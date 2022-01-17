Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Jan 16th we held a 16 hole Champagne Scramble .

1......Ivo O'Sullivan, John Ivory, John Carroll

2 .....Michael J O'Connor, Sean O'Brien,John Fleming.

Kenmare

Sunday 16th Officer’s Drive in 2022 15 Hole Scramble

1st David O’Dwyer Jnr, Eoghan Llywelyn, Tim Twomey, Grainne Crowley

2nd Tim Crowley, Maura Crowley, Mege Dalton, Michael Kunst

Saturday 15th Ladies 14 Hole Competition

1st Delia Long (21) 24 pts

2nd Anne Kelly Murphy (34) 23 pts ocb.

Saturday 15th Men’s 15 Hole Stableford

1st Paul Brown(19) 38 pts

2nd Donie Scannell(22) 34 pts

Handicaps reflect 80% of course handicap.

Thursday 13th Autumn Gold – winner Tom O’Connor, 21pts

We’d like to wish 2022 officers Sean Finn, Clara Brosnan and Tommy Crowley all the best for 2022, and to congratulate them on a very successful drive-in event on Sunday 16th.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mens 14 Hole Stableford Fourball – 16th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (18) & T.J. Galvin (12) 40pts

2nd Frank Fenn (9) & Aidan Hanrahan (9) 38pts

3rd Sean J Healy (20) & William O’Sullivan (17) 38pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 23rd January 2022 – Mens 14 Hole Scotch Foursome – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 11th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Stephanie O’Reilly (44) 34pts

2nd Caroline Griffin (50) 33pts (B9-10pts)

3rd Elaine Molyneaux (19) 33pts (B9-8pts)

4th Jean Liston (32) 32pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 25th January 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 13th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Jerry Costello (29) 32+5 37pts

2nd Brendan Brosnan (25) 34+1 35pts

3rd John Maguire (22) 34-1 33pts B5-13

Gross Brendan Daly 25pts

4th Haulie Costello (14) 34-1 33pts B5-11

5th Lar Hickey (28) 32pts B5-13

6th Brendan Lynch (25) 35-3 32pts B5-12

7th Joe Costello (22) 31+1 32pts B5-11

8th Jerry Enright (18) 32pts B5-7

9th Nicky Cotter (26) 25+7 32pts B5-5

10th Eddie Moylan (21) 30+1 31pts B5-14 B3-8

V Sean Stack (22) 29+1 30pts B5-9 B3-6

S. V. Noel Morkan (24) 29+2 31pts B5-6 B3-3

Fixtures:

Thursday 20th January 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 21st January 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

1st Judy Carmody (21) 23pts

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (15) 20pts

3rd Sighle Henigan (10) 19pts

Fixtures:

Tralee

Mens Results

1. Sean Walsh Jnr & Tommy Walsh 36 pts

2. Brian and Daniel O Loughlin 35 pts

3. Ger Mc Namara & Noel Barrett 34 pts

37 teams

Fixtures

23rd January 2022 3 person waltz, any combination - 14 holes

30th January 2022 Captains drive in, - 17 hole am am , any combination from

8.30am to 12md.

-9 hole am am , any combination from

12.30pm

Further details to follow next week.

6th February 2022 club singles

12th/13th February Castle Bar sponsored spring league , qualifying round

All teams to be forwarded to the Competition Sec by e mail prior to midnight on the 6th February 2022.

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford-Club Sponsored

White Tees:

1. Pádraig Ó Sé (13) 40pts

2. Liam O’Hanlon (10) 39pts

3. John Neylon (10) 38pts

4. J J Corduff (07) 37pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Aengus Murphy (29) 33pts

Ladies

9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

1. Tara Uí Chualáin (10) 21pts

2. Patsy Uí Shithigh (21) 21pts

3. Maighréad Uí Chiobháin (05) 21pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Christopher Meehan (18) 32 pts

2nd Colm Griffin (18) 32 pts

3rd Jonathan Kelliher (9) 31 pts

Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.