Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

AGC Construction Hamper Singles – 18th December 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Dan Sheehan (18) 36pts

2nd Brian Lenihan (2) 33pts

Best Gross: Brendan Gildea (7) 27pts

Category 1 (+5 -5)

1st Pat Harnett (4) 27pts

Category 2 (6-12)

1st Sean Corcoran (12) 33pts

2nd Joe Dore (12) 31pts

Category 3 (13-20)

1st Jim Shier (20) 32pts

2nd Jody Fitzmaurice (18) 32pts

Category 4 (21+)

1st Brendan Lynch (26) 29pts

2nd Miley Costello (23) 29pts

14 Hole Men’s Turkey Singles – 19th December 2021 – Old Course

1st Gerry Kearney (18) 32pts

2nd Mike O Halloran (29) 31pts

3rd Des O Hanlon (5) 31pts

Category 1 (+5 -5)

1st Aidan Walsh (5) 24pts

Category 2 (6-12)

1st Aidan Hanrahan (10) 30pts

Category 3 (13-20)

1st Con Mulvihill (18) 29pts

Category 4 (21+)

1st Miley Costello (24) 29pt

Fixtures:

Sunday 2nd January 2022 – Men’s Competition – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Saturday 1st January 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Sunday 2nd January 2021 – Ladies Singles – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 16th December 2021 – Old Course

1st Martin Lucey (22) 41-2 39pts

2nd Patrick Byrnes (35) 35+3 38pts

3rd Tim Nolan (21) 33+3 36pts

4th Rory Flannery (22) 35-1 34pts

5th Michael Barrett (17) 33pts

6th Oliver Kearns (26) 31+1 32pts

7th Gerry Murray (18) 32-1 31pts B5-13 B3-9

8th Pat Costello (24) 31-1 31pts B5-13 B3-7

9th Eamon Condon (21) 32-1 31pts B5-12 B3-6

10th Brendan Lynch (26) 33-2 31pts B5-12 B3-6

Gross Seamus Hanley 24pts

V. Michael P O’Farrell (25) 31-1 30pts B5-14 B3-8 B1-3

S.V. Pat Murrihy (32) 26+3 29pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 6th January 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 17th December 2021 – Old Course

Fixtures:

Friday 7th January 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Kenmare

Ladies:

12 Hole Turkey Competition 19th Dec 21

1st: Noreen Maye (35) 24pts

2nd: Grainne Crowley (29) 23pts

3rd: Margaret Hanley (22) 22pts ocb

Mens:

Autumn Gold Turkey Competition 16/12/21

Winner John Sheppard 21pts. Runner up Danny Long.

Jimmy and Mary Duggan Christmas Hamper

1st Bruce Mulcahy(14) 38pts

2nd Michael O'Brien(18) 37pts

3rd Sean O’Regan(10) 37pts ocb

Killarney



Ross

On Dec 19th we held our pre Christmas Mixed 9 Hole Scramble

The winners were :-

1.......Seamus McCarthy, Bridie Brosnan, Ger Flynn.

2 ......Betty Farrell, Maurice Coffey, Niall Brosnan.

Ceann Sibéal

Christmas Hampers- Sponsored by Bean in Dingle.

White Tees:

1. Pádraic Ó Sé (06) 42pts

2. Toz O’Mahony (20) 39pts

3. Wayne Hughes (18) 39pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Aengus Murphy (29) 36pts

Ladies-9 Hole Singles S/Ford

1. Fiona Kirwan (19) 20pts

2. Bernie Firtéar (17) 20pts

3. Kate O’Connor (10) 19pts