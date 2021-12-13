Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Dec 13, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ross

On Dec 5th we held a shortened 12 hole Champagne Scramble due to the O'Donoghue Cup final .

The winners were :-

1.......Daniel Cronin, Seamus McCarthy,Rolandas Bendikas.
2 ......Dominic Rintouil, Ger Flynn,Timmy Kelly, Ned Buckley.

Ceann Sibéal

Christmas Hampers- Sponsored by Tigh Uí Mhurchu

1. Michéal Lenihan (16) 32pts
2. Tom Hoare (14) 31pts
3. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (08) 31pts

Dooks
13 Hole Club Singles Sweep
11th & 12th December 2021

1st Clinton Griffin (20) 29 Pts
2nd Patriek Riordan (17) 28 Pts C/B
3RD Donal O’Sullivan (23) 28 Pts C/B
Gross Ray Riordan (8) 18 Pts Gross
Over 65’s Juergen Menz (23) 25 Pts

Next Weekend 18th & 19th December
13 Holes Singles Club Sweep
Stableford – White Markers

