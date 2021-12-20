Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
AGC Construction Hamper Singles – 18th December 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Dan Sheehan (18) 36pts
2nd Brian Lenihan (2) 33pts
Best Gross: Brendan Gildea (7) 27pts
Category 1 (+5 -5)
1st Pat Harnett (4) 27pts
Category 2 (6-12)
1st Sean Corcoran (12) 33pts
2nd Joe Dore (12) 31pts
Category 3 (13-20)
1st Jim Shier (20) 32pts
2nd Jody Fitzmaurice (18) 32pts
Category 4 (21+)
1st Brendan Lynch (26) 29pts
2nd Miley Costello (23) 29pts
14 Hole Men’s Turkey Singles – 19th December 2021 – Old Course
1st Gerry Kearney (18) 32pts
2nd Mike O Halloran (29) 31pts
3rd Des O Hanlon (5) 31pts
Category 1 (+5 -5)
1st Aidan Walsh (5) 24pts
Category 2 (6-12)
1st Aidan Hanrahan (10) 30pts
Category 3 (13-20)
1st Con Mulvihill (18) 29pts
Category 4 (21+)
1st Miley Costello (24) 29pt
Fixtures:
Sunday 2nd January 2022 – Men’s Competition – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Saturday 1st January 2021 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Sunday 2nd January 2021 – Ladies Singles – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 16th December 2021 – Old Course
1st Martin Lucey (22) 41-2 39pts
2nd Patrick Byrnes (35) 35+3 38pts
3rd Tim Nolan (21) 33+3 36pts
4th Rory Flannery (22) 35-1 34pts
5th Michael Barrett (17) 33pts
6th Oliver Kearns (26) 31+1 32pts
7th Gerry Murray (18) 32-1 31pts B5-13 B3-9
8th Pat Costello (24) 31-1 31pts B5-13 B3-7
9th Eamon Condon (21) 32-1 31pts B5-12 B3-6
10th Brendan Lynch (26) 33-2 31pts B5-12 B3-6
Gross Seamus Hanley 24pts
V. Michael P O’Farrell (25) 31-1 30pts B5-14 B3-8 B1-3
S.V. Pat Murrihy (32) 26+3 29pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 6th January 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 17th December 2021 – Old Course
Fixtures:
Friday 7th January 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
Kenmare
Ladies:
12 Hole Turkey Competition 19th Dec 21
1st: Noreen Maye (35) 24pts
2nd: Grainne Crowley (29) 23pts
3rd: Margaret Hanley (22) 22pts ocb
Mens:
Autumn Gold Turkey Competition 16/12/21
Winner John Sheppard 21pts. Runner up Danny Long.
Jimmy and Mary Duggan Christmas Hamper
1st Bruce Mulcahy(14) 38pts
2nd Michael O'Brien(18) 37pts
3rd Sean O’Regan(10) 37pts ocb
Killarney
Ross
On Dec 19th we held our pre Christmas Mixed 9 Hole Scramble
The winners were :-
1.......Seamus McCarthy, Bridie Brosnan, Ger Flynn.
2 ......Betty Farrell, Maurice Coffey, Niall Brosnan.
Ceann Sibéal
Christmas Hampers- Sponsored by Bean in Dingle.
White Tees:
1. Pádraic Ó Sé (06) 42pts
2. Toz O’Mahony (20) 39pts
3. Wayne Hughes (18) 39pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Aengus Murphy (29) 36pts
Ladies-9 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Fiona Kirwan (19) 20pts
2. Bernie Firtéar (17) 20pts
3. Kate O’Connor (10) 19pts