24) 31pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 4th February 2022 – Mens 14 Hole Stroke Fourball – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 25th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Caroline Griffin (50) 38 Pts
2nd Louise Griffin (21) 36 Pts
3rd Eileen Daly (46) 33Pts
4th Sighle Henigan (20) 32Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 5th February 2022 – Ladies Spring League 14 hole Matchplay – Old Course
Tuesday 8th February 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 28th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Jimmy Bowler (19) 34+3 37pts
2nd Michael K Barrett (9) 33+1 34pts B5-13 B3-7
3rd Donal Quaid (24) 28+6 34pts B5-13 B3-6
Gross John Kinsella 24pts
4th Haulie Costello (14) 33pts
5th Tim O’Malley (17) 34-2 32pts B5-13
6th Nicholas Hayes (23) 33-1 32pts B5-12
7th Danny Larkin (13) 28+4 32pts B5-6
8th Tom Griffin (14) 32+1 31pts B5-12 B3-8
9th Tim Nolan (20) 32-1 31pts B5-12 B3-7
10th Tim Sheehan (23) 28+3 31pts B5-11 B3-7
V. Pat McLoughlin (18) 32-2 30pts B5-13 B3-8
S.V. Denis Eggleston (31) 22+8 30pts B5-11 B3-7
Fixtures:
Thursday 3rd February 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 28th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Ann O’Riordan (12) 19pts
2nd Nuala Lynch (19) 18pts
3rd Marian Flannery (15) 16pts Back 3 7pts
Fixtures:
Friday 4th February 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
Ceann Sibéal
4/Ball S/Ford – Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Joe Curran (19) Kieran Clancy (20) 43pts
2. Jim Fitzgerald (21) John O’Riordan (30) 43pts
3. Frank Buttimer (14) Tom F Creed (24) 42pts
Yellow Tees
1. Dick Brennan (22) Cathal Ahern (27) 40pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Fiona Kirwan (19) 29pts
2. Elfriede McNamara (19) 22pts
3. Bernie Firtéar (17) 22pts
Killarney
Champagne scramble on Killeen course Sunday 30th January .
1st Corrina Griffin
Breeda Neeson
Peg Wickham
2nd Catriona O Leary
Sharon Ormonde
Geraldine Rosney
Next week's competition 06/02/2022 13 hole SS ON Mahoneys pt.
3 Man Team Event
1st John Hickey 14, John Wall 20, Pat Sugrue 13, 128pts
2nd Maurice McCarthy 14, Michael Crowley 14, Pat Casey 22, 125pts
3rd Eugene Kennedy 7, Paul Twiss 9, Ted Broderick 12, 122pts
4th Tomas Barry 6, James Curran 8, Brian Holden 11, 120pts
5th Adam Carey 11, Brendan Foley 15, Bernard Carey 11, 120pts