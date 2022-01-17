Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Jan 16th we held a 16 hole Champagne Scramble .
1......Ivo O'Sullivan, John Ivory, John Carroll
2 .....Michael J O'Connor, Sean O'Brien,John Fleming.
Kenmare
Sunday 16th Officer’s Drive in 2022 15 Hole Scramble
1st David O’Dwyer Jnr, Eoghan Llywelyn, Tim Twomey, Grainne Crowley
2nd Tim Crowley, Maura Crowley, Mege Dalton, Michael Kunst
Saturday 15th Ladies 14 Hole Competition
1st Delia Long (21) 24 pts
2nd Anne Kelly Murphy (34) 23 pts ocb.
Saturday 15th Men’s 15 Hole Stableford
1st Paul Brown(19) 38 pts
2nd Donie Scannell(22) 34 pts
Handicaps reflect 80% of course handicap.
Thursday 13th Autumn Gold – winner Tom O’Connor, 21pts
We’d like to wish 2022 officers Sean Finn, Clara Brosnan and Tommy Crowley all the best for 2022, and to congratulate them on a very successful drive-in event on Sunday 16th.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Mens 14 Hole Stableford Fourball – 16th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Eamon Fitzmaurice (18) & T.J. Galvin (12) 40pts
2nd Frank Fenn (9) & Aidan Hanrahan (9) 38pts
3rd Sean J Healy (20) & William O’Sullivan (17) 38pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 23rd January 2022 – Mens 14 Hole Scotch Foursome – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 11th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Stephanie O’Reilly (44) 34pts
2nd Caroline Griffin (50) 33pts (B9-10pts)
3rd Elaine Molyneaux (19) 33pts (B9-8pts)
4th Jean Liston (32) 32pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 25th January 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 13th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Jerry Costello (29) 32+5 37pts
2nd Brendan Brosnan (25) 34+1 35pts
3rd John Maguire (22) 34-1 33pts B5-13
Gross Brendan Daly 25pts
4th Haulie Costello (14) 34-1 33pts B5-11
5th Lar Hickey (28) 32pts B5-13
6th Brendan Lynch (25) 35-3 32pts B5-12
7th Joe Costello (22) 31+1 32pts B5-11
8th Jerry Enright (18) 32pts B5-7
9th Nicky Cotter (26) 25+7 32pts B5-5
10th Eddie Moylan (21) 30+1 31pts B5-14 B3-8
V Sean Stack (22) 29+1 30pts B5-9 B3-6
S. V. Noel Morkan (24) 29+2 31pts B5-6 B3-3
Fixtures:
Thursday 20th January 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 21st January 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
1st Judy Carmody (21) 23pts
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (15) 20pts
3rd Sighle Henigan (10) 19pts
Fixtures:
Tralee
Mens Results
1. Sean Walsh Jnr & Tommy Walsh 36 pts
2. Brian and Daniel O Loughlin 35 pts
3. Ger Mc Namara & Noel Barrett 34 pts
37 teams
Fixtures
23rd January 2022 3 person waltz, any combination - 14 holes
30th January 2022 Captains drive in, - 17 hole am am , any combination from
8.30am to 12md.
-9 hole am am , any combination from
12.30pm
Further details to follow next week.
6th February 2022 club singles
12th/13th February Castle Bar sponsored spring league , qualifying round
All teams to be forwarded to the Competition Sec by e mail prior to midnight on the 6th February 2022.
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford-Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Pádraig Ó Sé (13) 40pts
2. Liam O’Hanlon (10) 39pts
3. John Neylon (10) 38pts
4. J J Corduff (07) 37pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Aengus Murphy (29) 33pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
1. Tara Uí Chualáin (10) 21pts
2. Patsy Uí Shithigh (21) 21pts
3. Maighréad Uí Chiobháin (05) 21pts
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Christopher Meehan (18) 32 pts
2nd Colm Griffin (18) 32 pts
3rd Jonathan Kelliher (9) 31 pts
Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.